COVID-19: Fear Grip Deltans, As Gov. Okowa, Wife Contract Virus
As Corona virus cases climb steadily in Delta, the State Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, and wife, Edith, on Wednesday tested positive to COVID-19.
The development is sequel to tests conducted on them after a few days of self-isolation, which they went into on Friday after one of their daughters tested positive to the virus.
The two heads of the First Family in the state, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, are stable and have commenced necessary treatment, and further isolation.
The governor thanked Deltans for their prayers for his family, and called for continued supplications for all patients undergoing treatment for the pandemic.
He assured that his administration would not relent in its efforts at combating the virus in the state, and urged the public to support the government in that regard by complying with prescribed protocols by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Okowa reiterated that “COVID-19 is real. The rate is increasing in our state and the virus is taking the lives of some of our people.
“I, therefore, again call on every Deltan to
observe the protocols on the virus while in public, to curb further spread of the virus, especially in the communities.’’
From Albert Ograka, Asaba.
NDDC Enmeshed In Reckless Award Of Contracts, Payments – Ex-NDDC Chieftain
A former Commissioner in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the 2nd and 3rd board representing Cross River State, Ntufam Ekpo Okon, has decried the awards of new contracts and payments at the detriment of ongoing projects by the board and the Interim Management Committee (IMC).
Chatting with newsmen in Calabar, Cross River State capital, Ntufam Okon regretted the actions of some members of the Commission and workers, explaining that their actions have left many projects that are ongoing abandoned and uncompleted, saying, “there are these stories of bills not paid and these could only happen when we have reckless awards of contracts because there was indiscipline in the award of contracts without minding budgeting provisions.”
“It’s unfortunate that NDDC has found itself in this mess. I think what has caused this current NDDC problem is indiscipline in budgeting and project implementation. That budgeting hasn’t been realistic, the project implementation also unrealistic, we cannot be awarding new projects when the ongoing projects are not funded. New projects are being awarded at the expense of the ongoing projects, it’s regrettably that the new management team awarded new projects, paid for them and abandoned the old ones and the contractors are left frustrated.
“We don’t know what has become of the current NDDC. They have made themselves vulnerable and have become too easily influenced from inside and outside, influence from too many interested groups. Because people lobbied to be appointed and when they come in, they will be pressurized to award contract to their sponsors or godfathers,” he stated.
Sadly, on the appointment of Interim Management Committee (IMC) Ntufam Okon pointed out that it was abnormal, adding, “it is very sad that the current IMC is more than a year now in office and there is no end to it. They kept staying in the office on the excuse of Forensic auditing. Is forensic audit done by them, or it’s supposed to be done by an independent body?”
“It shouldn’t be done by them because they too ought to be audited because they are involved in awards and payment. It shouldn’t be them auditing themselves. I think forensic audit was meant to identify projects that are verifiable, that must have been executed and how much has been paid and what was outstanding.
“We didn’t have IMC in our times, what we had was that when the tenure of the old board was about to end, a very senior director would be appointed Acting Managing Director pending the appointment and screening as well as inauguration of the new board. He will work with other directors, there is no place in the NDDC law that made provision for IMC and why we use the staff was that the Commission is like a barracks, ‘soldiers go, soldiers come but barracks remain’ and it makes for continuity.
“The problem in NDDC is so bad that it came to a point that NDDC cannot know how much they owed and yet contract was still being awarded. It’s indiscipline in terms of budgeting and project implementation. When I joined NDDC during the 2nd board in 2005, the 1st board started in 2000 and lasted till the end of 2004, so we started in April 2005. One of the things we found out was the fact that every state has a budget envelope from it. You know how much your state is given because projects funding were shared in a manner that it is already approved by the board.
“It was mandatory that you apply 70% of what you have on ground, ongoing projects and the 30% of the fund was allocated for new projects; that again meant that project started have to be completed by the next board. But the problem we have today is that the new administration that comes in started with new projects awarded by them and that is why we have too many projects scattered and remained
uncompleted.
“When we arrived, the first board did award contracts before their dissolution, the bulk of these works were taken over by us. We didn’t rush into award of new contracts; we were there for almost two years before we were able to make any award.
“If the trend is not addressed whereby projects that are ongoing are given priority and completed and taken out, we will continue to have the indiscipline in project funding. As soon as somebody arrives, they are thinking about how to award new projects,” he stressed.
From Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Eleme Council Chairman Condemns The Kidnap And Killing Of Dinabari Ereba…
The Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area in Rivers State, Barr. Philip Okparaji, has expressed shock over the killing of a 38yr old man from Gokana LGA, Dinabari Ereba in a forest in Alesa, Eleme LGA by a kidnap gang.
Barr. Okparaji while condemning the act, warned hoodlums and criminals never to use Eleme land to perpetrate their heinous crime as the Council authority is out to smoke out all criminals from the area.
The Eleme Council Boss in a statement he personally issued on Wednesday, condole with the family of the deceased and commended Rivers State Police Command for living up to its responsibilities.
He stressed his administration’s preparedness to continue to collaborate with Security agencies to give the people of Eleme a new ease of life which has led to the recent establishment and equipping of Volunteer Vigilante group in the area to help give useful information to security agencies towards securing the LGA
Hon. Okparaji, while pointing out that the kidnappers were not from Eleme, called on residents of area to always report suspicious movements in around communities in the council area.
Police Parade Four Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Female Victim In Cross River
The Cross River State Police Command has paraded four suspected kidnappers and rescued one Cecilia Onega, 38 years, from kidnappers’ den.
Parading the suspects at the State Police Headquarters, Diamond Hill in Calabar, Cross River State on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo said the breakthrough was recorded by the Command.
She said that the victim, one Cecilia Onyago ‘F’ 38 years was rescued without a ransom paid.
“We are working to make sure that kidnapping is no more in the State.
We urge Cross Riverians to provide us with information which would enable us work harder and pick these hoodlums wherever they may be,” she stressed.
The police spokesperson said that on July 10th 2020, in Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State, a husband and wife were going about their normal businesses when armed kidnappers came in and kidnapped the woman.
“The Police got a distress call from the people
and we swung into action. In a bid to know the location where the woman was taken to, we got one suspect which led us to the arrest of other gang members.
“Right now, the suspects are in our custody, a lot of items have been recovered including two vehicles, Toyota Camry with registration number NEM 828 AY and Jetta car no LSD 879 AV and several local guns,” she quipped.
DSP Ugbo said that the suspects are with the Police and they have given the Police useful information and “as soon as investigations are completed the suspects will be charged to court.
“We are very happy about the success recorded because Cross River State is noted for being a place people come and relax and Police is working tirelessly to make sure the hoodlums are brought to book
“Every evening, we have a team of Police officers at different locations doing stop and search; it is a regular exercise which the outgoing Police Commissioner put in place.
“We urged all Cross Riverians to corporate with us, give us useful.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar.
