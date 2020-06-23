Inspector General Of Nigerian Police Must Act Now, Says Rivers State Government

The attention of the Rivers State Government has been drawn to a viral video by a group of All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters who did not disguise their rabid loyalty and sychophancy to the former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

While it is not in our place to advise people on who to support or otherwise, we take very strong exception to the provocative and incendiary language used by the leader of the group, where he threatened the peace of the state and invoked fire, brimstone, death and destruction on Rivers State and our dear Rivers people, should any unfavorable judgment and action befall their leader and master, Rotimi Amaechi in the current crises rocking the fractured Rivers APC.

Let us state categorically here and for the avoidance of doubt, that the Rivers State Government is fully ready and unflinchingly determined to bring the full weight of the law to bear on anybody who threatens, either by unguarded pronouncements or irresponsible provocative action, to breach the hard earned peace and security which Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has worked so hard to entrench and sustain in the state.

Let us also make it very clear to all those purveyors of misleading and wild narrative, that Governor Wike, is neither involved in the crisis rocking the fractured APC in Rivers State, nor has any interest in the emergence or determination of the leadership of the party whatsoever.

We need not remind the Rivers APC that Governor Wike and the PDP defeated them fairly and squarely at all levels in the last elections and so has no overiding need to dabble into the affairs of a political party that has continued to manifest the shameful picture of one week one trouble and whose leaders have continued to stumble into and drag the party from one crisis to another like a flock of sheep without any recognized shepherd.

We also take great exception to the wild and dangerous threats and intimidation made against the Judiciary in Rivers State, in utterances that can best be described as grossly inciting, offensive, and derogatory and treasonable.

To even threaten to shut down the entire judicial system in anticipation of an unfavorable judgment, is an indication of the lawlessness and absolute disregard for the rule of law which the APC and it’s supporters have become synonymous with.

We recall similar situations in the not too distant past when the state had witnessed a total shutdown of the Judicial Arm in the state and the courts were held “Under Siege”, by supporters of a political party who brazenly locked out and deliberately quarantined Lawyers, Magistrates, Judges and the entire judicial staff of the court premises for several months.

It was Governor Nyesom Wike, who liberated the Judiciary from its forced bondage, gave judicial officers a new lease of life and allowed the courts to breathe again when he became Governor in 2015.

The Rivers State Government hereby warns that it will come down hard on any trouble maker, who desires to forment trouble in the state.

We want to use this opportunity to put the Inspector General of Police and all the security agencies on notice to live up to their responsibilities by taking prompt action on what is obviously a clear case of treason by a group whose leader is well known in the country. Rivers State is in danger and the lives of Rivers people have been threatened. Rivers lives matter and no group or individual will be allowed to threaten Rivers State or Rivers people. We want to remind security agencies that a war dance video which went viral before the 2019 general elections must have emboldened those that masterminded the death of innocent citizens in Abonnema, Bori and Oyigbo areas of the State during the said elections. That is why this particular video should not be treated with kid gloves but given the security attention it deserves and the masterminds brought to book. Those who want to die will die alone. A word is enough for the wise. Paulinus Nsirim

Commissioner for Information and Communications

June 23, 2020