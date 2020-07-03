Connect with us

Niger Delta

Bayelsa State Governor, Diri Urges Support For Sylva, NCDMB Boss

Published

2 weeks ago

on

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has urged the people of the state and the Ijaw nation to support the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, and the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote.

Diri called for the support while reacting to a recent online publication which tended to cast aspersions on Sylva and the NCDMB headed by Wabote.

He said the duo deserved the support of all well-meaning people of the state and indeed the Ijaw nation, describing them as illustrious sons of Bayelsa.

The governor in a statement on Thursday by his spokesperson, Mr Daniel Alabrah, noted that what Bayelsa needed at this time was for everyone to seek the good and development of the state, regardless of political affiliation or persuasion.

“Chief Sylva, having served as governor of Bayelsa, contributed and is still contributing his quota to development of our state. Now he is an appointee of Mr. President, serving as the Minister of State for Petroleum. The best we can do as a state and as a people is to continue to support him. Politics should not be allowed to divide us”he said.

Diri, while also commending the NCDMB boss, said Wabote carved a niche for himself in the oil industry as a top executive with Shell before his appointment to drive the country’s local content policy.

“So far in my view, Engr. Wabote has done very well and continues to break new grounds in implementing Nigeria’s local content policy. As a state, we are very proud of him and the work he is doing. With the location of the magnificent NCDMB head office in Yenagoa, my administration has ensured and created the enabling environment for its seamless operations,”he added.

The governor said his administration’s doors were open for collaboration with the ministry and the agency that both Sylva and Wabote represent, stressing that all hands must be on deck to attract positive development to the state.

 

 

By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells,Yenagoa.

Niger Delta

COVID-19: ‘C’River Is Ready For School Resumption’ – Official

Published

2 days ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

The Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Education, Mr. Castro Ezama,  says Cross River is equal to the task as it concerns the Federal Government’s guidelines on school resumption.
Mr. Ezama who expressed the readiness of the state to implement the guidelines while chatting with newsmen said his contention was based on the Federal Government’s recently released new guidelines for resumption of schools in the country.
The guidelines, according to him,  include that schools must implement safe distancing measures that minimise and isolate risks and ensure fumigation and disinfection of schools, before resumption.
The special adviser said that the Cross River State Government meant well for the children of the state in both public and private schools.
“If the federal government has come up with such guidelines, you can trust that Cross River that is usually ahead on such matters will be equal to the task.
“We are in top gear but will just follow the directive of the federal government.

“However, next week, there will be a formal statement from the state Ministry of Education on what it is doing concerning the resumption,”
he noted.
It would be recalled that Cross River State had on June 16 deferred its earlier planned resumption of academic activities by West African Peoples Institute, Calabar; Government Secondary School, Ikom; and Government Secondary School, Igoli, Ogoja.
From Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta

Court Convicts Director, Traditional Ruler Over Landed Property In Cross River

Published

4 days ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

A Magistrate Court in the Akwa Ikot Effanga Magisterial District has convicted a Director of Administration, Ministry of Finance and a traditional titleholder in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State over landed proverty.
Delivering judgment in Calabar, Victoria S. S. Ebaye (Mrs.) deputy chief registrar said that the two accused persons, Chief Felix Effiong Okon Andem, a traditional titleholder and Barrister Ben Tawo Olom Esq who is a director in the State Civil Service were convicted for the four-count charges brought in a charge no MAE/18c/19c.2017 between the Commissioner of Police and the duo.
“The two defendants herein, Chief Felix Effiong Okon Andem and Ben Tawo Olom Esq. are hereby sentenced to a cumulative fine of N20, 000 each which shall be paid forthwith and failing which they shall be remanded in prison custody pending the payment of the judgment fine”
The two accused persons were found guilty of four court charges which included conspiracy, forcible entry, malicious damage and unlawful removal of beacon stones.
Victoria Ebaye said that from the emergence of facts before the court, the two defendants in the case trespassed into a parcel of land under the lawful and peaceful possession of the complainant as shown in the several exhibits tendered by the prosecution to substantiate their claim of right over the parcel of land in question.
The Judge further said that the prosecution called three witnesses and tendered about 20 exhibits. The complainant, Chief Joseph Okon Edem testified as PW1, HRH Etinyin Okon Asuquo testified as PW2 while Inspector Israel Akpan the investigating police officer testified as PW3.
Shortly after delivery of the judgment, the Director of Administration, Ben Tawo Olom, Esq. who was being conveyed in a vehicle was said to have threatened to deal with some newsmen for covering the delivery of the judgment, saying, “you are here to report the judgment, I will deal with you.”
From Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta

Bayelsa Communities To SPDC: Halt Dealings With Mein Cluster Board Chairman …Alleges Misappropriation Against Him.

Published

5 days ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

The leadership of Bilabiri 1 and 2 communities in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa state have called on the Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, to withhold its dealings with chairman of the Mein Cluster Development Board over alleged misappropriation of funds by his leadership.

The communities leaders in a petition to SPDC and the Bayelsa State governmment, regretted that the autocratic leadership style of the chairman of the cluster board, Mr David Otiti was becoming unbearable, adding that the chairman has abused his office by suspending the rules and terms of the General Memorandum of Understanding, GMoU, agreements and protocols.

The petition which was signed by the Community Trust Secretary of Bilabiri 2, Mr. Ogbare Fun, Community Trust Secretary of Bilabiri 1 Community, Mr Akemey Benson, and the Community Trust Chairman of Bilabiri 2 Community, Mr. Endurance Deboh, stated that if the policy objective of the GMoU is to be achieved, the chairman of the Mein Cluster board has to be called to order.

Other allegations against the cluster board leadership made available to The Tide include, unilateral awards of contract to himself and his

cronies without due consultation with CDB since his assumption of office.

Others are, failure to constitute committees and sub-committees of the CDB, failure to call for board meeting since assuming office, lack of respect for traditional rulers, CDC Chairman, and other stakeholders, and keeping the communities in the dark with regards to the implementation of the GMoU.

“We hereby use this medium on behalf of our humble selves and the good people of Bilabiri 1 and 2 Communities that we represent in the cluster development board to intimate the management of SPDC of our grievances occasioned by the activities of the Mein Cluster Board Chairman, Mr. David Otiti”, they said.

“There have been a myraid of issues since the current CDB was inaugurated on the 9th,October, 2018, owing to the leadership style of the chairman”, the communities added.

“We can no longer tolerate his dictatorial leadership, this protest is coming to you by the reason that the SPDC management appreciate the core value of the GMoU system, thereby adopting same in your operational areas for maximum enhancement of community/company relations.” They noted

