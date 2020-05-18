News
Simeon Nwakaudu’s Death: A Big Blow On The Journalism Profession – RIVPA
…Condoles Governor Wike, Family
News
Obuah, Abe Condoles Wike Over Media Aide’s Demise
Two prominent politicians, Bro Felix Obuah and Senator Magnus Abe have commiserated with Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike over the sudden death of his Personal Assistant on Electronic Media, Simon Nwakaudu on Sunday.
Obuah, who is the immediate past Chairman of the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State said on in a condolence issued by his media aide, Jerry Needam that he received the news of the latter with pain and sadness.
Obuah said, “I received with pain and sadness the news of the death of Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu your long time Media Aide. For those of us who know you, Mr. Nwakaudu was not just an aide; he was a member of your family. He was loyal, friendly and a complete gentleman who carried out his media responsibility with courtesy, dedication and calmness. His sudden death is most painful not only to you, your family and his family, but to all of us who knew him,” the statement read.
Bro. Obuah who is the Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) added: “Late Simeon Nwakaudu was a good, courageous and hardworking journalist, who worked dutifully to support and promote activities of the Governor and the Rivers State Government”
“We pray that your family and family of Late Mr Simon Nwakaudu will be consoled by his life of love, dedication, service and sacrifice. Accept my heartfelt condolences.”
Similarly, Senator Abe, a former representative of the Rivers South-East District at the National Assembly in a condolence message to Governor Wike through his media aide, Parry Saroh Benson described Nwakaudu death as painful and a great loss to the governor and the Nwakaudu’s family.
Abe said, “Although I sometimes got the rough end of his pen owing to our political differences, there is no disputing the fact that the late Nwakaudu was a dependable, brilliant and loyal aide to his boss. His demise at the prime of life is tragic indeed and it is times like this that test our common humanity. I pray that God Almighty will grant his soul eternal rest and give comfort to his family.”
Senator Abe urged Governor Wike and the Nwakaudu’s family to take solace in the fact that the deceased in his life time gave his best as it lasted and should be remembered for his contributions and service.
Dennis Naku
News
No Plan To Lockdown PH City, Obio/Akpor For 21 Days – RSG
The Rivers State Government has dismissed reports in the social media that it plans to lockdown Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas for 21 days, describing it as untrue and the handiwork of those who hate the State.
The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim made the clarification when he appeared as guest on a live Radio progrmamme in Port Harcourt monitored by The Tide.
Recall that Governor Nyesom Wike had announced resumption of the lockdown placed on the two LG areas on Sunday evening, just as the social media was rife that the government plans to lockdown the state for 21 days.
Nsirim however explained that since the index case of the novel Covid-19 was recorded in the State, the procedure for information dissemination is that the Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike makes a broadcasts or addresses the media, while in some cases he been the spokesman of government gives out the information as regards any government intervention in that direction.
According to him, “Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there has been a protocol of public communication as regards Covid-19. The Governor wither makes a broadcast or interfaces with the media. Sometimes the Commissioner for Information gives out information as it relates to the intervention of the State Government as it relates to Covid-19.
“The people who hate the State have started using the social media to pass information to the gullible public. The Governor and the State Security Council always meet, take decision as to how many days the lockdown will take.
“Until that happens nobody should use Facebook or the social media to begin to pass false information to the generality of the public,” the Commissioner explained.
Nsirim further said the action of the State Government and the State Security council is to ensure that there is no community transmission of the Covid-19 virus, noting that people need to take responsibility and adhere to measures put in place by government to check the spread of the disease and also observe personal hygiene.
The Information and Communications Commissioner said massive mobilization has begun, saying, “Our broadcast vans are going to be used to go to all the nook and crannies of the State to begin to begin to also sensitize the people especially as it relates to the sit-at-home and the wearing of facemasks in public places now.
“The thing is that everyone here needs to take responsibility, not when people are still living in denial thinking that this is just something that is made up. But they are seeing the statistics of people who get infected every day. Statistics of people who are dyeing everyday globally,” Nsirim stated.
Dennis Naku
News
Rivers State Deputy Governor Expresses Shock Over Demise Of Nwakaudu
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Mrs. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has expressed grief and shock at the sudden demise of Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Governor of Rivers State on Electronic Media.
In a statement from the Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday 18th May, 2020 to commiserate with his immediate family and the State Chief Executive, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike,
Dr. Banigo described Mr. Nwakaudu as a seasoned Journalist who proved his mettle in the erudite reportage of the activities of the State Government, from 2015 until his sudden demise yesterday.
She prayed the Almighty God to grant his soul eternal repose, and grant his immediate family, Governor Wike, the Government and good people of Rivers State the fortitude to bear this great loss.
Trending
-
Featured4 days ago
OIUSA Commends Governor Wike
-
News4 days ago
Rivers State Varsity Alumni Eulogises Bayelsa D-Gov’s Qualities
-
Featured4 days ago
Adhere To Government Directives On Foodstuffs Restock – Nsirim Tells Rivers Residents
-
online games4 days ago
Safest Banking Methods to Use With Online Casinos
-
Featured2 days ago
COVID-19: Rivers State Inter-Ministerial C’ttee, UNICEF Partner In Community Mobilization
-
News2 days ago
Enugu State Governor Frawns At Illegal Entry Into State By Coronavirus Patients
-
News1 day ago
Governor Wike’s SA On Media, Simeon Nwakaudu Dies
-
Featured15 hours ago
Do Not Create Disaffection Between Governor Wike, His Deputy, Citizens Advised