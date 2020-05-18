Featured
Do Not Create Disaffection Between Governor Wike, His Deputy, Citizens Advised
The Office of the Deputy Governor of Rivers State has reacted to a media statement, titled “COVID-19: Stop sidelining your deputy, she’s a public health professional” issued by a group called Centre for Public Trust on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
A statement issued by the media officer to the Deputy Governor, Dr. Mrs. Ipalibo Banigo, Mr. Owupele Benebo reads, “In as much as the Office of the Deputy Governor would not want to join issues with the said group because comment is free, it is important to set the records straight so that right thinking members of the society would not be miss led into believing this falsehood.
“According to John Adams “Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence”
“We would like to state categorically, that there is no iota of truth about Governor Wike’s alleged sidelining of his Deputy, Dr. Mrs. Ipalibo Harry Banigo as regards COVID-19 or indeed any Programme or Policy of the State Government, she has continued to enjoy a cordial and robust relationship with the amiable and gender friendly Governor of Rivers State, Chief Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, POS Africa and the Pride of Rivers State, from the inception of this Administration in May, 2015 to date, so the purported sideling of his Deputy is a mere figment of the Imagination of the Group.
“Apparently, the Group Centre for Public Trust is not comfortable with the fact that the State Chief Executive, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and indeed all members of Team are committed and working towards the actualization of the NEW RIVERS VISON is this why they want to cause a rift between the Governor and his Deputy? When there is none? Please they should look elsewhere.
“Yes, the Deputy Governor is a Public Health Physician, but it is indeed very very uncharitable to insinuate that Governor Wike would be jealous of his Deputy, when he has very impressive credentials himself, as a Legal Luminary and a Life Bencher, a two-time Chairman of Obio Akpor Local Government Area, a former Chief of Staff Government House, a former Minister of State Education, former Supervisory Minister of Education and a Second Tenure Governor of Rivers State.
“COVID- 19 is real and it has claimed lots of lives across the globe, Governor Wike has continued to demonstrate leadership in the Country in the fight against COVID 19, which has been emulated by other States of the Federation and the Federal Government, of course he is the first Governor in Nigeria to close his boarders which blazed the trail for others to follow.
“These upheavals about Governor Wike and his Deputy concerning COVID 19 is absolutely unnecessary, because the Governor himself cleared the air in a Live Television Programme that his Deputy has been contributing her quota in the quest to stem the COVID 19 onslaught or do they want the Governor to take the back seat in this war?
“We are in a State of war with an un seen enemy, COVID-19, instead of the Purported Centre for Public Trust to join forces with Governor Wike and his team to reduce the prevalence rate of the Killer virus in our State they are playing politics.
“Our advice to them is simple, do not cry more than the bereaved and please do not try to be more Catholic than the Pope, Dr. Mrs. Ipalibo Harry Banigo is fine and is totally committed and loyal to His Excellency, Chief Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, POS Africa the Pride and Governor of Rivers State in his quest to protect the Rivers People against COVID 19, his strategy is working. Do not distract him,” the statement declared.
COVID-19: Governor Wike’s Approach, Model For Nigeria, Africa – UNICEF Official
The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has lauded Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for the various approaches and measures put in place to tackle the spread of the novel Covid-19 in Rivers State, describing it as a model for Nigeria and Africa as a whole.
UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Rivers State, Dr. Guy Yogo stated this the UNICEF Inaugurate of Risk Communication Team in Port Harcourt to further carry on the coronavirus prevention message to the 23 Local Government Areas of the State in collaboration with the Rivers State Government.
The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim presided over the inauguration at the State Secretariat Complex in Port Harcourt the State capital.
Dr. Yogo, also commended the Rivers State Inter-ministerial Committee for Enlightenment on Covid-19 for what he termed “fantastic and excellent work” being done in enhancing the check on coronavirus spread in the State.
The UNICEF official said, “I’ll really like to commend and appreciate the leadership of the Inter-ministarial Committee led by the Honourable Commissioner for Information, for the fantastic and excellent work in leading the work for raising awareness and getting the engagement of the people of Rivers State.
“I am speaking on behalf of the Risk Communication and Community Engagement Pillar (of UNICEF) that is the coordination platform of government line ministries, public agencies and institutions, the Primary Healthcare Agency Board, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), as well as the private sector business owners”.
Yogo explained that the coming together of the various groups was necessitated by the call of the State Governor (Wike) “to ensure that we take the message of prevention of COVID-19 to all communities in Rivers State”, noting that what is being done done for Rivers State is not only the right model for the nation, but is also the right model for Africa and the world,” the UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Rivers State, stated.
Dr. Yogo said he was happy to join the Inter-Ministerial Committee under the Chairmanship of the Information Commissioner, “for the official kickoff of the intensive campaign of proximity, dialogue, with the people of Rivers State’.
Speaking shortly inaugurating the team, Pastor Nsirim said “On behalf of the Inter-ministerial Committee and UNICEF, I hereby inaugurate you all as our Risk Communication agents to go to all the nooks and crannies of Rivers State and pass the message of prevention, behaviour change, and to tell our people that COVID-19 is real”.
The Commissioner charged members of the team on diligence in the discharge of their duties, saying their inauguration was to strengthen the coronavirus response in the State by preventing community transmission, in accordance with the passion set by the State Governor, Nyesom Wike.
“What we’re here today to do is to strengthen our response. Those of you who are the foot soldiers for this response, you need to know that you are our heroes and heroines. You’re coming at a time when patriotism and sacrifice would be required in this country and in this State. It’s a call to duty, it’s a call for sacrifice.
“We want to ensure that in the 23 LGAs of Rivers State, those of you who are these foot soldiers, will pass the prevention message to ensure that our people don’t live in denial anymore, to ensure that every household gets a message to understand that coronavirus is real”, he said.
Nsirim emphasized on the need for dedication on the task at hand, saying that “the work for this moment requires dedication, because you’ll make the sacrifice of your time and convenience. Let’s work together to keep our State safe. Our Governor is giving the right leadership, the political will. So, those of us he’s leading don’t have any excuse not to succeed”.
While assuring that the tools required for the successful execution of their task will be made available to them, Nsirim further charged them to use such tools judiciously, and avoid falling “into the trap of using this opportunity to do other things”.
Dennis Naku
COVID-19: Rivers State Inter-Ministerial C’ttee, UNICEF Partner In Community Mobilization
Adhere To Government Directives On Foodstuffs Restock – Nsirim Tells Rivers Residents
