Rivers State Governor, Wike Threatens To Sanction Erring Project Contractor …To Review Contract Of 5000 Capacity Auditorium At NYSC Camp

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has stated that contractors who fail to abide by the contractual agreement in handling projects in the state will be sanctioned.

Governor Wike said it is unacceptable for contractors, particularly those who have received full payment before the COVID-19 pandemic to use it as an excuse not to deliver their projects on time or compromise set standard.

The governor issued the warning shortly after inspecting projects located in Eleme and Tai local government areas of the state on Friday.

Governor Wike said while the structural work of the five thousand capacity auditorium at the National Youth service Corps orientation camp in Nonwa is commendable, the contract will however be reviewed.

According to the governor, the review has become necessary because the contractor refused to make the furnishing of the auditorium an integral part of the original design.

“I don’t know how anybody would design a modern structure and begin to talk about terazzo floor. You can’t also construct a building without talking about furnishing. These things have to go hand in hand.

“I’ll make sure that the right thing is done. We have paid 100% and what I have seen I’m not satisfied.

“Again, the contractor has no reason to use covid-19 as reason for the delay. Payment was made to him In November 2019, and covid-19 started in march 2020.

“We have to be very strict with contractors; those who do not want to fulfil their contractual agreement, government will take its stand and sanction them even if the supervising ministry or agency may not have done very well,” he added.

Governor Wike also said the various projects at the NYSC orientation camp serve as support to federal agencies located in the state as they continue to render services to Rivers people.

“They are here to serve Rivers people. There is need to give them support. We have done the internal roads within the NYSC camp, and we have completely renovated the entire building structure for them,” he emphasised.

The governor who also inspected the progress of work at the Community Secondary School in Eteo community in Eleme local government area said his administration has projects sited in every local government of the state and that he is committed to completing them.

Governor Wike said a directive has been given to the contractor handling the community school to add the construction of a library for reading activities and a chapel auditorium for regular religious worship.