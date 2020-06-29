Governor Diri Releases Counterpart Funds, Others For Bayelsa Primary Health Care Board

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has released part of the state counterpart funds for the Bayelsa state primary health care board,BSPHCB.

Speaking with The Tide on monday in Yenagoa, Executive Secretary of the board, Dr.Bekesu Amakepreye Martins said the Governor made part of the state counterpart funds available for the board due to the priority his prosperity Government placed on the health of Bayelsans.

Martins harped that even though the Corona virus disease has impacted adversely on governance world over,the first 100 days in office of Governor Diri has seen timely approvals and releases of funds for the running of the board.

The Executive Secretary who did not minced words in expressing appreciation to the Governor stated that through the provision of the said funds due the board by the Governor,the administrative heads and staff members of the board are now putting in their very best on delivering on the mandate given the board.

Dr.Martins gave details of the funds so far approved and released by the Governor within his first 100 days in office as funds for the National immunisation plus days,NIPD, funds for

the procurement of commodities and logistics to implement integrated medical outreach programme,IMOP.

Others released by the Governor within his first 100 days in office according to the executive Secretary include funds for the training of front line health care providers under the primary health care for training on Covid-19 preparedness and response.

The health care scribe also noted that outside these financial releases,the Governor has also demonstrated his magnanimity to the board like his predecessor under whose administration the board was established through his regularly releasing of #13,000,000M monthly to the state emergency routine immunization Coordinating centre, SERIC and other primary health care activities through the board.

“Governor Diri has done well for the primary health care board. He has released well over #20,000,000m for the board within his first one hundred days in office”, he said.

“He has also given us part of the state’s counterpart funds for primary health care and so our staff are not resting on their oars in making primary health care better across the eight local government areas of the state”, he added.

“As we speak our staff in the board here and all the eight LGAs of the state are undergoing a two week training programme organised by the National primary health care board inconjunction with our board here in the state. The people from the national board are coming to supervise them and we’re also going to monitor their progress”, he stated.

Inset:Dr. Bekesu Martins, Executive secretary BSPHCB.

By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.