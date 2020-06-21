News
Support Governor Wike’s Efforts To Checkmate The Spread Of COVID-19 In Rivers, Obuah Urges Civil Servants
The Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA, Bro. Felix Obuah has urged Civil Servants in the State to support the State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s efforts to checkmate the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in Rivers State.
Bro. Obuah who stated on Saturday, shortly after monitoring the decontamination exercise at the Rivers State Government Secretariat, in Port Harcourt, the State capital urged Civil Servants to support efforts of the State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in checkmating the spread of the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic, in Rivers State.
The Governor according to the Sole Administrator, RIWAMA is fully prepared to ensure that the Coronavirus pandemic is contained to avoid further spread in the State.
Bro. Obuah said civil servants from grade levels 1–10 were directed after the index case to remain at home from Friday, March 27, 2020 until further notice.
“This and many more including the compulsory wearing of face masks were necessary measures taken by the Governor to ensure that the Coronavirus pandemic is checkmated in the State following the first index case of a young lady who was later found to have arrived Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital sometime in February this year after a visit to France” Bro. Obuah disclosed.
According to the RIWAMA Sole Administrator, the flag-off of the decontamination of public places in Rivers State launched by the Governor on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Government House, Port Harcourt entered 18 consistent and successful days of decontamination exercise of major public places in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas of the State, Saturday, June 20, 2020 with the decontamination of the State Government Secretariat, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The decontamination team has so far decontaminated some major markets, parks, schools, churches, State Secretariat of the Nigeria Union Of Journalists, NUJ, the Port Harcourt pleasure park, State Secretariat of Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Port Harcourt City Local Government Council, the popular Slaughter Market, major bus stops, amongst several public places.
“The decontamination exercise continues in the State”, Bro Obuah further disclosed.
“The decontamination comprised of three steps which will be carried out simultaneously namely: fumigation of the environments, steam spraying which contains disinfectants that can combat the virus, and this will be followed by the disinfectant smoke spray” Bro Obuah explained.
The RIWAMA Sole Administrator commended the foresight of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for the decontamination as the best option for now since there is no vaccine yet for the permanent cure against the virus.
He urged all civil servants as well as all citizens to support Governor Wike in his bid to ensure that the spread of the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic is largely checkmated.
He also urged them to continue to practice hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and social distancing.
NDDC Enmeshed In Reckless Award Of Contracts, Payments – Ex-NDDC Chieftain
A former Commissioner in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the 2nd and 3rd board representing Cross River State, Ntufam Ekpo Okon, has decried the awards of new contracts and payments at the detriment of ongoing projects by the board and the Interim Management Committee (IMC).
Chatting with newsmen in Calabar, Cross River State capital, Ntufam Okon regretted the actions of some members of the Commission and workers, explaining that their actions have left many projects that are ongoing abandoned and uncompleted, saying, “there are these stories of bills not paid and these could only happen when we have reckless awards of contracts because there was indiscipline in the award of contracts without minding budgeting provisions.”
“It’s unfortunate that NDDC has found itself in this mess. I think what has caused this current NDDC problem is indiscipline in budgeting and project implementation. That budgeting hasn’t been realistic, the project implementation also unrealistic, we cannot be awarding new projects when the ongoing projects are not funded. New projects are being awarded at the expense of the ongoing projects, it’s regrettably that the new management team awarded new projects, paid for them and abandoned the old ones and the contractors are left frustrated.
“We don’t know what has become of the current NDDC. They have made themselves vulnerable and have become too easily influenced from inside and outside, influence from too many interested groups. Because people lobbied to be appointed and when they come in, they will be pressurized to award contract to their sponsors or godfathers,” he stated.
Sadly, on the appointment of Interim Management Committee (IMC) Ntufam Okon pointed out that it was abnormal, adding, “it is very sad that the current IMC is more than a year now in office and there is no end to it. They kept staying in the office on the excuse of Forensic auditing. Is forensic audit done by them, or it’s supposed to be done by an independent body?”
“It shouldn’t be done by them because they too ought to be audited because they are involved in awards and payment. It shouldn’t be them auditing themselves. I think forensic audit was meant to identify projects that are verifiable, that must have been executed and how much has been paid and what was outstanding.
“We didn’t have IMC in our times, what we had was that when the tenure of the old board was about to end, a very senior director would be appointed Acting Managing Director pending the appointment and screening as well as inauguration of the new board. He will work with other directors, there is no place in the NDDC law that made provision for IMC and why we use the staff was that the Commission is like a barracks, ‘soldiers go, soldiers come but barracks remain’ and it makes for continuity.
“The problem in NDDC is so bad that it came to a point that NDDC cannot know how much they owed and yet contract was still being awarded. It’s indiscipline in terms of budgeting and project implementation. When I joined NDDC during the 2nd board in 2005, the 1st board started in 2000 and lasted till the end of 2004, so we started in April 2005. One of the things we found out was the fact that every state has a budget envelope from it. You know how much your state is given because projects funding were shared in a manner that it is already approved by the board.
“It was mandatory that you apply 70% of what you have on ground, ongoing projects and the 30% of the fund was allocated for new projects; that again meant that project started have to be completed by the next board. But the problem we have today is that the new administration that comes in started with new projects awarded by them and that is why we have too many projects scattered and remained
uncompleted.
“When we arrived, the first board did award contracts before their dissolution, the bulk of these works were taken over by us. We didn’t rush into award of new contracts; we were there for almost two years before we were able to make any award.
“If the trend is not addressed whereby projects that are ongoing are given priority and completed and taken out, we will continue to have the indiscipline in project funding. As soon as somebody arrives, they are thinking about how to award new projects,” he stressed.
From Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Eleme Council Chairman Condemns The Kidnap And Killing Of Dinabari Ereba…
The Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area in Rivers State, Barr. Philip Okparaji, has expressed shock over the killing of a 38yr old man from Gokana LGA, Dinabari Ereba in a forest in Alesa, Eleme LGA by a kidnap gang.
Barr. Okparaji while condemning the act, warned hoodlums and criminals never to use Eleme land to perpetrate their heinous crime as the Council authority is out to smoke out all criminals from the area.
The Eleme Council Boss in a statement he personally issued on Wednesday, condole with the family of the deceased and commended Rivers State Police Command for living up to its responsibilities.
He stressed his administration’s preparedness to continue to collaborate with Security agencies to give the people of Eleme a new ease of life which has led to the recent establishment and equipping of Volunteer Vigilante group in the area to help give useful information to security agencies towards securing the LGA
Hon. Okparaji, while pointing out that the kidnappers were not from Eleme, called on residents of area to always report suspicious movements in around communities in the council area.
Police Parade Four Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Female Victim In Cross River
The Cross River State Police Command has paraded four suspected kidnappers and rescued one Cecilia Onega, 38 years, from kidnappers’ den.
Parading the suspects at the State Police Headquarters, Diamond Hill in Calabar, Cross River State on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo said the breakthrough was recorded by the Command.
She said that the victim, one Cecilia Onyago ‘F’ 38 years was rescued without a ransom paid.
“We are working to make sure that kidnapping is no more in the State.
We urge Cross Riverians to provide us with information which would enable us work harder and pick these hoodlums wherever they may be,” she stressed.
The police spokesperson said that on July 10th 2020, in Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State, a husband and wife were going about their normal businesses when armed kidnappers came in and kidnapped the woman.
“The Police got a distress call from the people
and we swung into action. In a bid to know the location where the woman was taken to, we got one suspect which led us to the arrest of other gang members.
“Right now, the suspects are in our custody, a lot of items have been recovered including two vehicles, Toyota Camry with registration number NEM 828 AY and Jetta car no LSD 879 AV and several local guns,” she quipped.
DSP Ugbo said that the suspects are with the Police and they have given the Police useful information and “as soon as investigations are completed the suspects will be charged to court.
“We are very happy about the success recorded because Cross River State is noted for being a place people come and relax and Police is working tirelessly to make sure the hoodlums are brought to book
“Every evening, we have a team of Police officers at different locations doing stop and search; it is a regular exercise which the outgoing Police Commissioner put in place.
“We urged all Cross Riverians to corporate with us, give us useful.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar.
