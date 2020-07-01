Bayelsa: NDLEA, NAFDAC Partner Against Drug Abuse.

Nigerian drug law enforcement agency, NDLEA, National agency for food,drugs administration and control, Nafdac in Bayelsa state have promised to partner against drug abuse.

This was revealed to The Tide in Yenagoa, on Tuesday, in separate interviews conducted on the sidelines of the 2020 international day on drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Fielding questions from our correspondent,the Bayelsa state commander, NDLEA, Kupi Maulsei reiterated their resolve to get rid of illicit drugs in the state.

The commander mentioned that outside the use or possession of illicit drugs that is incriminating,the taking of these drugs in itself makes addicts act contrary to expected societal norms,as these drugs move hand in hand with other crimes.

Maulsei caution against the menace of drug abuse,maintaining that some of the reasons adduced by illicit drugs users as to why they take these drugs unknown to them are actually the negative effects associated with drug abuse.

He called on employers to make remuneration of workers attractive just as he noted that some drug abusers the NDLEA has interacted with in the cause of carrying out their legal duties confided in the agency that they take these drugs in order to put in longer hours to work just to earn extra wages due to poor take home pay.

The drug law boss who also spoke on a trending odourless illicit drug called Arizona cannabis in the state warned that all illicit drugs are destructive, advising parents and guardians to watch the company their children and wards keep as peer group influence over the years has continued to play a higher negative role in the abuse of drugs.

“Arizona cannabis is a new odourless hard drug that is trending now.You won’t even know when a drug user is taking it because it doesn’t smell,but it’s very dangerous and destructive”, he said.

“I advice employers to increase wages for their employees. Some persons we’ve encountered confessed having been involved in illicit drugs taking so that they can work longer hours for additional income due to poor salaries”, he added.

Theme for this year’s world drug day according to the state NDLEA helmsman is “Better knowledge for better care”.

He noted that the state command has a rehabilitation centre for drug addicts,restating that the command between January-June 2020 confiscated 63kg of illicit drugs while 193kg were seized in 2019,just as he said the age bracket of hard drugs users in the state falls between 16-37 years.

In related development, the Bayelsa state coordinator,National agency for foods,drugs administration and control, Nafdac, Mr Joseph Edor has assured that his agency would continue to collaborate with the NDLEA and other sister agencies as well as well meaning individuals and corporate bodies to ensure that illicit and controlled drugs are not sold by unauthorized pharmacies and people in the state.

Edor hinted The Tide that as a result, Nafdac has been carrying out periodic checks on pharmacies and chemists to free the state of fake and contraband drugs.

The agency,according to Edor has also been carrying out checks and raids on food, drinks and beverages sale outlets across the state,saying that expired foods,drinks and beverages are as harmful and dangerous as illicit drugs.

By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.