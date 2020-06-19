COVID-19: Dep Speaker Empowers PPE Producers, Underprivileged In Ahoada East LGA …Ready To Partner UNICEF

The former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Ben Ayade’s kinsman, Mr. Vena Ikem, has come down hard on the Cross River Governor for purportedly swearing to complete Obudu cargo airport before the end of this year.

He recalled that Ayade had, five years ago, sworn by his life to complete the deep seaport, superhighway, spaghetti flyover and other projects, but that those projects exist only on pages of paper.

Ikem, who comes from Obudu local government area, same as Ayade, in a write-up published in his social media platforms, and titled: ‘Governance By Swearing,’ said “Gov. Ayade, on inspection of the Obudu Airport, was quoted again as swearing that if he doesn’t complete the Airport at Obudu, he should be banished from there.

He wrote: “No Sir, banishing you is not what we want. We want, at least, one completed project to show that we once had a governor from

here.

“Please, how about the Superhighway and

Deep Seaport that you swore to the entire world to complete? Should we forget those henceforth? You have been on record swearing by your mother’s grave, your father’s grave in the past.

“You even volunteered that we should judge your success or failure on those two projects. Are we to add the airport or replace them with it?

And the dual carriage way across the northern senatorial district. It is still less than 30 percent done. What are we to expect? Do we add it to the banishment list or do we assume that it is for the next administration to complete?

“The spaghetti flyover has already become a fish pond elsewhere. The Canadian School at Obudu is still under construction after 3/4 years.

The International Hospital at Obudu too!”

Reminding the governor that time was running out to complete those projects, Ikem, who is a chieftain of the PDP in the state, said:

“Your Excellency, Sir, you have 34 months to the end of your tenure.