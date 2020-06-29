Featured
Rivers State Governor, Wike Says More Testing Will Save Lives
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, says the on-going increased testing of prospective covid-19 patients in the state is a commitment to save more lives.
He stated that more testing will reveal more covid-19 cases in order to give prompt medical attention to the people.
“The more we test, the more the number will increase and we are willing to continue to test. Let our people know that this not the kind of sickness to be ashamed of. Nobody knows who you have shook hands with.
“I’m sure, in Rivers State, we have lost not less than 38 lives on the record.
Nobody will be happy that each day you wake up, you hear that somebody, probably a bread winner of the family, is no longer there because of covid-19 pandemic.
“In fact, I have given a directive that all staff of government House must go for testing, Nobody knows who is a carrier and we must save everybody as much as we can,” he said.
Governor Wike noted the sustained support from BUA Foundation to the Rivers state government particularly at this period of covid-19 pandemic.
He said most companies in the state are only interested in making profit but would not support the government to save lives.
“BUA group has not only come to support us at this critical period but they have shown that really, they are part and parcel of the state. I sincerely commend you.
“So many companies shy away from identifying with the state where they operate because of lack of understanding. Making profit alone is what is important to them but to support government to save life is very difficulty for them.
“You have donated to the Rivers state government the sum N100million before, you have given us a lorry load of other items. Today, you have given us three life support ambulances.
“I want to sincerely say that Rivers State government will continue to identify with you and to make sure that we make the environment easy for you to continue to do your business.
“All those who are here and not supporting us to save life in the state should not also expect to get
cooperation from the Rivers state government. Those I consider as brothers and sisters are persons who identify with me when I’m in trouble.
“Do not relent in supporting the government of the state. This is where you’re doing business. We are a peaceful people and have fought insecurity to the lowest ebb. You can attest to the fact today that, apart to covid-19, Rivers state is safe,” he added.
He said, they had donated N100 million and a lorry load of covid-19 preventive items plus the three ambulances they have presented today.
Mr. Rabiu said the donation is a show of their support to the Rivers state government to enable it succeed in the fight against covid-19.
Commissioner for health, Professor Princewill Chike said so far, 3,434 samples have been tested and the state treatment centre has successfully managed and discharged about 584 patients.
Professor Chike also said there are about 284 medical personnel engaged and catered for by the state government at the treatment centres, and surveillance offices.
This, he explained, is exclusive of those sponsored by the international oil companies adding that the state government also released over 40 ambulances to strengthen the response capacity of the team.
Rivers State Governor, Wike Rescues Former NDDC’s MD …Calls On Inspector General Of Police To Investigate Her Attempted Abduction
EDO 2020: PDP Reviews Winning Strategies, Set To Return To Osadebe House
The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo governorship election says the party is confident of electoral victory for Governor Godwin Obaseki.
According to the Campaign Council, the Edo electorate are desirous to consolidate the democratic gains the various elective representatives of the party have provided for them.
This resolve was announced shortly after the inaugural meeting of the council that held behind closed doors in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.
The meeting was presided over by the chairman of the national campaign council, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.
Those who attended the meeting were the governors of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Mankinde, other members of the national campaign council, chairmen and secretaries of all the sub-committees of Edo 2020.
Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said the meeting adopted the best strategies to retain what rightly belongs to PDP.
Governor Fintiri who is also the deputy Chairman of the campaign council said they would leave no stone unturned in working with Edo people to deepen democracy.
“The election is already on the table for PDP. We have a sellable candidate, who is Governor Godwin obaseki. Nigerians are moving forward with democracy and we have to deepen it together.
“Technically, Edo is a PDP state because in the last election of 2019, we actually won all the elections. So, it is not coming as a surprise that Governor Obaseki has to shift his ground from APC to join us.
“Now, we are putting all the forces together, and there is nothing that’s left behind. So Edo is completely a PDP state and we are going in there to win the election,” he said.
Also speaking, Chairman of the Publicity Committee, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi said the Edo people are convinced that Governor Obaseki is the best candidate in the governorship race.
He explained that the national campaign council has given the state campaign council all the needed support that would ensure total victory for PDP.
“Those of us from Edo state are very clear in our minds that our candidate, Governor Obaseki is definitely the best candidate that can deliver and sustain the PDP ticket and also take the flag of the party to Osadebe House.
“For the South-South, it is a great challenge and honour to ensure that the six states in the zone belong to PDP. So, every support has been pledged by the leadership of the party; the governors, members of BOT, the national working committee. They are committed to ensuring that the flag of PDP will continue to fly in Government House,” he said.
Since the inauguration of the 77 member National Campaign Council by the National Working Committee of the PDP on the 7th of July, 2020 in Abuja, this is the first meeting of the council to work out strategies that will ensure victory on September 19th ,2020 in the Edo State governorship election.
NDDC PROBE: Nothing Should Happen To Our Daughter, Rivers State Government Warns
Rivers State Government says it has viewed with concern, the recent developments at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in which the name of “our daughter, Dr. Joi Nunieh, the immediate past Acting Managing Director of the Commission, has been dragged into”, warning that nothing should happen to her.
In a strong worded statement issued by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, the government said, “we hereby call on those involved in the ongoing investigations in the NDDC to ensure that Dr. Joi Nunieh does not suffer any harm in the course of their undertakings.”
“We wish to state categorically that the Rivers State Government will never support any action that will prevent or jeopardize the laudable intentions of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, to positively reposition the NDDC and fulfill the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta.
“However, we wish to state that while we are not interested in identifying with the present unfolding drama in the NDDC, we will not however fail to protect our daughter from actual harm or perceived danger.
“The State owes it as a duty to protect her citizens from danger no matter their political affiliation and we cannot fold our hands and watch anyone harm her or indeed any Rivers citizen.
“We advise those involved in the present altercations in the NDDC to thread with caution in their actions and utterances,” the statement said.
