Rivers State Government Withdraws Charges Against Caverton Helicopter Pilots

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has lauded Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for the various approaches and measures put in place to tackle the spread of the novel Covid-19 in Rivers State, describing it as a model for Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Rivers State, Dr. Guy Yogo stated this the UNICEF Inaugurate of Risk Communication Team in Port Harcourt to further carry on the coronavirus prevention message to the 23 Local Government Areas of the State in collaboration with the Rivers State Government.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim presided over the inauguration at the State Secretariat Complex in Port Harcourt the State capital.

Dr. Yogo, also commended the Rivers State Inter-ministerial Committee for Enlightenment on Covid-19 for what he termed “fantastic and excellent work” being done in enhancing the check on coronavirus spread in the State.

The UNICEF official said, “I’ll really like to commend and appreciate the leadership of the Inter-ministarial Committee led by the Honourable Commissioner for Information, for the fantastic and excellent work in leading the work for raising awareness and getting the engagement of the people of Rivers State.

“I am speaking on behalf of the Risk Communication and Community Engagement Pillar (of UNICEF) that is the coordination platform of government line ministries, public agencies and institutions, the Primary Healthcare Agency Board, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), as well as the private sector business owners”.

Yogo explained that the coming together of the various groups was necessitated by the call of the State Governor (Wike) “to ensure that we take the message of prevention of COVID-19 to all communities in Rivers State”, noting that what is being done done for Rivers State is not only the right model for the nation, but is also the right model for Africa and the world,” the UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Rivers State, stated.

Dr. Yogo said he was happy to join the Inter-Ministerial Committee under the Chairmanship of the Information Commissioner, “for the official kickoff of the intensive campaign of proximity, dialogue, with the people of Rivers State’.

Speaking shortly inaugurating the team, Pastor Nsirim said “On behalf of the Inter-ministerial Committee and UNICEF, I hereby inaugurate you all as our Risk Communication agents to go to all the nooks and crannies of Rivers State and pass the message of prevention, behaviour change, and to tell our people that COVID-19 is real”.

The Commissioner charged members of the team on diligence in the discharge of their duties, saying their inauguration was to strengthen the coronavirus response in the State by preventing community transmission, in accordance with the passion set by the State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

“What we’re here today to do is to strengthen our response. Those of you who are the foot soldiers for this response, you need to know that you are our heroes and heroines. You’re coming at a time when patriotism and sacrifice would be required in this country and in this State. It’s a call to duty, it’s a call for sacrifice.

“We want to ensure that in the 23 LGAs of Rivers State, those of you who are these foot soldiers, will pass the prevention message to ensure that our people don’t live in denial anymore, to ensure that every household gets a message to understand that coronavirus is real”, he said.

Nsirim emphasized on the need for dedication on the task at hand, saying that “the work for this moment requires dedication, because you’ll make the sacrifice of your time and convenience. Let’s work together to keep our State safe. Our Governor is giving the right leadership, the political will. So, those of us he’s leading don’t have any excuse not to succeed”.

While assuring that the tools required for the successful execution of their task will be made available to them, Nsirim further charged them to use such tools judiciously, and avoid falling “into the trap of using this opportunity to do other things”.

