NUJ Condones Wike Over Demise Of His S A On Media, Simeon Nwakaudu

Published

1 min ago

on

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has expressed shock over the sudden death of Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special Assistant on Electronic Media to Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.
The Union in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Stanley Job Stanley and Ike Wigodo respectively,
commiserated with Governor Wike and the Nwakaudu family over the untimely loss of their beloved one.
The statement described Nwakaudu as a loyal, hard working and dedicated aide who helped the Wike administration publicise its programmes in no small measure.
Nwakaudu died on Sunday at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) after a brief illness.
He was appointed Special Assistant to the governor on Electronic Media in 2015 shortly after Governor Wike was sworn in as Governor of Rivers State.
 The NUJ prayed God to give Governor Wike and the deceased’s family the fortitude to bear the loss.
Governor Wike’s SA On Media, Simeon Nwakaudu Dies

Published

15 hours ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has expressed shock over the sudden death of his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu, a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has said.
According to the statement, the Governor described late Nwakaudu as a loyal and dedicated professional who contributed immensely to the implementation of the The NEW Rivers Vision.
The governor on behalf of his family, the government and good people of the State condoled with the bereaved family.
He prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.
Late Nwakaudu died on Sunday at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) after a brief illness.
Enugu State Governor Frawns At Illegal Entry Into State By Coronavirus Patients

Published

2 days ago

on

May 16, 2020

By

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has expressed deep concern that all the eleven confirmed positive cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) are people who entered the state illegally despite the Presidential order on restriction of inter-state movement and the state government’s closure of all boundaries and inter-state transportation.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who made this known while addressing residents of Enugu State on confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state further disclosed that the 11thconfirmed positive case, announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on May 12, 2020, was a 40-year old male who had been in Kano since April 2020 and came back to Enugu on May 4, 2020.

 

The governor declared that “it has become imperative that we all take responsibility to protect our dear state from the illegal influx of people into the state”.

He therefore asked all those charged with the responsibility of protecting all land boundaries in the state “to put more efforts to ensure that our boundaries are properly secured to curb this unfortunate importation of the COVID-19 into the state”.

Governor Ugwuanyi therefore urged the people of the state to continue to abide by the protocol of the NCDC, including the mandatory use of face masks/ covering in public, maintaining social/physical distancing and high level of personal and respiratory hygiene.

He reassured the people that his administration will continue to do all within its powers to effectively contain the spread of the pandemic in the state.

According to him , “on the 28thof March 2020, Enugu State had its index positive case, a couple from Isi-Uzo Local Government Area who then just returned from the United Kingdom and Dubai. Both have been successfully treated and discharged.

“One month after the index positive cases was confirmed, on the 28th of April 2020, Enugu State had its 3rdconfirmed positive case, a female indigene of Bauchi State with a history of travel to Bauchi and Plateau states.

 

“On the 1st of May, 2020, Enugu State had its 4th confirmed positive case, a female indigene of Umuchigbo in Enugu East Local Government Area who together with her nine-year old daughter returned to Enugu from Lagos State where they reside after falling ill.

“On the 2nd of May 2020, Enugu State had its 5th, 6th, 7th and 8thconfirmed positive cases, all of whom are close contacts of the 3rd confirmed positive case and who travelled with the 3rd confirmed positive case to Bauchi and Plateau states.

“On the 6th of May 2020, Enugu State had its 9th confirmed case. A female nine-year old daughter of the 4thconfirmed positive case, who returned to Enugu with her already ill mother.

“On the 7th of May 2020, Enugu State had its 10th confirmed positive case, a son of the 3rd confirmed positive case who also travelled with the mother to Bauchi and Plateau States. END.

Rivers State Varsity Alumni Eulogises Bayelsa D-Gov’s Qualities

Published

4 days ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

Bayelsa state Deputy Governor, Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has received commendations on his virtues and desire to render selfless services to the people of his state and humanity in general by the Secretariat Administration Alumni Association of the River state university, RSU.
The encomiums were poured on the deputy Governor during the Week by ‘Class 98’ Old students of the University,formerly known as Rivers state University of Science and Technology,Nkpolu, Port Harcourt who are resident in state during a solidarity visit to the Deputy Governor in Government House, Yenagoa.
A press statement made available to The Tide during the Week by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, Mr Doubara Atasi, described the visit as an informal class reunion where they interracted,testifying on the virtues and the intellectual prowess of the Deputy Governor.
Mrs Florence  Kenibara who led the delegation congratulated senator Ewhrudjakpo on his emergence as Deputy Governor, describing it as a  miraculous programming for the state.
The association thanked God for promoting one of them to such an enviable position, noting that Ewhrudjakpo’s growth through the ranks in the civil service to becoming a Commissioner, Senator and now Deputy Governor,saying it would only have been made possible by divinity.
” I’m happy today, that God has further elevated him from being a senator to a Deputy Governor. You have made us proud and it is our prayer that God will take you higher and higher”, she said.
” We knew ourselves in the Rivers state University of Science and Technology,RSUST. Now Rivers state Unuversity,Port Harcourt. We studied together. He was very intelligent so he used to teach us after our lecturers had left. So, he became our great tutorial lecturer.We were admitted in the same year and graduated together. We became very close because we are both from the same state and local government area, precisely from Sagbama,” she added.
In his remarks,a member of the ‘class 98’ Alabo Sam Amabebe, described the state deputy Governor as a compassionate  and brilliant fellow consistently willing to assist in problems solving.
He expressed hope that Senator Ewhrudjakpo would provide all necessary support to Governor Diri to achieve the set objectives of the Administration.
“He was very brilliant in class and always likes finding solutions to problems. I believe he will do very well as a deputy Governor if Bayelsans give him the needed support,” he said.
Also speaking, Mrs Meremubio Ikio called on Bayelsans to shun politics if acrimony and pull him down syndrome.
“Our people should do away with this pull him down syndrome and habit of rumour mongering because it will take us nowhere. I know Mr Ewhrudjakpo that is deputy Governor today very well. We graduated together in 1998. In fact, we were to graduate in the 1995/96 session but we couldn’t do so because of a prolonged ASUU strike during the Abacha’s administration”, she said.
In his response, the Deputy Governor,expressed appreciation to members of the Class 98 Secretarial Administration students of the institution for sustaining the warm relationship several years after their graduation,commending them for the visit.
Ewhrudjakpo  assured them of his determination to make his Alma Mater proud wherever he finds himself in life,just as he promised hosting an enlarged reunion of the group after the COVID-19 pandemic,enjoining the association to relay his message to other coursemates in the neighbouring states and beyond.
By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.
