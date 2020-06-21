Featured
Rivers State Governor, Wike Condemns Nigerian Police Involvement In Politics
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has condemned involvement of the Nigerian Police in partisan politics of the country.
Governor Wike was reacting to the recent action of the Ondo State Commissioner of Police who was used to infringe on the fundamental human right of the State’s Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.
In an interview with journalists in Port Harcourt, the governor said it was wrong for the Commissioner of Police, Ondo state command, to dabble into politics by confining or denying the Ondo State Deputy Governor access to his residence based on the rumour of his defection to another political party.
He described the act as unfortunate and condemnable in a democratically elected government.
“The Nigeria Governors’ Forum should rise to the occasion and demand that those behind actions that bother on the infringement of constitutional rights be brought to book.
“I will continue to say the truth, it does not matter which political party is erring. Look at the police reducing themselves to a level where politicians will now send them to infringe on the right of a deputy governor without regards to the fact that he has immunity.
“They removed a Commissioner of Police in Rivers state because of the Calverton Helicopter saga which had to do with persons whose COVID-19 status were not known during the lockdown in the State. So, what should happen to commissioner of police who stopped a democratically elected deputy governor from entering his house simply because of the rumour that he wanted to defect to another political party.
“If that Commissioner of Police was in Rivers State, he would have been removed. This is part of the reasons people say I criticise the Governors Forum. It is not created for any political party, it should speak against constitutional infractions.
“A deputy governor linked to the purported rumour of defection has the right of freedom of association. What is the business of a commissioner of police?
“Nobody knows where we are headed in this country. It is unfortunate that we have different laws and rules for different people,” he said.
The governor wondered why Femi Falana is not quick to condemn the role played by the police in breaching the provisions of the Nigerian constitution in Ondo State, the same way he condemned actions taken by the Rivers State Government to save the lives of Rivers people from COVID-19 pandemic.
“Human rights activists and people like Femi Falana are silent. Falana will not talk because the matter has to do with Ondo State governor who is his friend.
“There is no human rights issue in the Ondo State incident but when it concerns Rivers State, he will be quick to act on issues he doesn’t even have the facts. That is when you will see him come out and begin to recite constitutional provisions.
“Today, I call on Femi Falana to speak out about the violation of the fundamental human rights of the deputy governor of Ondo State.
“People think that we can be deceived when they play ethnic politics always. People should not play this game as if Nigerians are fools. When it suits them, they say one thing, when it does not suit them, they say another thing. Falana should come out and tell Nigerians his view on this issue as the world human rights defender,” he added.
Rivers State Governor, Wike Rescues Former NDDC’s MD …Calls On Inspector General Of Police To Investigate Her Attempted Abduction
EDO 2020: PDP Reviews Winning Strategies, Set To Return To Osadebe House
The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo governorship election says the party is confident of electoral victory for Governor Godwin Obaseki.
According to the Campaign Council, the Edo electorate are desirous to consolidate the democratic gains the various elective representatives of the party have provided for them.
This resolve was announced shortly after the inaugural meeting of the council that held behind closed doors in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.
The meeting was presided over by the chairman of the national campaign council, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.
Those who attended the meeting were the governors of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Mankinde, other members of the national campaign council, chairmen and secretaries of all the sub-committees of Edo 2020.
Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said the meeting adopted the best strategies to retain what rightly belongs to PDP.
Governor Fintiri who is also the deputy Chairman of the campaign council said they would leave no stone unturned in working with Edo people to deepen democracy.
“The election is already on the table for PDP. We have a sellable candidate, who is Governor Godwin obaseki. Nigerians are moving forward with democracy and we have to deepen it together.
“Technically, Edo is a PDP state because in the last election of 2019, we actually won all the elections. So, it is not coming as a surprise that Governor Obaseki has to shift his ground from APC to join us.
“Now, we are putting all the forces together, and there is nothing that’s left behind. So Edo is completely a PDP state and we are going in there to win the election,” he said.
Also speaking, Chairman of the Publicity Committee, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi said the Edo people are convinced that Governor Obaseki is the best candidate in the governorship race.
He explained that the national campaign council has given the state campaign council all the needed support that would ensure total victory for PDP.
“Those of us from Edo state are very clear in our minds that our candidate, Governor Obaseki is definitely the best candidate that can deliver and sustain the PDP ticket and also take the flag of the party to Osadebe House.
“For the South-South, it is a great challenge and honour to ensure that the six states in the zone belong to PDP. So, every support has been pledged by the leadership of the party; the governors, members of BOT, the national working committee. They are committed to ensuring that the flag of PDP will continue to fly in Government House,” he said.
Since the inauguration of the 77 member National Campaign Council by the National Working Committee of the PDP on the 7th of July, 2020 in Abuja, this is the first meeting of the council to work out strategies that will ensure victory on September 19th ,2020 in the Edo State governorship election.
NDDC PROBE: Nothing Should Happen To Our Daughter, Rivers State Government Warns
Rivers State Government says it has viewed with concern, the recent developments at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in which the name of “our daughter, Dr. Joi Nunieh, the immediate past Acting Managing Director of the Commission, has been dragged into”, warning that nothing should happen to her.
In a strong worded statement issued by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, the government said, “we hereby call on those involved in the ongoing investigations in the NDDC to ensure that Dr. Joi Nunieh does not suffer any harm in the course of their undertakings.”
“We wish to state categorically that the Rivers State Government will never support any action that will prevent or jeopardize the laudable intentions of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, to positively reposition the NDDC and fulfill the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta.
“However, we wish to state that while we are not interested in identifying with the present unfolding drama in the NDDC, we will not however fail to protect our daughter from actual harm or perceived danger.
“The State owes it as a duty to protect her citizens from danger no matter their political affiliation and we cannot fold our hands and watch anyone harm her or indeed any Rivers citizen.
“We advise those involved in the present altercations in the NDDC to thread with caution in their actions and utterances,” the statement said.
