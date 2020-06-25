Featured
Rivers Executive Council Approves Fourth Flyover …Sets Guidelines For Marriages
Rivers State Executive Council has approved the construction of a five hundred and five meters long flyover at the GRA Junction along the Port Harcourt Aba Expressway.
The meeting held on Wednesday, at Government House, Port Harcourt was presided over by the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.
Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for works, Austin Ben-Chioma said council also approved the dualisation of Ezimbu Link Road connecting Stadium Road from GRA junction and the Tombia Road extension linking Ikwerre road.
He said Council considered the Rumuola flyover not more fitting for the city and approved its expansion to become four lanes to ease vehicular movement and boost economic activities.
According to him, to ensure that motorists do not suffer untold hardship during the road constructions, the state government will create alternative routes.
Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim announced Council’s approval of guidelines for marriages during the Covid-19 period.
He said prospective couples would be required to apply to the State Governor through the Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation.
Such applications, he said, must be accompanied with information on the venue of the ceremony, names, addresses and phones numbers of attendees to make contact tracing easy if the need arises.
He stated that henceforth, those seeking to bury their loved ones would also be expected to include names, addresses and phone numbers of those to attend such funerals in their applications.
Pastor Nsirim said government would not grant approval to any application without names, addresses and phone numbers.
The Information Commissioner said marriages would not have more than 50 attendees including family members who must wear face masks and adhere strictly to social distancing of not less than two meters.
According to him, while church weddings must be conducted between 9am and 12noon, traditional marriages would be conducted between 4pm and 7pm .
The Commissioner said venues of marriages must have provisions for running water and soap at three points and the venue decontaminated after the event.
Pastor Nsirim said after wedding receptions are prohibited under the guidelines to reduce the risk of community transmission of COVID-19.
He added that violators of the guidelines would be made to pay a fine of 10 million Naira.
Featured
Rivers State Governor, Wike Rescues Former NDDC’s MD …Calls On Inspector General Of Police To Investigate Her Attempted Abduction
Featured
EDO 2020: PDP Reviews Winning Strategies, Set To Return To Osadebe House
The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo governorship election says the party is confident of electoral victory for Governor Godwin Obaseki.
According to the Campaign Council, the Edo electorate are desirous to consolidate the democratic gains the various elective representatives of the party have provided for them.
This resolve was announced shortly after the inaugural meeting of the council that held behind closed doors in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.
The meeting was presided over by the chairman of the national campaign council, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.
Those who attended the meeting were the governors of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Mankinde, other members of the national campaign council, chairmen and secretaries of all the sub-committees of Edo 2020.
Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said the meeting adopted the best strategies to retain what rightly belongs to PDP.
Governor Fintiri who is also the deputy Chairman of the campaign council said they would leave no stone unturned in working with Edo people to deepen democracy.
“The election is already on the table for PDP. We have a sellable candidate, who is Governor Godwin obaseki. Nigerians are moving forward with democracy and we have to deepen it together.
“Technically, Edo is a PDP state because in the last election of 2019, we actually won all the elections. So, it is not coming as a surprise that Governor Obaseki has to shift his ground from APC to join us.
“Now, we are putting all the forces together, and there is nothing that’s left behind. So Edo is completely a PDP state and we are going in there to win the election,” he said.
Also speaking, Chairman of the Publicity Committee, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi said the Edo people are convinced that Governor Obaseki is the best candidate in the governorship race.
He explained that the national campaign council has given the state campaign council all the needed support that would ensure total victory for PDP.
“Those of us from Edo state are very clear in our minds that our candidate, Governor Obaseki is definitely the best candidate that can deliver and sustain the PDP ticket and also take the flag of the party to Osadebe House.
“For the South-South, it is a great challenge and honour to ensure that the six states in the zone belong to PDP. So, every support has been pledged by the leadership of the party; the governors, members of BOT, the national working committee. They are committed to ensuring that the flag of PDP will continue to fly in Government House,” he said.
Since the inauguration of the 77 member National Campaign Council by the National Working Committee of the PDP on the 7th of July, 2020 in Abuja, this is the first meeting of the council to work out strategies that will ensure victory on September 19th ,2020 in the Edo State governorship election.
Featured
NDDC PROBE: Nothing Should Happen To Our Daughter, Rivers State Government Warns
Rivers State Government says it has viewed with concern, the recent developments at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in which the name of “our daughter, Dr. Joi Nunieh, the immediate past Acting Managing Director of the Commission, has been dragged into”, warning that nothing should happen to her.
In a strong worded statement issued by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, the government said, “we hereby call on those involved in the ongoing investigations in the NDDC to ensure that Dr. Joi Nunieh does not suffer any harm in the course of their undertakings.”
“We wish to state categorically that the Rivers State Government will never support any action that will prevent or jeopardize the laudable intentions of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, to positively reposition the NDDC and fulfill the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta.
“However, we wish to state that while we are not interested in identifying with the present unfolding drama in the NDDC, we will not however fail to protect our daughter from actual harm or perceived danger.
“The State owes it as a duty to protect her citizens from danger no matter their political affiliation and we cannot fold our hands and watch anyone harm her or indeed any Rivers citizen.
“We advise those involved in the present altercations in the NDDC to thread with caution in their actions and utterances,” the statement said.
Trending
-
Politics2 days ago
‘Cargo Airport, A Mere White-Elephant Project’ – Ikem
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Bayelsa Communities To SPDC: Halt Dealings With Mein Cluster Board Chairman …Alleges Misappropriation Against Him.
-
News5 days ago
Police Parade Four Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Female Victim In Cross River
-
News3 days ago
Eleme Council Chairman Condemns The Kidnap And Killing Of Dinabari Ereba…
-
Politics4 days ago
Bayelsa 2019 Guber Primaries: Again, Diri Floors Alaibe, As Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal
-
Featured4 days ago
NDDC PROBE: Nothing Should Happen To Our Daughter, Rivers State Government Warns
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Court Convicts Director, Traditional Ruler Over Landed Property In Cross River
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
COVID-19: ‘C’River Is Ready For School Resumption’ – Official