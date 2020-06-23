Featured
Inspector General Of Nigerian Police Must Act Now, Says Rivers State Government
The attention of the Rivers State Government has been drawn to a viral video by a group of All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters who did not disguise their rabid loyalty and sychophancy to the former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.
While it is not in our place to advise people on who to support or otherwise, we take very strong exception to the provocative and incendiary language used by the leader of the group, where he threatened the peace of the state and invoked fire, brimstone, death and destruction on Rivers State and our dear Rivers people, should any unfavorable judgment and action befall their leader and master, Rotimi Amaechi in the current crises rocking the fractured Rivers APC.
Let us state categorically here and for the avoidance of doubt, that the Rivers State Government is fully ready and unflinchingly determined to bring the full weight of the law to bear on anybody who threatens, either by unguarded pronouncements or irresponsible provocative action, to breach the hard earned peace and security which Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has worked so hard to entrench and sustain in the state.
Let us also make it very clear to all those purveyors of misleading and wild narrative, that Governor Wike, is neither involved in the crisis rocking the fractured APC in Rivers State, nor has any interest in the emergence or determination of the leadership of the party whatsoever.
We need not remind the Rivers APC that Governor Wike and the PDP defeated them fairly and squarely at all levels in the last elections and so has no overiding need to dabble into the affairs of a political party that has continued to manifest the shameful picture of one week one trouble and whose leaders have continued to stumble into and drag the party from one crisis to another like a flock of sheep without any recognized shepherd.
We also take great exception to the wild and dangerous threats and intimidation made against the Judiciary in Rivers State, in utterances that can best be described as grossly inciting, offensive, and derogatory and treasonable.
To even threaten to shut down the entire judicial system in anticipation of an unfavorable judgment, is an indication of the lawlessness and absolute disregard for the rule of law which the APC and it’s supporters have become synonymous with.
We recall similar situations in the not too distant past when the state had witnessed a total shutdown of the Judicial Arm in the state and the courts were held “Under Siege”, by supporters of a political party who brazenly locked out and deliberately quarantined Lawyers, Magistrates, Judges and the entire judicial staff of the court premises for several months.
It was Governor Nyesom Wike, who liberated the Judiciary from its forced bondage, gave judicial officers a new lease of life and allowed the courts to breathe again when he became Governor in 2015.
The Rivers State Government hereby warns that it will come down hard on any trouble maker, who desires to forment trouble in the state.
We want to use this opportunity to put the Inspector General of Police and all the security agencies on notice to live up to their responsibilities by taking prompt action on what is obviously a clear case of treason by a group whose leader is well known in the country.
Rivers State is in danger and the lives of Rivers people have been threatened. Rivers lives matter and no group or individual will be allowed to threaten Rivers State or Rivers people.
We want to remind security agencies that a war dance video which went viral before the 2019 general elections must have emboldened those that masterminded the death of innocent citizens in Abonnema, Bori and Oyigbo areas of the State during the said elections.
That is why this particular video should not be treated with kid gloves but given the security attention it deserves and the masterminds brought to book.
Those who want to die will die alone. A word is enough for the wise.
Paulinus Nsirim
Commissioner for Information and Communications
June 23, 2020
Featured
Rivers State Governor, Wike Rescues Former NDDC’s MD …Calls On Inspector General Of Police To Investigate Her Attempted Abduction
Featured
EDO 2020: PDP Reviews Winning Strategies, Set To Return To Osadebe House
The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo governorship election says the party is confident of electoral victory for Governor Godwin Obaseki.
According to the Campaign Council, the Edo electorate are desirous to consolidate the democratic gains the various elective representatives of the party have provided for them.
This resolve was announced shortly after the inaugural meeting of the council that held behind closed doors in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.
The meeting was presided over by the chairman of the national campaign council, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.
Those who attended the meeting were the governors of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Mankinde, other members of the national campaign council, chairmen and secretaries of all the sub-committees of Edo 2020.
Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said the meeting adopted the best strategies to retain what rightly belongs to PDP.
Governor Fintiri who is also the deputy Chairman of the campaign council said they would leave no stone unturned in working with Edo people to deepen democracy.
“The election is already on the table for PDP. We have a sellable candidate, who is Governor Godwin obaseki. Nigerians are moving forward with democracy and we have to deepen it together.
“Technically, Edo is a PDP state because in the last election of 2019, we actually won all the elections. So, it is not coming as a surprise that Governor Obaseki has to shift his ground from APC to join us.
“Now, we are putting all the forces together, and there is nothing that’s left behind. So Edo is completely a PDP state and we are going in there to win the election,” he said.
Also speaking, Chairman of the Publicity Committee, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi said the Edo people are convinced that Governor Obaseki is the best candidate in the governorship race.
He explained that the national campaign council has given the state campaign council all the needed support that would ensure total victory for PDP.
“Those of us from Edo state are very clear in our minds that our candidate, Governor Obaseki is definitely the best candidate that can deliver and sustain the PDP ticket and also take the flag of the party to Osadebe House.
“For the South-South, it is a great challenge and honour to ensure that the six states in the zone belong to PDP. So, every support has been pledged by the leadership of the party; the governors, members of BOT, the national working committee. They are committed to ensuring that the flag of PDP will continue to fly in Government House,” he said.
Since the inauguration of the 77 member National Campaign Council by the National Working Committee of the PDP on the 7th of July, 2020 in Abuja, this is the first meeting of the council to work out strategies that will ensure victory on September 19th ,2020 in the Edo State governorship election.
Featured
NDDC PROBE: Nothing Should Happen To Our Daughter, Rivers State Government Warns
Rivers State Government says it has viewed with concern, the recent developments at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in which the name of “our daughter, Dr. Joi Nunieh, the immediate past Acting Managing Director of the Commission, has been dragged into”, warning that nothing should happen to her.
In a strong worded statement issued by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, the government said, “we hereby call on those involved in the ongoing investigations in the NDDC to ensure that Dr. Joi Nunieh does not suffer any harm in the course of their undertakings.”
“We wish to state categorically that the Rivers State Government will never support any action that will prevent or jeopardize the laudable intentions of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, to positively reposition the NDDC and fulfill the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta.
“However, we wish to state that while we are not interested in identifying with the present unfolding drama in the NDDC, we will not however fail to protect our daughter from actual harm or perceived danger.
“The State owes it as a duty to protect her citizens from danger no matter their political affiliation and we cannot fold our hands and watch anyone harm her or indeed any Rivers citizen.
“We advise those involved in the present altercations in the NDDC to thread with caution in their actions and utterances,” the statement said.
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Eleme Council Chairman Condemns The Kidnap And Killing Of Dinabari Ereba…
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
Bayelsa Communities To SPDC: Halt Dealings With Mein Cluster Board Chairman …Alleges Misappropriation Against Him.
-
Politics1 day ago
‘Cargo Airport, A Mere White-Elephant Project’ – Ikem
-
News4 days ago
Police Parade Four Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Female Victim In Cross River
-
Politics3 days ago
Bayelsa 2019 Guber Primaries: Again, Diri Floors Alaibe, As Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
FRSC Decries The Deplorable State Of Roads In C’River
-
News5 days ago
COVID-19: Ignore Facemask, Risk Arrest, Prosecution, RSG Tells Residents
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
COVID-19: No Resumption Date Yet For Schools, Says Bayelsa Ministry Of Education …Warns Private Schools Proprietors, Commences e-Learning