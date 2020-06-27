Connect with us

Featured

Rivers State Is Attracting More Investors- Wike

Published

3 weeks ago

on

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says more companies are relocating to the state because of the attractive investment climate.

He told journalists after an inspection tour of  on-going projects in the state that a  deliberate implementation of strategic policies has brought the investments.

The governor  stated that the improvement in the State’s security architecture with the help of security agencies and the provision of critical infrastructure are responsible for the turnaround.

He also reiterated the resolve of his administration to return Port Harcourt to its garden city status.

“I can tell you now that more companies are coming into the state. The security has also improved so much with the help of security agencies and people feel safer to invest in the state.

“I am also resolved to leave Port Harcourt far better than what I met on ground. Every body can see that it is not easy, considering the present economic situation in the country.

“To sustain the execution of infrastructural development projects and also fight COVID-19 when most of my colleagues are complaining of paucity of funds shows political will and strategic leadership.

“People are wondering how we are doing it. But we determined not to disappoint our people and they will be happy when I have served out my tenure that they had a governor that really came to serve,” he said.

The governor also announced that the contract for the expansion of Rumuola flyover project  has been signed.

He said work would  soon begin on that flyover and the dualisation of Ezimbu Link Road popularly called Mummy B Road and the Tombia Extension Road.

Governor Wike stated that the urban renewal programme of his administration is achieving its purpose particularly with the commitment shown by the contractors handling the three flyovers  at Rebisi, Rumuogba and Okoro nu Odo.

” We are impressed at the pace of work the contractors have maintained. We are happy that we are fulfilling the promises made to the people. There are road projects in other areas like old GRA and new GRA and we cannot but say we are overwhelmed with the level of commitment they have shown.

“That is what we have promised that whether there is COVID-19 or not, we will continue to do the work they expect us to do. This is so,  because at the end of the day the virus will go and the people will be here. It is necessary for infrastructure to be put in place.

“As long as we continue to  fight and tackle the pandemic, we are also resolved not to abandon any project,” he added.

The projects inspected include,  Olumeni Road in Old GRA,  Rebisi flyover,  Woji Road and  Elelenwo Street both in the new GRA.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Featured

Rivers State Governor, Wike Rescues Former NDDC’s MD …Calls On Inspector General Of Police To Investigate Her Attempted Abduction

Published

2 days ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on a rescue mission of a Rivers daughter, the Immediate Past Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC), Dr. Joi Nunieh from an attempted abduction.
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on Thursday, rescued the Immediate Past Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC), Dr. Joi Nunieh from an attempted abduction.
He has therefore called on the Inspector General of Police to investigate the circumstances that led to over 50 armed policemen storming the Port Harcourt residence of Dr. Nunieh at 4am on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Governor Wike was on ground to frustrate the attempted abduction , berated those self styled armed policemen who claimed to be members  of the Inspector General Monitoring Unit.
The governor said under a civilised society,  the proper thing to do is to invite her  to answer to any allegation.
But to storm her residence at such an unholy hour , the governor said, suggests some sinister motive that should not be tolerated.
“What has happened today is a disgrace. Who knows what would have happened to her if

they had gained access to her main room. I went there personally to see things for myself and rescued her.
“She is supposed to testify before the  House of Representatives Committee and here we are having armed men wanting to abduct her.
“We came out to protect our daughter and we will do so to every Rivers citizen. That is the oath of office I swore to.  It doesn’t matter the political affiliation. We will not allow anybody to destroy Rivers state.
“It is so unfortunate and I cry for this country concerning the ways things are going. They didn’t have a warrant of arrest, but would storm somebody’s house, in fact, the State Commissioner of Police is not aware.
” So,  tell me how something will happen in a state and the Commissioner of Police is not aware. They said it’s the Inspector General Monitoring Unit.  So, we have such a Unit taking over the responsibility of crime fighting in a state and the Commissioner of Police is not aware.  I can also assume too that the Inspector General of Police is not aware. He should investigate it, ” he said.
The governor also called on governors of states that make up the NDDC to ensure that their citizens do not have a hand in the planned abduction of the former Managing Director of NDDC.
“If there is any allegation of crime against  her,  I will not back her, but you can’t kill her for no established crime. I don’t know who’s responsible, but whoever is behind it should not take Rivers state for granted because we will fight back.
“From what has happened now, I want to say that Rivers State is fully out. Anybody who is responsible for this attempted abduction of our daughter, should know that enough is enough.
“They can’t treat her as a common criminal. I am sure that  President Muhammadu Buhari is not aware of this.
“All the Niger Delta States should find out if any of their citizens have a hand in the unfortunate incident and call on such people to leave our daughter alone. She is  no longer the Managing Director of NDDC.
“The way things are going now, it seems

people want to destroy Rivers State and it is unacceptable.
“Using the police to carry out abduction of citizens should not be encouraged. A similar incident had happened in this state before when they wanted to use the same style to abduct a serving Judge.
Dr.  Joi Nunieh who thanked Governor Wike for coming to her rescue,  said the armed policemen came about 4am, broke into her premises but were stopped by the security door leading to her main room.
“Those who told me the Commissioner of Police was downstairs, lied because it was his deputy that actually came.  I opened the door, and they wanted to grab me,  I now pushed back the door and locked it and went upstairs.
“So,  my Governor came,  asked them for the warrant of arrest and why they did not  invite me to the police station instead of attempting to abduct  a woman like a criminal.
“The governor took me away in his car and I am taking  refuge  in Government House. I want to thank His Excellency for keeping to

his word that nothing should happen to a daughter of Rivers State.
“I was supposed to be going to Abuja today to make my submission before the Committee of the House of Representatives. I am sure the motive was to stop me,” she said.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Continue Reading

Featured

EDO 2020: PDP Reviews Winning Strategies, Set To Return To Osadebe House

Published

3 days ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

National Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) for Edo governorship election meeting in Government House Port Harcourt.

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo governorship election says the party is confident of  electoral victory for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

According to the Campaign Council, the Edo electorate are desirous to consolidate the democratic gains the various elective representatives of the party have provided for them.

This resolve was announced shortly after  the inaugural meeting of the  council that held behind closed doors in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.

The meeting was presided over by the chairman of the national campaign council, Governor  Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Those who attended the meeting were the governors of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri,  his Oyo State counterpart,  Seyi Mankinde, other members of the national campaign  council, chairmen and secretaries of all the sub-committees of Edo 2020.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting,   Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said the meeting adopted  the best strategies to retain what rightly belongs to PDP.

Governor Fintiri who is also the deputy Chairman of the campaign council said they would leave no stone unturned in working with Edo people to deepen democracy.

“The election is already on the table for PDP. We have a sellable candidate, who is Governor Godwin obaseki. Nigerians are moving forward with democracy and we have to deepen it together.

“Technically,  Edo is a PDP state because in the last election of 2019, we actually won all the elections. So,   it is not coming as a surprise that Governor Obaseki has to shift his ground from APC to join us.

“Now,  we are putting all the forces together, and there is nothing that’s left behind. So Edo is completely a PDP state and we are going in there to win the election,” he said.

Also speaking,  Chairman of the Publicity Committee, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi said the Edo people are convinced that Governor Obaseki is the best candidate in the governorship race.

He explained that the national campaign council has given  the state campaign council all the needed support that would  ensure total victory for PDP.

“Those of us from Edo state are very clear in our minds that our candidate,  Governor Obaseki is definitely the best candidate that can deliver and sustain the PDP ticket and also take the  flag of the party to Osadebe House.

“For the South-South,  it is a great challenge and honour to ensure that the six states in the zone belong to PDP. So, every support has been pledged by the leadership of the party; the governors,  members of BOT, the national working committee. They are committed to ensuring that the flag of PDP will continue to fly in Government House,” he said.

Since the inauguration of the  77 member National Campaign Council  by the National Working Committee of the PDP on the 7th of July, 2020 in Abuja, this is the first meeting of the council to work out strategies that will ensure victory on September 19th ,2020 in the Edo State governorship election.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Continue Reading

Featured

NDDC PROBE: Nothing Should Happen To Our Daughter, Rivers State Government Warns

Published

4 days ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Rivers State Government says it has viewed with concern, the recent developments at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in which the name of “our daughter, Dr. Joi Nunieh, the immediate past Acting Managing Director of the Commission, has been dragged into”, warning that nothing should happen to her.

In a strong worded statement issued by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and  Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, the government said, “we hereby call on those involved in the ongoing investigations in the NDDC to ensure that Dr. Joi Nunieh does not suffer any harm  in the course of their undertakings.”

“We wish to state categorically that the Rivers State Government will never support any action that will prevent or jeopardize the laudable intentions of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, to positively  reposition the NDDC and fulfill the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta.

“However, we wish to state that while we are not interested in identifying with the present unfolding drama in the NDDC, we will not however fail to protect our daughter from actual  harm or perceived danger.

“The State owes it as a duty to protect her citizens from danger no matter their political affiliation and  we cannot fold our hands and watch anyone harm her or indeed any Rivers citizen.

“We advise those involved in the present altercations in the NDDC to thread with caution in their actions and utterances,” the statement said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Continue Reading

Trending