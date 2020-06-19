Connect with us

Politics

COVID-19: Dep Speaker Empowers PPE Producers, Underprivileged In Ahoada East LGA …Ready To Partner UNICEF

Published

4 weeks ago

on

The Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie, has stated that his office has contributed to ensuring that the impact of the hardship warranted by effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is lessoned in Ahoada East Local Government Area (LGA).
Ehie, who was speaking to the RCCE Media Team, stated that the measures taken to achieve this came in two-fold: providing necessary finance to producers of Personal Preventive Equipment (PPE) in the area to enable them mass produce, and buying same off them to give to people in the grassroots.
The other measure, he said, was the provision of financial Palliatives to the tune of #5,000 each to identified underprivileged in the LGA. This include the elderly, pregnant women, widows and widowers, and generally the vulnerable.
According to Ehie, towards this end, about #5 million has been expended so far in the first phase, while preparation is being made for the next phase to commence.
The Deputy Speaker explained that his decision to empower people who already have the expertise to produce the PPEs was necessitated by the need to provide the finance for them to mass produce their products, and to provide the products to those who need them.
“So, we give you (them) the  finance to produce hand sanitizers, face masks, etc., then we buy them from you (them) to make sure you (they) profit, then we supply (the products) to the people at the grassroots”, he said.
He also stated his preparedness to partner with UNICEF in any way required to ensure the safety of lives of Rivers people.
Ehie revealed that in addition to what is being done, his office is also preparing for the challenges of post COVID-19 among the people of his constituency.
“We’ve started brainstorming on how we can also support the people as regards the post COVID-19 era. That is going to be another very challenging period for our people because when the pandemic gradually phases out, that’s when the reality of hardship will come on.
“We’re trying to put our heads together to see how we can intervene again at that stage”, he said.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Politics

‘Cargo Airport, A Mere White-Elephant Project’ – Ikem

Published

1 day ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

The former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Ben Ayade’s kinsman, Mr. Vena Ikem, has come down hard on the Cross River Governor for purportedly swearing to complete Obudu cargo airport before the end of this year.
He recalled that Ayade had, five years ago, sworn by his life to complete the deep seaport, superhighway, spaghetti flyover and other projects, but that those projects exist only on pages of paper.
Ikem, who comes from Obudu local government area, same as Ayade, in a write-up published in his social media platforms, and titled: ‘Governance By Swearing,’ said “Gov. Ayade, on inspection of the Obudu Airport, was quoted again as swearing that if he doesn’t complete the Airport at Obudu, he should be banished from there.
He wrote: “No Sir, banishing you is not what we want. We want, at least, one completed project to show that we once had a governor from
here.

“Please, how about the Superhighway and

Deep Seaport that you swore to the entire world to complete?  Should we forget those henceforth? You have been on record swearing by your mother’s grave, your father’s grave in the past.
“You even volunteered that we should judge your success or failure on those two projects. Are we to add the airport or replace them with it?
And the dual carriage way across the northern senatorial district. It is still less than 30 percent done. What are we to expect? Do we add it to the banishment list or do we assume that it is for the next administration to complete?
“The spaghetti flyover has already become a fish pond elsewhere. The Canadian School at Obudu is still under construction after 3/4 years.
The International Hospital at Obudu too!”
Reminding the governor that time was running out to complete those projects, Ikem, who is a chieftain of the PDP in the state, said:
“Your Excellency, Sir, you have 34 months to the end of your tenure.

The changing stories are making it difficult for us to believe that anything meaningful will come out of these projects, apart from dashed hopes. We are still hoping and praying that you make them meaningful.

“We don’t want you to leave us empty. Your personal wealth, hearing that you also used the occasion of the inspection of the project to announce that you are now the richest man to ever come from Obudu, will not be available to all of us. It is public projects that will remain what we will remember you by.”
Recall that the governor, during the inspection of the said cargo airport, reportedly said “The intention of this airport is to provide cargo support services and export of ornamental and special flowers from the Obudu Cattle Ranch.
“So, for Cross River state, we need to have an airport here to be able to assist us take advantage of the Obudu cattle ranch. Moreso, Obudu Cattle Ranch is a beautiful place of nature, which has been heavily under utilised because of access. So, we are building an airport that can allow us to benefit from the full potentials of the ranch,” he contended.
On the land reportedly donated by the Obudu communities for the project, the governor said, “N500 million has been paid and the work is going on. And as you can see, the communities are celebrating, they are excited that I have come here in person to speak to them and hear their concerns with a view to addressing them.”
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Continue Reading

Politics

Bayelsa 2019 Guber Primaries: Again, Diri Floors Alaibe, As Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal

Published

3 days ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the appeal filed by former managing Director of the NDDC and governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 Bayelsa State Governorship primaries, Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, challenging the emergence of Governor Duoye Diri as the party’s standard bearer.

A panel constituted of Five Justices of the apex court headed by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour stroke-out the appeal.

Alaibe’s  counsel, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe, withdrew the appeal after the panel members pointed his attention to the fact that the issues raised in the appeal were not about the primary election but about an internal affair of the party.

Alaibe, who had lost the suit at both the Federal High Court in Owerri and the Port Harcourt Division of the Court of Appeal, had in the suit challenged the participation of two delegates who voted in the primary that produced Diri as the party’s Governorship flag bearer.

Meanwhile in the preliminary inquiry preceding the hearing on Tuesday, the Justice Rhodes-Vivour panel informed Adedipe that his case could not be categorised as a pre-election case that a court could entertain but about an internal affair of the party which the court lacks jurisdiction to hear, this The Tide learnt made Adedipe to withdrew the suit and was struck out by the court.

By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Continue Reading

Politics

Bayelsa Assembly Committee on Environment To Curb Unlawful Sand Dredging Activities.

Published

3 weeks ago

on

June 27, 2020

By

With various complaints and pettitions by communities impacted by the activities of illegal sand dredging and mining in the Bayelsa State, the state House of Assembly has organised a public hearing on a bill to regulate the operations of sand dredging to ensure that the environment is not adversely impacted on.

The bill tagged ” Regulation of Sand Dealing and Dredging Operations Bill 2019″  according to the House Committee on Environment is aimed at gathering inputs from experts, technocrats and the public in order to formulate a people-friendly bill that will serve the best interest of Bayelsans.

The House Committee Chairman on Environment and member representing Nembe Constituency one, Hon. Ebi  Ben Ololo noted that the public hearing became necessary on the need to remediate the environment and tackle the challenges posed by sand dredging operations in the state.

” The importance of this bill cannot be overemphasized because it can save lives. You are aware a number of times so many communities and their representatives have sent pettitions to this House, specifically the  Chairman House Committee on Environment as per the environmental degradation that has taken place as regards the illegal sand dealing and dredging activities in various communities all around the state”, he said.

“With those number of complains and pettitions we thought it wise to put up a bill to take care of those issues. Most important thing is that we all know that public hearing is a mechanism by which parliamentary Committees obtain information, deal with the information obtained and also exchange views with experts and the public so as to fine-tune whatever bill there is for the public hearing to come up with a top class bill that will be people- friendly and also save lives of the people in Bayelsa”, he added.

” Lots of suggestions, contributions, opinions and interactions have been made as regards this very important bill, like we have assured the representatives of the various groups that we will go back in our committee, look at those very important areas where they have suggested and also fine tune the bill. So that in no distant time we will come up with a very formidable bill that will stand the test of time. That the people will benefit from”, Ololo reassured.

He lauded participants for their insightful contributions and opinions during the public hearing, promising that the Committee would do justice to come up with a bill that would meet the expectations of Bayelsans.

In her contribution, House Chief Whip and member representing Yenagoa Constituency 2, Hon. Ebiowu Koku Obiyai lamented the deliberate connivance between communities and the sand dealers, warning that if nothing is done to regulate the activities of sand dredgers Bayelsa communities will be eroded away.

The House Whip also expressed concerns on the activities of companies carrying out dredging business near bridges and sued a delibrate efforts by all in order to save the bridges from collapse.

By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Continue Reading

Trending