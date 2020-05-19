Connect with us

Nigerian Senate Considers Bill For Ensure Food Security

Published

4 hours ago

on

…seeks establishment of Food Reserve Agency
The Nigerian Senate, in a seemingly proactive stop to forestall anticipated food shortfall  in the country ,  on Tuesday, commenced legislative work on a critical bill to ensure food security in Nigeria through  the establishment of  Food Reserve Agency to plan and implement policies for adequate food production and storage.
The bill  sponsored  by Senator Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa West), scaled second reading at plenary , on Tuesday.
Leading debate on the bill, Senator Adamu noted that Nigeria as a nation needs to develop its Agricultural sector to ensure not only alternate economy but also food security .
He further emphasised that this requires  an vibral  agency to drive all attending policies for the growth and sustainability of the sector.
According to the lawmaker, the Food Reserve agency when established, would be responsible for storing food grains and other food commodities for strategic purposes.
His words “Agriculture plays a pivotal role in the development and growth of every nation. Any country seeking to diversify its economy, alleviate poverty, create jobs and ensure food security should prioritize agriculture.
“Nigeria recognizing the important role Agriculture plays has made efforts to place the sector at the fore by introducing different intervention programmes and policies backed by enabling laws.
“A further step to be taken to ensure food security in our country at all times is to formulate enabling laws that will address food insecurity,”
“The agency will implement the overall National Food Reserve Policy to ensure a reliable supply of designated commodities in the country.”
The lawmaker recalled that, “the recent mandate of the President during the COVID-19 pandemic to distribute 70,000 metric tons of grains from the Grains Reserves shows clearly how important it is for a country to have a Food Reserve Agency.”
 Stressing the importance of food security ,he linked the current Covid 19 situation and its Nigeria’s readiness to  ensure the nation don’t wind up in food crises as well.
According to Senator Adamu, with the Agency in place, Nigeria will be taking the right step in the right direction as replicated in other African countries such as Zambia and Tanzania.
“With the existence of the Agency, emergency food crises will be taken care of especially in the period of a pandemic.
“There will also be a reduction in post-harvest losses as silos, warehouses, equipment, ancillary facilities and other suitable storage facilities will be installed and maintained.”  the Senator explained.
After the debate, the President of  the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development chaired by the sponsor of the bill Adsmu Abdullahi.
The Committee  is given four weeks  to report back to the Senate.
Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi.
News

Obuah, Abe Condole Wike Over Media Aide’s Demise

Published

1 day ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

Two prominent politicians, Bro Felix Obuah and Senator Magnus Abe have commiserated with Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike over the sudden death of his Personal Assistant on Electronic Media, Simon Nwakaudu on Sunday.

 

Obuah, who is the immediate past Chairman of the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State said on in a condolence issued by his media aide, Jerry Needam that he received the news of the latter with pain and sadness.

 

Obuah said, “I received with pain and sadness the news of the death of Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu your long time Media Aide. For those of us who know you, Mr. Nwakaudu was not just an aide; he was a member of your family. He was loyal, friendly and a complete gentleman who carried out his media responsibility with courtesy, dedication and calmness. His sudden death is most painful not only to you, your family and his family, but to all of us who knew him,” the statement read.

Bro. Obuah who is the Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) added:  “Late Simeon Nwakaudu was a good, courageous and hardworking journalist, who worked dutifully to support and promote activities of the Governor and the Rivers State Government”

“We pray that your family and family of Late Mr Simon Nwakaudu will be consoled by his life of love, dedication, service and sacrifice. Accept my heartfelt condolences.”

 

Similarly, Senator Abe, a former representative of the Rivers South-East District at the National Assembly in a condolence message to Governor Wike through his media aide, Parry Saroh Benson described Nwakaudu death as painful and a great loss to the governor and the Nwakaudu’s family.

 

Abe said, “Although I sometimes got the rough end of his pen owing to our political differences, there is no disputing the fact that the late Nwakaudu was a dependable, brilliant and loyal aide to his boss. His demise at the prime of life is tragic indeed and it is times like this that test our common humanity. I pray that God Almighty will grant his soul eternal rest and give comfort to his family.”

 

Senator Abe urged Governor Wike and the Nwakaudu’s family to take solace in the fact that the deceased in his life time gave his best as it lasted and should be remembered for his contributions and service.

 

Dennis Naku

News

Simeon Nwakaudu’s Death: A Big Blow On The Journalism Profession – RIVPA

Published

1 day ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

…Condoles Governor Wike, Family

 

The death of Simeon Nwakaudu, Senior Special Assistant on Electronic Media, to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has been described as one death that has dealt a very big blow on the Journalism Profession.
Publishers in Rivers State under the aegis of Rivers State Independent Publishers Association, RIVPA in a statement signed by the Chairman, Jerry Needam and Secretary, Solomon Parakom stated this while reacting to the sudden demise of Mr Simeon Nwakaudu.
According to RIVPA:  “Publishers mourn with heavy heart the death of the veteran Journalist.
He was a colossus and an embodiment of developmental journalism, who knows his onions”.
“We have known Simeon Nwakaudu for years. We are proud to say that Simeon Nwakaudu was noble and upright in the discharge of his journalism profession and left indelible mark”
The Late Nwakaudu, a journalist, was an epitome of hard work, a true professional, who took the journalism profession to the peak.
We prayed God to grant the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and the family he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.
May God also grant our friend and colleague, Mr Nwakaudu peaceful rest.
News

No Plan To Lockdown PH City, Obio/Akpor For 21 Days – RSG

Published

1 day ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

The Rivers State Government has dismissed reports in the social media that it plans to lockdown Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas for 21 days, describing it as untrue and the handiwork of those who hate the State.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim made the clarification when he appeared as guest on a live Radio progrmamme in Port Harcourt monitored by The Tide.

Recall that Governor Nyesom Wike had announced resumption of the lockdown placed on the two LG areas on Sunday evening, just as the social media was rife that the government plans to lockdown the state for 21 days.

Nsirim however explained that since the index case of the novel Covid-19 was recorded in the State, the procedure for information dissemination is that the Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike makes a broadcasts or addresses the media, while in some cases he been the spokesman of government gives out the information as regards any government intervention in that direction.

 

According to him, “Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there has been a protocol of public communication as regards Covid-19. The Governor wither makes a broadcast or interfaces with the media. Sometimes the Commissioner for Information gives out information as it relates to the intervention of the State Government as it relates to Covid-19.

“The people who hate the State have started using the social media to pass information to the gullible public. The Governor and the State Security Council always meet, take decision as to how many days the lockdown will take.

“Until that happens nobody should use Facebook or the social media to begin to pass false information to the generality of the public,” the Commissioner explained.

Nsirim further said the action of the State Government and the State Security council is to ensure that there is no community transmission of the Covid-19 virus, noting that people need to take responsibility and adhere to measures put in place by government to check the spread of the disease and also observe personal hygiene.

 

The Information and Communications Commissioner said massive mobilization has begun, saying, “Our broadcast vans are going to be used to go to all the nook and crannies of the State to begin to begin to also sensitize the people especially as it relates to the sit-at-home and the wearing of facemasks in public places now.

“The thing is that everyone here needs to take responsibility, not when people are still living in denial thinking that this is just something that is made up. But they are seeing the statistics of people who get infected every day. Statistics of people who are dyeing everyday globally,” Nsirim stated.

 

Dennis Naku

