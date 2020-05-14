News
Rivers State Varsity Alumni Eulogises Bayelsa D-Gov’s Qualities
Bayelsa state Deputy Governor, Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has received commendations on his virtues and desire to render selfless services to the people of his state and humanity in general by the Secretariat Administration Alumni Association of the River state university, RSU.
The encomiums were poured on the deputy Governor during the Week by ‘Class 98’ Old students of the University,formerly known as Rivers state University of Science and Technology,Nkpolu, Port Harcourt who are resident in state during a solidarity visit to the Deputy Governor in Government House, Yenagoa.
A press statement made available to The Tide during the Week by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, Mr Doubara Atasi, described the visit as an informal class reunion where they interracted,testifying on the virtues and the intellectual prowess of the Deputy Governor.
Mrs Florence Kenibara who led the delegation congratulated senator Ewhrudjakpo on his emergence as Deputy Governor, describing it as a miraculous programming for the state.
The association thanked God for promoting one of them to such an enviable position, noting that Ewhrudjakpo’s growth through the ranks in the civil service to becoming a Commissioner, Senator and now Deputy Governor,saying it would only have been made possible by divinity.
” I’m happy today, that God has further elevated him from being a senator to a Deputy Governor. You have made us proud and it is our prayer that God will take you higher and higher”, she said.
” We knew ourselves in the Rivers state University of Science and Technology,RSUST. Now Rivers state Unuversity,Port Harcourt. We studied together. He was very intelligent so he used to teach us after our lecturers had left. So, he became our great tutorial lecturer.We were admitted in the same year and graduated together. We became very close because we are both from the same state and local government area, precisely from Sagbama,” she added.
In his remarks,a member of the ‘class 98’ Alabo Sam Amabebe, described the state deputy Governor as a compassionate and brilliant fellow consistently willing to assist in problems solving.
He expressed hope that Senator Ewhrudjakpo would provide all necessary support to Governor Diri to achieve the set objectives of the Administration.
“He was very brilliant in class and always likes finding solutions to problems. I believe he will do very well as a deputy Governor if Bayelsans give him the needed support,” he said.
Also speaking, Mrs Meremubio Ikio called on Bayelsans to shun politics if acrimony and pull him down syndrome.
“Our people should do away with this pull him down syndrome and habit of rumour mongering because it will take us nowhere. I know Mr Ewhrudjakpo that is deputy Governor today very well. We graduated together in 1998. In fact, we were to graduate in the 1995/96 session but we couldn’t do so because of a prolonged ASUU strike during the Abacha’s administration”, she said.
In his response, the Deputy Governor,expressed appreciation to members of the Class 98 Secretarial Administration students of the institution for sustaining the warm relationship several years after their graduation,commending them for the visit.
Ewhrudjakpo assured them of his determination to make his Alma Mater proud wherever he finds himself in life,just as he promised hosting an enlarged reunion of the group after the COVID-19 pandemic,enjoining the association to relay his message to other coursemates in the neighbouring states and beyond.
By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.
Governor Wike Is Focused On The Protection Of Rivers People
Gentlemen of the Press,
Over the last few weeks, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has provided national leadership in relation to the fight against coronavirus. Through his firm and decisive efforts, Governor Wike has been able to protect Rivers people, despite the different plots to compromise the Health protocols of the State.
The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu captured the outstanding leadership role of Governor Wike in the fight against coronavirus when he visited the State recently.
In his words: “I want to thank you for your firm, strong, committed and personally led response to COVID-19. We thank you very much for your leadership and we need your leadership to continue in order for us to continue doing our work nationally.”
The fight against coronavirus in the State has been premised on the Rule of Law. It was Governor Wike who first signed an Executive Order that led to Border Closure and other actions. This was done on March 19, 2020. After initial criticisms, other States followed suit.
Therefore, the fight against coronavirus in Rivers State is in the interest of Rivers people and the entire Country. This is because Rivers State is vital to the survival of the nation as the headquarters of the hydrocarbon industry.
There is no wisdom placing finance ahead of human lives.
However, essential services continue to thrive even in the midst of the fight against coronavirus.
The latest issue that has been hijacked by opposition elements is the demolition of two hotels in Eleme, after they deliberately flouted Executive Order 6. These two hotels, Prodest Hotel, Alode, Eleme and Etemeteh Hotel, Onne not only flouted the Executive Order, the Hotel Manager of Prodest invited the wanted PDP Eleme Youth Leader, Princewill Osaroejiji, who came with thugs to unleash mayhem on Task Force operatives on ground to close down the facility.
As we speak, one of the Task Force operative lost his life last night.
Governor Wike and the Rivers State Security Council took the decision to demolish the hotel in the interest of Rivers State and her people. Days before that demolition, everyone was aware that the State Government sensitized the people on the consequence of flouting Executive Order 6.
Having demolished that hotel, Governor Wike has approved that a primary school be constructed at that location to serve Rivers people. This is what a responsive government will do.
Eleme people are happy with the demolition. In several publications they made after the demolition, they have declared that Prodest Hotel is a criminal hideout and a den for cultists.
They added that Prodest Hotel is a centre for gun-running by the wanted PDP Youth Leader. It was his criminal tendencies that emboldened him to unleash mayhem on State officials when the Hotel Manager invited him.
These are facts that the political analysts have turned away from. They have allowed their political enmity with Governor Wike to override their objective judgment.
One question many Social Media Lawyers and their followers have refused to answer is, why is that out of several hotels operating in Rivers State only Prodest and Etemeteh hotels were demolished.
Even the Chairman of Nigeria Hotels Owners Association Rivers State Chapter, Mr. Eugene Nwaizu, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt expressed surprise that the hotels that were not even registered with the body disobeyed the Executive Order.
According to him, the Hotels and Guest Houses were well informed about the Executive Order. The Governor is not out to witch-hunt anybody but to ensure that coronavirus does not spread in the State.
However, seasoned legal luminaries like Chief OCJ Okocha (SAN) have said that Governor Wike acted within the law under the present circumstances.
We are saying, rather than mislead members of the public; those aggrieved should approach the courts for interpretation.
As we speak, many offenders have been tried and convicted under the Executive Orders. This is not a lawless situation; Governor Wike is working hard to protect Rivers people within the ambit of the law.
The Rivers State Government will remain focused. It will not be distracted by these unfortunate schemes by ill-mannered politicians, struggling for political space at the expense of their people.
As I close, I want to ask, why did the Pro-APC media not report the mass demolitions by the Lagos State Government between April 22 and April 23, 2020. These demolitions rendered over 500 persons homeless. Not a single Newspaper mentioned these demolitions for reasons yet to be ascertained.
Where are those displaced in the heat of the lockdown? Where are the women and children? Where are the lawyers, the civil society groups and other APC mercenaries? Are the displaced worthless?
This was a fundamental crime against humanity, but it was swept under the carpet because it happened in Lagos.
I don’t need to mention the demolition of a night club in Abuja where 80 persons lost their livelihood. What about the demolitions of homes in Abuja during the lockdown? Civil rights Lawyers and others looked the other way.
We don’t need to mention Kaduna and several other States.
For Rivers State, the demolition of the two hotels was carried out in line with the prescribed Executive Order known to all hoteliers in the State. It was also done to protect officials of the Rivers State Government who are implementing the Executive Order. No Government will allow its officials to be killed by thugs whilst they carry out lawful directive.
Paulinus Nsirim
Commissioner for Information and Communications
May 13, 2020.
Rivers State COVID-19 Task Force Members Recount Their Ordeal At Prodest Motel
•Describe how PDP Youth Leader beat them up in the premises of Motel after the Hotel Manager invited him
Some members of the Rivers State COVID-19 Task Force on Monday explained how the PDP Eleme Youth Leader, Mr Princewill Osaroejiji led several thugs to inflict injuries on them at the premises of Prodest Hotel, Eleme.
The Task Force members who are hospitalized at Famo Clinic, Eleme told journalists that they met Prodest Motel in operation.
Speaking from his hospital bed, Friday Osaro Oloka said that when they got to Prodest Motel, a party was ongoing. He said that they approached the hotel manager, who sought permission to call his proprietor.
He said: “The manager called and the PDP Youth Leader came with some boys. They beat us severely.
“The PDP Youth Leader asked us why we came to the hotel where he lodged. We told him we didn’t know that’s where he lodged.
Despite that he and his boys beat us till 8pm.”
Another Task Force Member, Samuel Ndu admitted that people were drinking and partying at the hotel when they got there.
He said: “The Manager asked us to wait. Thereafter, several persons came with the PDP Youth Leader who beat us.
“We got Information that the hotel has been operating despite the order to close hotels etc.”
Appollos Orr, a Task Force member who sustained injuries, we went there to check their manifest and inquire why the hotel was operational.
He said: “We were observing the manifest when we started hearing shouts from outside. Thereafter, we saw Mr Princewill Osaroejiji and his thugs who beat and injured us”.
Dr Emmanuel Ejembi of Famo Clinic said that the Task Force members were brought into the hotel with severe injuries. He said that they said it was a case of assault.
He said the Task Force members complained of Fracture on right knee, pains on their neck and stomach. He pointed out that they are now safe.
Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Philip Okwaraji acknowledged that the Task-force members were beaten up at the Prodest Motel by the PDP Youth Leader .
He said the State Government issued the Executive Order on 4th May and the Eleme Local Government issued notices to all hotels on May 5th, 2020. He said anyone who flouts Executive Orders knows that there will be consequences.
Governor Wike’s Executive Orders Are Appropriate Says Former NBA President
•advises aggrieved persons should go to court
• says the demolition of the hotels is justified
Former President of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Chief Onueze Okocha (SAN) has declared that the Executive Orders signed by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike are appropriate.
Okocha (SAN) advised anyone who is uncomfortable with the Executive Orders should approach the courts.
In an interview on Monday, Chief Okocha (SAN) lauded the steps taken by the Rivers State Governor to fight coronavirus as well thought out and well advised. He said the steps will help check the spread of coronavirus.
He said: “I believe strongly that the measures taken by the Rivers State Government, particularly the Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike are well thought out, well advised and I believe that they will to a large extent help us to avoid or at least minimize to the barest level the spread of this coronavirus that they now say causes the illness they called COVID 19.”
“I commend the government, I commend the Governor for these bold and very laudable steps”
“And the Executive Orders put in place by the State Governor are appropriate. Everybody accepts that they are calculated to secure our safety and to reduce to the barest minimum the spread of this coronavirus. So I don’t believe that anybody has quarreled with any of these orders.”
“What I have heard are people flouting those orders and Nigerians some times do not understand, some of these measures put in place, some of these regulations, these laws and orders are for there own good, and everybody should do each of their very best to comply with them.”
He noted that it was on this basis that the Rivers State Government put in place the Quarantine Coronavirus (COVID 19) and other Infectious Diseases Regulations No. 2 of 2020 which is also in line with Quarantine Act of the Federal Government.
“Its not everything that is going to be on written law. By the authority of written law, some orders are made, some regulations are put in place and those flow naturally from the provisions of written law”
“This is why the Rivers State Government passed a law recently and we also have the Federal Act, Quarantine Act and many other such regulations that are aimed at dealing with safety and security and then health and well being of the people”
“So, anybody that is arguing that the Executive Orders are unconstitutional should know his options. He should seek legal advice and if necessary go and challenge those orders in a court of law, duly constituted”
On the demolition of Prodest Hotel, Alode, Eleme and Etemeteh Hotel, Onne in Eleme Local Government Area, Chief Onueze Okocha said the action of the Governor is justifiable given the several warnings to hoteliers not to operate within the period.
“I do not blame the Governor for his action because am aware that the regulation was put in place over two weeks ago for hoteliers and those operating drinking parlours and entertainment centres to close down at least temporarily until we get grip on how to deal this coronavirus pandemic”
“Now people have been making all kinds if comments, the press and I have heard some on the airwaves. They do not seem to know the full facts of the matter”
“Yes, there was a regulation put in place long before now regarding the lockdown we have had in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas. I hear that this happened in Eleme Local Government Area. Two hotels and they were warned to stop operating. Indeed, a taskforce was sent to remind them about the Executive Order put in place by the Governor and they got their thugs and some local boys to beat members of the taskforce, so the Governor left with no other option wielded the big stick.”
“We also heard people saying oooh, he was impounding vehicles and arresting people on the roads for violating the law on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas. What did they expect the Governor to do? Fold his hands and watch people to openly and brazenly flaunt what we know are regulations put in place in accordance with law and order”
“So, the Governor I think was justified in wielding the big stick on the hoteliers and anybody who feels that he has any reason to dispute should approach the appropriate quarters and let’s us see how far that approach will get him.”
The one time NBA President further consent with the two days temporary lifting of the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas, saying the move will enable the citizens to keep their houses in order and well as attend to medical issues before going back to the status quo.
“Most of our citizens we are appreciate are people who earn there living based on there daily activities, even those who do not, like some of us also need to go out to get supplies, we need food, medicines and some needs to see their doctors. So, some times, the lockdown has to be applied with a human fave and which is why I feel some justification in what the Governor has done by relaxing the lockdown by one or two days”
He advised Rivers people to be patient with the state government in its effort to contain the spread of the pandemic in the state and also observed the necessary protocols put in place by WHO and NCDC to fight COVID 19.
“I advise Rivers people to please be patient with government and also strictly observe the regulations put in place not only by the government and the law enforcement agencies in Rivers State, but also by the National Center for Disease Control and all other health organizations including World Health Organization, WHO which he noted is holding the knife as we say in this situation”
“I hope that all of us in Rivers State will do our best to comply with these regulations because what is ultimate is to save our lives and save the life of our loved ones and other relations”
