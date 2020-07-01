Featured
Rivers State Governor, Wike Attributes Success Of Urban Renewal To Financial Prudence
Rivers state Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says his urban renewal programme in the state is successful because of financial prudence by his administration
The governor also said 10 hectares dredged land located opposite the NLNG head office will be developed to further enhance the aesthetics of Port Harcourt city under the urban renewal programme.
Speaking with journalists after the inspection of on-going shore protection work at the sandfilled land, governor Wike said it is amazing to have recovered such land that once served as a hideout for criminals.
He said though a decision has not been taken on what activity to approve on the land, Julius Berger construction company has been asked to start the provision of infrastructure that can serve for residential or commercial purposes.
“Everybody knows that the place used to be mangrove area that served as criminals hideout opposite the new NLNG head office, but we were able to reclaim it.
“The work men are doing a good job there, it is not less than 10 hectare of land, and it is a very lucrative site for everybody who wants to carry out productive activity. We are also happy that we are now doing the shore protection.
“We have asked Julius Berger to go there for the provision infrastructure so that tomorrow if it is for residential, mixed development or commercial, we know that the infrastructure is already provided,” he said.
Governor Wike who also inspected an abandoned six storey former Riv-Insurance building near the Isaac Boro Park flyover, said the property would be rehabilitated.
“We went to Aba Road to see a property that was abandoned for over twenty years. What we are doing now is to bring it back to what it is supposed to be.
“At the new GRA, we are making sure that the roads are completed as promised the people and they are handled by Julius Berger construction company. You can see that Port Harcourt has changed because of the various construction works.
“The urban renewal programme is a great success as far as we are concerned. So many people are asking to know where we are getting the money when there is covid-19. What’s important to us is management. When once you know how to manage resources, you will not have problems. We are also impressed with the reaction of the people,” he added.
The governor also said the last five years of his administration has been remarkably successful because of the help of God.
He recalled how the former governor of the state had mocked that there would not be money anywhere for him to pay salary and to provide infrastructure but he had surpassed it and the people are not disappointed too.
The governor also inspected the Elelenwon street and the Woji Road in the new GRA.
Rivers State Governor, Wike Rescues Former NDDC’s MD …Calls On Inspector General Of Police To Investigate Her Attempted Abduction
EDO 2020: PDP Reviews Winning Strategies, Set To Return To Osadebe House
The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo governorship election says the party is confident of electoral victory for Governor Godwin Obaseki.
According to the Campaign Council, the Edo electorate are desirous to consolidate the democratic gains the various elective representatives of the party have provided for them.
This resolve was announced shortly after the inaugural meeting of the council that held behind closed doors in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.
The meeting was presided over by the chairman of the national campaign council, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.
Those who attended the meeting were the governors of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Mankinde, other members of the national campaign council, chairmen and secretaries of all the sub-committees of Edo 2020.
Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said the meeting adopted the best strategies to retain what rightly belongs to PDP.
Governor Fintiri who is also the deputy Chairman of the campaign council said they would leave no stone unturned in working with Edo people to deepen democracy.
“The election is already on the table for PDP. We have a sellable candidate, who is Governor Godwin obaseki. Nigerians are moving forward with democracy and we have to deepen it together.
“Technically, Edo is a PDP state because in the last election of 2019, we actually won all the elections. So, it is not coming as a surprise that Governor Obaseki has to shift his ground from APC to join us.
“Now, we are putting all the forces together, and there is nothing that’s left behind. So Edo is completely a PDP state and we are going in there to win the election,” he said.
Also speaking, Chairman of the Publicity Committee, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi said the Edo people are convinced that Governor Obaseki is the best candidate in the governorship race.
He explained that the national campaign council has given the state campaign council all the needed support that would ensure total victory for PDP.
“Those of us from Edo state are very clear in our minds that our candidate, Governor Obaseki is definitely the best candidate that can deliver and sustain the PDP ticket and also take the flag of the party to Osadebe House.
“For the South-South, it is a great challenge and honour to ensure that the six states in the zone belong to PDP. So, every support has been pledged by the leadership of the party; the governors, members of BOT, the national working committee. They are committed to ensuring that the flag of PDP will continue to fly in Government House,” he said.
Since the inauguration of the 77 member National Campaign Council by the National Working Committee of the PDP on the 7th of July, 2020 in Abuja, this is the first meeting of the council to work out strategies that will ensure victory on September 19th ,2020 in the Edo State governorship election.
NDDC PROBE: Nothing Should Happen To Our Daughter, Rivers State Government Warns
Rivers State Government says it has viewed with concern, the recent developments at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in which the name of “our daughter, Dr. Joi Nunieh, the immediate past Acting Managing Director of the Commission, has been dragged into”, warning that nothing should happen to her.
In a strong worded statement issued by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, the government said, “we hereby call on those involved in the ongoing investigations in the NDDC to ensure that Dr. Joi Nunieh does not suffer any harm in the course of their undertakings.”
“We wish to state categorically that the Rivers State Government will never support any action that will prevent or jeopardize the laudable intentions of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, to positively reposition the NDDC and fulfill the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta.
“However, we wish to state that while we are not interested in identifying with the present unfolding drama in the NDDC, we will not however fail to protect our daughter from actual harm or perceived danger.
“The State owes it as a duty to protect her citizens from danger no matter their political affiliation and we cannot fold our hands and watch anyone harm her or indeed any Rivers citizen.
“We advise those involved in the present altercations in the NDDC to thread with caution in their actions and utterances,” the statement said.
