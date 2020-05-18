Connect with us

Do Not Create Disaffection Between Governor Wike, His Deputy, Citizens Advised

15 hours ago

The Office of the Deputy Governor of Rivers State has reacted to a media statement, titled “COVID-19: Stop sidelining your deputy, she’s a public health professional” issued by a group called Centre for Public Trust on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

 

A statement issued by the media officer to the Deputy Governor, Dr. Mrs. Ipalibo Banigo, Mr. Owupele Benebo reads, “In as much as the Office of the Deputy Governor would not want to join issues with the said group because comment is free, it is important to set the records straight so that right thinking members of the society would not be miss led into believing this falsehood.

 

“According to John Adams “Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence”

 

“We would like to state categorically, that there is no iota of truth about Governor Wike’s alleged sidelining of his Deputy, Dr. Mrs. Ipalibo Harry Banigo as regards COVID-19 or indeed any Programme or Policy of the  State Government, she has continued to enjoy a cordial and robust relationship with the amiable and gender friendly Governor of Rivers State, Chief Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, POS Africa and the Pride of Rivers State, from the inception of this Administration in May, 2015 to date, so the purported sideling of his Deputy is a mere figment of the Imagination of the Group.

 

“Apparently, the Group Centre for Public Trust is not comfortable with the fact that the State Chief Executive, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and indeed all members of Team are committed and working towards the actualization of the NEW RIVERS VISON is this why they want to cause a rift between the Governor and his Deputy?  When there is none? Please they should look elsewhere.

 

“Yes, the Deputy Governor is a Public Health Physician, but it is indeed very very uncharitable to insinuate that Governor Wike would be jealous of his Deputy, when he has very impressive credentials himself, as a Legal Luminary and a Life Bencher, a two-time Chairman of Obio Akpor Local Government Area, a former Chief of Staff Government House, a former Minister of State Education, former Supervisory Minister of Education and a Second Tenure Governor of Rivers State.

 

“COVID- 19 is real and it has claimed lots of lives across the globe, Governor Wike has continued to demonstrate leadership in the Country in the fight against COVID 19, which has been emulated by other States of the Federation and the Federal Government, of course he is the first Governor in Nigeria to close his boarders which blazed the trail for others to follow.

 

“These upheavals about Governor Wike and his Deputy concerning COVID 19 is absolutely unnecessary, because the Governor himself cleared the air in a Live Television Programme that his Deputy has been contributing her quota in the quest to stem the COVID 19 onslaught or do they want the Governor to take the back seat in this war?

 

 

“We are in a State of war with an un seen enemy, COVID-19, instead of the Purported Centre for Public Trust to join forces with Governor Wike and his team to reduce the prevalence rate of the Killer virus in our State they are playing politics.

 

“Our advice to them is simple, do not cry more than the bereaved and please do not try to be more Catholic than the Pope, Dr. Mrs. Ipalibo Harry Banigo is fine and is totally committed and loyal to His Excellency, Chief Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, POS Africa the Pride and Governor of Rivers State in his quest to protect the Rivers People against COVID 19, his strategy is working. Do not distract him,” the statement declared.

COVID-19: Governor Wike’s Approach, Model For Nigeria, Africa – UNICEF Official

4 hours ago

May 18, 2020

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has lauded Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for the various approaches and measures put in place to tackle the spread of the novel Covid-19 in Rivers State, describing it as a model for Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Rivers State, Dr. Guy Yogo stated this the UNICEF Inaugurate of Risk Communication Team in Port Harcourt to further carry on the coronavirus prevention message to the 23 Local Government Areas of the State in   collaboration with the Rivers State Government.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim presided over the inauguration at the State Secretariat Complex in Port Harcourt the State capital.

Dr. Yogo, also commended the Rivers State Inter-ministerial Committee for Enlightenment on Covid-19 for what he termed “fantastic and excellent work” being done in enhancing the check on coronavirus spread in the State.

The UNICEF official said, “I’ll really like to commend and appreciate the leadership of the Inter-ministarial Committee led by the Honourable Commissioner for Information, for the fantastic and excellent work in leading the work for raising awareness and getting the engagement of the people of Rivers State.

“I am speaking on behalf of the Risk Communication and Community Engagement Pillar (of UNICEF) that is the coordination platform of government line ministries, public agencies and institutions, the Primary Healthcare Agency Board, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), as well as the private sector business owners”.

 

Yogo explained that the coming together of the various groups was necessitated by the call of the State Governor (Wike) “to ensure that we take the message of prevention of COVID-19 to all communities in Rivers State”,    noting that what is being done done for Rivers State is not only the right model for the nation, but is also the right model for Africa and the world,” the UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Rivers State, stated.

Dr. Yogo said he was happy to join the Inter-Ministerial Committee under the Chairmanship of the Information Commissioner, “for the official kickoff of the intensive campaign of proximity, dialogue, with the people of Rivers State’.

Speaking shortly inaugurating the team, Pastor Nsirim said “On behalf of the Inter-ministerial Committee and UNICEF, I hereby inaugurate you all as our Risk Communication agents to go to all the nooks and crannies of Rivers State and pass the message of prevention, behaviour change, and to tell our people that COVID-19 is real”.

The Commissioner charged members of the team on diligence in the discharge of their duties, saying their inauguration was to strengthen the coronavirus response in the State by preventing community transmission, in accordance with the passion set by the State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

“What we’re here today to do is to strengthen our response. Those of you who are the foot soldiers for this response, you need to know that you are our heroes and heroines. You’re coming at a time when patriotism and sacrifice would be required in this country and in this State. It’s a call to duty, it’s a call for sacrifice.

 

“We want to ensure that in the 23 LGAs of Rivers State, those of you who are these foot soldiers, will pass the prevention message to ensure that our people don’t live in denial anymore, to ensure that every household gets a message to understand that coronavirus is real”, he said.

Nsirim emphasized on the need for dedication on the task at hand, saying that “the work for this moment requires dedication, because you’ll make the sacrifice of your time and convenience. Let’s work together to keep our State safe. Our Governor is giving the right leadership, the political will. So, those of us he’s leading don’t have any excuse not to succeed”.

While assuring that the tools required for the successful execution of their task will be made available to them, Nsirim further charged them to use such tools judiciously, and avoid falling “into the trap of using this opportunity to do other things”.

 

Dennis Naku

COVID-19: Rivers State Inter-Ministerial C’ttee, UNICEF Partner In Community Mobilization

2 days ago

May 16, 2020

The Rivers State Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19 and UNICEF have agreed to partner in creating more awareness and mobilizing Rivers people in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic through the communities in the 23 Local Government Areas.
Taking the decision for the partnership on Saturday in his office during a meeting with a delegation of the UNICEF Field Office in Rivers State and its partners, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, siad the community sensitisation and mobilization is one the Committee had planned as its next line of action.
This, the Commissioner explained, is because of the realisation that in spite of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world and Nigeria, and the level of awareness creation made by the Interministarial Committee, some people still do not believe it exist.
He said: “Consistently we (the Committee) have been working round the clock to ensure that people are sensitised and mobilized. In fact,  the next project we want to emback on now is to get vehicles … that will be going round the communities to broadcast prevention messages. It will shock you to know that there are still people who don’t believe that this virus is here.

“So, we want to see how UNICEF will partner with us. Let’s get these open vans that would go round into the 23 LGAs of the State to ensure that this prevention message gets to everyone, just to lend weight to what we have done with the Traditional  Rulers Council, because we had a strategic meeting with them, where we gave them tips on how to use town announcers, which a good number of them have been doing”, he said.
He noted that not long ago, the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, had ensured that communities in the State are brought into the fight against the pandemic by setting up the Local Government Task Forces for COVID-19, saying, “there’s no State in this country that has gotten this kind of model of leadership in this season”.
Responding to the level of partnership UNICEF proposed, Nsirim clearly outlined the areas within the purview of the Committee and the extent to which the Committee will go in the partnership.
According to him, in “scaling up of awareness and how to create community watchdogs in electronic platforms for surveillance and all, we’re ready to partner with you in this direction. The only area that may not be within our purview is the one of empowering communities for socio-economic impact.
“What we can do with you along that line is to also create some messages that would make people to accept the social impact things that will come, and also encourage them to prepare for post-COVID-19, like you said.
“Everything that would be required to make our people to survive post-COVID, We’re ready to partner with you, because you spoke extensively on the things they can produce, and also noted that we had Ebola some time, nobody knew there’ll be coronavirus.
“Whatever way we can partner with you to drive that behaviour change Communication in a manner that our people will not just only imbibe the appropriate behaviour change, but also be empowered to be able to cope, peradventure any strange ailment comes again, we, this committee, are prepared, because we’re here to serve Rivers people”, he stated.
This, the Commissioner noted,  is in line with the Governor’s determination “to ensure that this State does not enter community transmission”, saying that, “that’s why he is the Chairman of the Monitoring Task Force. He does it in both day and night. No Governor has shown that kind of passion in this country”.
Earlier in his speech, the leader of the delegation and UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Rivers State, Dr Guy Yogo, had commended the State Governor over steps taken in checking the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that it has set the stage for a successful partnership.
Dr Yogo, who is the leader of the Risk Communication and Community Engagement Pillar on COVID-19 in UNICEF, stated the areas in which they seek partnership with the Interministarial Committee.
Such areas, he said, include “to scale up, raising public awareness, and listening to communities on how best every citizen in Rivers State can be fully informed and empowered for the right behaviour change that we need to do it.
“We want to be able to do an extensive network with knowledge management and monitoring of what is going on in each of the communities in Rivers State, establishing in each community what we call ‘Community Watchdog’ to survey anything going on in that community, provide the necessary solidarity framework, because we might be moving into the need to prevent Community transmission”, he stated.
What this means, he explained, is that “we’re going to set up an electronic platform that the entire Inter-ministerial Committee will be able to monitor on a daily basis exactly everything that is going on at alert in our communities. To provide the necessary proactivity for other teams: surveillance team, Case Management team, to act quickly and decisively to prevent and isolate and assist our communities”.
He also stated that among other things, they will also empower members of communities to be able to produce such items as soap, hand sanitizers, masks, hand washing facilities, and to improve on all supplies that are necessary at this critical time to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 and community transmission.
“What will happen in the future? We need to organise ourselves and get those kind of responses that will be lasting and sustained. In terms of the quality of response, to add to what the State has already done, we’re ready to deploy some additional technical support to the State, taking further the response team that we have currently to 23”,he said.
Meanwhile, they will also make sure that each LGA has its Rapid Response Team, they will “deploy 250 technical Social mobilizers to support the LGA Chairmen and committies to set up in every LGA, every Ward, what we need at the platform of stakeholders coming together”.
Other members of the Interministarial Committee present at the meeting were the Commissioner for Environment, Dr Igbiks Tamuno, and his Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development counterpart, Barr Olisaelloka Tasie-Amadi.
Also in the entourage of the UNICEF delegation were the Lead Coordinator, Risk Communication and Community Engagement, Mr Modekai Oluwole, and the General Manager, Rural  Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA), Rivers State, Mr Napoleon Ada.
Adhere To Government Directives On Foodstuffs Restock – Nsirim Tells Rivers Residents

4 days ago

May 15, 2020

Residents of Rivers State have been advised to use the window given by government to restock their foodstuffs and other supplies before the lockdown resumes.
The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim gave the advice in Port Harcourt today.
Nsirim also appealed to residents to continue to maintain social distancing and other advisories during this period.
He commended those living and doing business in the State for adhering to advisories and supporting Governor Nyesom Wike’s determination to contain COVID-19 in the State.
“His Excellency appreciates the sacrifice of all residents and prays that the pandemic ends soon.
“Be rest assured that he shares in your pains and that what he is doing is to protect the lives of everyone living in the State,” he added.
