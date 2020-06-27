COVID-19: Decontamination Of UNIPORT …A Demonstration Of Gov Wike’s Non Partisan, Non Discriminatory Leadership – Bro Obuah

It’s interesting and instructive to note the non-discriminatory fumigation of all public places and public institutions by the State government Decontamination Team across the State not minding whether such institutions and, or property are state or federal government owned or run.

Bro Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) made the remarks after monitoring the fumigation of the University of Port Harcourt, Choba, attributing the all encompassing and non- discriminatory spirit of the decontamination exercise to Governor Nyesom Wike’s positive sense of judgement and sincere regard for every sector of the population and those residing and doing business in the State.

Despite the huge cost of embarking on the humanitarian project of decontaminating the entire public places in the state irrespective of ownership or whose responsibility it is to take care of such property or institutions, the RIWAMA boss noted that Gov Wike has continued to show class and leadership acumen among his contemporaries as well as political opponents.

“Displaying generosity and magnanimity in victory, non partisanship and non-discriminatory attitude to people and public affairs is a hallmark of good leadership which is rare to find in our leaders of today.

In this regard, Gov Wike has demonstrated he is a born leader, not petty but in politics for serious business and should be commended and appreciated. We thank God for giving us a person of this physical and spiritual stature at this crucial time of our political history”, Bro Obuah reasoned.

Bro Obuah further enjoined others occupying leadership positions at all levels in the state, whether at the council level, company or institutional level to emulate such lifestyle by contributing their own quota to the grassroots so that the decontamination exercise will be total and translate into a healthier people and healthier state conspicuously free of the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.

He thanked Gov Wike for his vision and courage not minding the unforeseen extra cost of prosecuting the decontamination project in the face of meager resources of the state government coupled with the seeming federal government’s indisposition towards the state in this regard.