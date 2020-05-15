online games
Safest Banking Methods to Use With Online Casinos
As many people around the world continue to use online gambling platforms, there have been a number of issues surrounding online security when making payments. This has since been addressed by multiple online banking providers in working towards facilitating safe online deposit methods. In this article, we will be providing you with insight into our choice for the safest deposit methods as well as the pros and cons of each.
The Popularity of Online Casinos
As more and more of us begin to spend time online, the need for entertainment online has increased. Whether it be the reduction of online gaming platforms such as Steam or the growth in the number of online casinos, we have seen a huge surge in the popularity of online casinos in recent years. With a total of 14.4 billion pounds generated in the gambling industry alone in the UK in 2018-2019, this is proving a highly popular form of online entertainment. However, as this popularity increases, could we see another sudden surge of online casino games of this type? Or will the novelty begin to wear off with games of this type?
The Need for Secure Payment Methods
As this type of payment method has increased in popularity there have been some teething issues. One of the biggest issues has been the transactions of cash from online platforms. This is not only a pressing issue in terms of the operations of platforms such as this, but it is also important when it comes to the pressing issue of online security. As the number of people using these platforms has expanded, this has, therefore, become an issue that many online banking providers have been working to resolve.
What Are Options for Banking Methods with Online Casinos
When playing casinos online, you may be hesitant at first to share your bank details due to the risk of a security breach. This is, of course, a wise way to think when it comes to staying safe online. With most well known banks providing secure online deposit methods, many of us use these on a daily basis. There is no reason why online casinos should be any different. Most, have a prominent sections on their websites on how to deposit money safely using these methods whilst ensuring it is as secure as possible. Safe payments is a common concern among internet users and this has led to an increased number of secure deposit methods coming onto the market. To help you choose the right one for you, we have compiled a list of our top choices to help you deposit money and withdraw funds safely when online.
Pay Pal
Pay Pal is one of the most secure ways that you can both make secure deposits and withdraw funds. This can be assigned straight to your online casino account allowing a seamless connection between your banking information and your online casino account in a secure way.
However, there is a negative to this in the form of transaction information. As with most banking applications, there is a slight delay in the recording of deposits and withdrawals. Because of this, it is important to monitor your spending as this will ensure that you are not overspending in the long term. This is a simple solution to this common problem.
Visa
As an established company, Visa has been highly popular for those using several online casinos. This is because it has a number of benefits including fast set up, security, credit availability and convenience. However, with these benefits come some negatives to the service.
One of the biggest negatives to this service is the process of anonymity. When using this service every payment will have your name and personal information within it. This is something that may not cater to a majority of users as this can be a problem when it comes to online security. In addition to this withdrawing money is not always achievable. Therefore, it is important to ensure that you have an online casino available that can facilitate this form of online payment method.
Mastercard
Another popular form of deposit system is Mastercard. Much like Visa, this is a simple system that can be set up quickly. In addition to this, there are a total of four options that work with online casinos. Whether it is a credit card, debit card, pre-paid card or a gift card, these can all work with online casinos allowing for secure deposits with ease. There is a vast amount of security with this and many of ways to deposit and withdraw funds at every stage.
Apple Pay
Another payment method that has proved highly popular is Apple Pay. This can be used on a number of online casinos as well as casinos accessed on mobile devices. However, due to the nature of the payment method, it is restricted to just Apple devices. These types of casinos are limited at this time; however, they are beginning to grow in popularity. This, therefore, means that we will be seeing many more people beginning to take advantages of casinos such as this.
Bitcoin
Another form of deposit method that we are seeing increasing in popularity if the use of cryptocurrency. Though this is only in the beginning stages for some online casinos, this is perhaps the most secure way of making deposits. With a vast amount of encryption as well as private wallets, this is one of the most secure deposit methods out there. Not only does it keep your funds safe, but it also allows for all payments to be completely anonymous. Another key benefit of this is the speed of each transaction that is made. With a low cost per transaction and the fast transaction speed, this can lend itself well to the fast-paced nature of online casinos.
However, the biggest negative to this is the lack of casinos using this technology at this time. This can have a profound effect on the future of the industry, however, there are very little online casinos that can facilitate this at this time. However, as technology increases, we are likely to see several bitcoin casinos emerge.
With this in mind, several technologies are emerging at this time that can help to improve the security surrounding online transactions and the speed of each deposit. As these technologies continue to emerge, this will cater to a number of us using these online platforms, whilst helping to restrict these payment methods and ensure security at this time.
The Tide News Cheltenham Festival Guide
The Cheltenham Festival is almost upon us. It’s the annual horse racing pilgrimage where tens of thousands of punters gamble millions at National Hunt racing’s ‘Holy Grail’.
Over the course of four days the bookmakers and punters will compete in what has become a ‘them vs us’ battle, namely the cream of the Irish horse racing crop in a heads-up battle with the home defence.
Of course there is a dark cloud looming over Cheltenham 2020 with the very real threat of the Festival being cancelled due to the spread of coronavirus. Back in 2001 the Festival was cancelled due to an outbreak of foot and mouth disease and bookmakers are already speculating on this year’s event going ahead. Right now it is considered around 9/4 (approximately 30 percent chance) on the Betfair betting exchange that Cheltenham will be cancelled this year.
Let’s presume things proceed as planned, just how is the best way to experience the buzz of the Festival in 2020? For starters if the prospect of winning big for limited outlay excites you, you can enjoy Cheltenham free bets at freebets.co.uk which means you are guaranteed a lot of fun for nothing. But where will the big winners come from? This is how we see it:
Banker Bet
Paisley Park won last year’s Stayers Hurdle and has done nothing wrong this term. Seeking to join a long list of back-to-back winners this winner of his last seven starts looks the banker bet of the 2020 Festival and the one to stick into your doubles and treble bets.
Each-Way Bet
At 6/1 Abacadabras is an each-way price because you will more than get your stakes back if he makes the frame but fails to win.
Owned by Michael O’Leary who runs Ryanair, Abacadabras has only been beaten once in his last four starts and in taking the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown looks capable of huge run in the Supreme Novice Hurdle, the opening race on the opening day of the Festival.
Big Race Winner
This year’s showpiece Cheltenham Gold Cup looks massively competitive. The home trained Santini is the bookies favourite.
Last year’s Gold Cup winner, Al Boum Photo, is well fancied in the betting odds at 7/2. But it’s the Irish trained Kemboy that makes the most appeal. He may have been slightly disappointing so far this year but he accounted for Al Boum Photo last May at Punchestown and might just be a ‘spring horse’ who shows his best form once the cold wet winter has passed.
Some curiosities about football and bets
Football is one of the most practiced sports all over the world, so much so that when checking the list of the most important teams per league, issued by the International Federation of FootballAssociation(FIFA), there are teams from Europe and the Americas.
In the case of the classification by country teams, the list ranks countries like: Belgium, France, Brazil, England, Uruguay, Croatia, Portugal, Spain, Argentina and Colombia. When an international event takes place or league games are played, the analysis per game begins days before, as well as forecasts and bets.
Well, yes. Football betting has existed practically since the beginning of that sport and has evolved over time, going from being informal to being done online through certified companies.
Today, there are countless teams and leagues, and every day a large number of national and international football games are played on which you can place your bets.
Placing a bet is not a process that can be taken lightly, unless you don’t mind risking a certain amount of money. Many people take it as a hobby, but others see it as an opportunity to make some extra money.
In any case, to place a bet on football, you must follow three key steps: the first one, bet only in competitions you know. For example, if you know about the Spanish League you should place your bets there and not in Copa Libertador games. Before doing so, you should know better the teams that participate, as well as their statistical data.
The second step is to open an account with an online sportsbook. There is a great variety of options, but the important thing is that you check their security, reliability, odds offered, as well as the range of bets they allow.
One of the bookmakers that offers a good welcome bonus, various alternative markets, more odds on football bets, live, direct and special bets as well as high odds, is Bet9ja, a Nigerian bookmaker.
The last step is to get to know the different football betting markets. The most common bets are: 1×2, bet on winner, first goal scorer, as well as live bets, which are made when the game is in progress.
Other types of odds on Bet9ja include: winner (predicting the winner of the tournament), relegation (team that will be relegated to another division), no winner, top 2 to 5, top by club, HH team, top scorer, top scorer of the team, direct betting, tricast, exact group points, winner and top scorer, etc.
Football betting is one of the favorites among users given the breadth of the market it offers. Just choose the bookmaker that offers the best conditions in your bet and apply the right strategies to get it right.
Who Is Nigeria’s Best Soccer Player of the Decade?
2020 marks the end of what many soccer fans would call the golden age of Nigerian football. Austin Okocha, KanuNwankwo, Daniel Amokachi, Finidi George, and Taribo West were some of the players that highlighted this golden generation while excelling their talents. As such, the legacy of that decade will be long remembered in club careers and national team moments.
While the 2010s led to the emergence of a new football era, the likes of Obafemi Martins, Mikel Obi, and OsazeOdemwingie were already established before the beginning of the decade. However, other players emerged as the decade wore on, leaving indelible marks on the game. We’ve deiced to close the decade with a shortlist of a few best players in different positions on the field over the last decade.
Among these players we can find those who made the secade for the ones who bet on soccer online at one point or the other, we’ve selected them based on impact on their clubs and national teams, titles won and consistency.
Goalkeeper- Vincent Enyeama
Considered as one of the greatest goalkeepers in Africa, Enyeama is undoubtedly the Nigerian goalkeeper of the decade. Enyeamastarted the decade with a league win while with the Israeli side, Hapoel Tel Aviv, before moving to Lille.
After moving to France, Vincent didn’t have a great start, but he soon sprung back to the first-choice goalkeeper after moving back to Israel on load during the 2012/2013 season. The following season, he recorded 11 straight clean sheets for his League 11 games, almost breaking the league record.
Right Back – Efe Ambrose
For the better part of the decade, Ambrose has been the most consistent player in Nigerian football. While he also played the central defender position, he was the ultimate Super Eagles right-back for several years. The defender moved to Scotland in 2012, winning five league titles consecutively.
While playing for Celtic, he took four consecutive league titles, playing over 20 games in every season. The defender was also key to the Super Eagles win of their only trophy of the decade, playing six out of their seven AFCON 2013 games.
Defensive Midfield – Wilfred Ndidi
Since moving to Leicester in January last year, Wilfred Ndidi has increased his strength significantly to become one of the best Premier League midfielders. While with the foxes, Ndidi had an impressive consistency, and he improved significantly to become a world-class Nigerian Player. Ndidi has also been a reliable player for the Super Eagles during the last three years, with the 2019 AFCON under his belt.
Best Overall – John Mikel Obi
While playing at the highest level in European Soccer, Mikel Obi is arguably the most consistent Nigerian player of the decade. Mikel had won every trophy in his club career, succeeding effortlessly at Chelsea in a time when Nigerian football wasn’t enough for the international audience. Even better, Obi played an important role in helping the Blues win the FA Cup, Europa League, Premier League and Champions League.
