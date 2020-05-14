Connect with us

OIUSA Commends Governor Wike

17 hours ago

Members of Ogbakor Ikwerre USA and Canada, Inc., a non-political sociocultural group of Iwhnurohna indigenes in North America, have commended the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, for the bold steps he has taken to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the state.

Members of the USA and Canada-based group have also urged residents of River State to comply with the Governor’s directive to save lives. The diaspora organization specially commended Governor Wike for his early action to order a lockdown of the state.

In a statement issued today from the office of OIUSA in New York, USA, the president of the group, Mr. Eric Welle, said that the diaspora organization urges residents of Rivers State to comply with the government’s stay-at-home order. Welle said that in the absence of a vaccine and a permanent cure for the disease, the way to defeat it is by staying at home.

“We commend the state government’s efforts to enforce the stay-at-home order because it is in the interest of all citizens from the local government to the  national level to comply with the directive,” Welle said, adding, “In many countries authorities have taken severe measures to ensure that people stay at home.”

Members of OIUSA and Canada observed that the world is dealing with a virus that is relatively unknown and has no known cure. “The virus has ravaged the Western world with worst damage in New York State and we do not want what has happened in America to take place in any part of Nigeria, and that is why we urge all citizens to comply with the state government order 006,” the OIUSA president said, adding, “What would happen in our state, our country, or our continent if coronavirus cases rose as high as it did in New York State?

 

 

Welle said: “Over a thousand of people die daily here in America because they ignored the stay-at-home order that was issued by authorities,” adding that “OIUSA urges all residents of the state comply with the governor’s directives on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of OIUSA and Canada commended the Rivers State Executive Council for supporting Governor Wike’s efforts to provide palliatives through the Agricultural Fund to help ease the pains and challenges associated with the pandemic.

Welle said: “The pain resulting from the pandemic is felt in all countries throughout the world. The hardship resulting from the pandemic is also felt in more economically advanced countries of the world, including the USA and even China where the virus first broke out.”

According to Welle, “Our nation, Nigeria has underestimated this enemy, Covid-19, from the start, and we may pay a stiff price for it if we don’t follow the directives aimed at curbing the spread and saving the lives of Rivers State citizens and Nigerians.”

Governor Wike Shifts Total Lockdown On Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor LGAs To Sunday, 17th May, 2020.

2 days ago

May 13, 2020

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas will resume from 8.00 p.m. Sunday 17th May 2020 until further notice.
In a State Broadcast on Wednesday, the total lockdown will no longer resume on Thursday because the State Security Council took into consideration the suffering of the people over the last two days.
He said: “In consideration of the foregoing, the concerns of our people, and the need for residents to replenish their supplies, especially, the State Security Council has decided to impose a night-time curfew and review the effective date of the complete lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas from the 14th of May 2020 to Sunday 17th May 2020 by 8.00 p.m.
 “Consequently, there will be:
(i)    a night-time curfew  from 8.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. on Thursday 14th May 2020, Friday 15th May 2020, and Saturday 16th May 2020,
(ii)   while the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas will immediately follow from 8.00 p.m. Sunday 17th May 2020 until further notice.
“Furthermore, all residents are again advised to comply with all other established measures, including the compulsory wearing of face masks and the closure of our land, sea and air boundaries and entry routes, which are still in force.”
He added: “We expect residents to make good use of the new Four-day daytime window to purchase, restock and prepare for the total lockdown.
“Once again, thank you for your cooperation as we continue to do all we can to stop the spread of this virus in our State with your support by staying at home and staying safe.”
Governor Wike said while on routine monitoring, he observed observed how difficult it has been for residents to access money from their banks to make purchases during the Two-Day window that was given.
He said: “This difficulty has, no doubt, prevented most residents of the two affected Local Government Areas from preparing and making adequate provisions for the upkeep of their families when the lockdown returns.
“Time and time again, we have said that the lockdown is a necessary measure, universally applied, to mitigate community transmission of the covid-19 pandemic.
“Our own situation is not and can’t be different.  Covid-19 is not only here with us; it is increasing in number of infections as we recorded 16 new cases for today, the highest since the index case, which goes to confirm not only my personal apprehension for our State and the need to be d tough in our mitigation strategies.
“And so, there is no room for politics in this matter. We must discharge our abiding duty to use the primary weapons at our disposal to combat this virus and contain its spread, lest we regret the consequences of our inactivity and indiscretions.”
He added: ” And so, there is no room for politics in this matter. We must discharge our abiding duty to use the primary weapons at our disposal to combat this virus and contain its spread, lest we regret the consequences of our inactivity and indiscretions.
“We understand the consequential difficulties, but what we can do in the circumstance is to appeal to the public to endure the attendant discomfort as inevitable sacrifice for the common good of all.
“Suffice to mention that no deliberate harm is ever intended or targeted at anybody neither are we happy with the prevailing hardship on the people as a result of measures we have adopted to fight this deadly virus.”
UK Group Hails Wike’s COVID-19 Prevention Measures

2 days ago

May 13, 2020

A Coalition of Rivers State Indigenes based in the United Kingdom, Rivers United Front, have  commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his proactive leadership in the fight against the spread of the dreaded coronavirus in Rivers State.
A statement signed by the President and the Secretary of the Group, Dr.Tubotamuno Mpaka and Mr. Kingsley Chimzi respectively, stated that Governor Wike’s approach has indeed helped to contain the virus in the State.
They commended the governor for the use of Executive Orders and social distancing strategies to protect the lives of Rivers people.
On the recent demolition of two hotels at Eleme Local Government Area which were found to be operating in defiance to an Executive Order and attack on COVID-19 Taskforce members, the group commended the governor for placing priority on the lives of the people.
” Our findings have revealed that the hotels were known to be hideouts for criminals where other nefarious activities take place arbitrarily.
“We therefore join other well-meaning people across the  world to thank the governor for taking a bold and courageous step.
“Here in the UK, we have been made to adapt to the drastic steps being taken. Despite  the technological advancement of the UK , containing the virus has become a big challenge.
“We urge our beloved governor not to be detered by selfish politicians and their likes  who clearly want to discredit him for political gains.
“Let it be known that the UK has been among the worst hit by the pandemic because the country undersetimated the pandemic as it broke out hence  they had to learn the hard way.
“We cannot afford such a mistake. That is why we are happy to say that the only thing that has kept Rivers State from a community transmission of the virus is the proactive measures put in place by the Governor.
“We also use this medium to state our preparedness to contribute to the fight against the virus in the State in whatever way we can,” the statement said.
They also used the opportunity to call on all well meaning Rivers people to give all necessary support to Governor Wike and disregard the distractions caused by people they called “political jobbers.”
Why Execution Of Key Projects Are Still Ongoing In Rivers State – Governor Wike

3 days ago

May 12, 2020

Rivers State Governor,  Chief Nyesom  Wike has declared that his administration has sustained the execution of key projects,  because after coronavirus pandemic,  Rivers people will require infrastructure to continue with life.

He spoke on Tuesday after inspecting the execution of Flyover Bridges at  Rebisi , Rumuogba and Okoro-nu-odo. The Governor also inspected the urban renewal programme.

He said: “It is important that as we fight COVID-19,  we should not abandon very important infrastructure. People will still be alive after COVID-19,  so we need to develop basic infrastructure.

Our fight against coronavirus is very serious,  but we have to continue to deliver projects to our people.

“We must also know that other works are ongoing,  like those engaged in essential services. We gave approval to Julius Berger to make sure that they don’t come out with flimsy excuses. ”

Governor Wike expressed satisfaction with the level and pace of work at the project sites visited.

He said: “We are very happy with the level of work by Julius Berger and other construction companies. People are happy with what is going on.

“Leadership for me is to ensure that Rivers people are happy. Whether you like it or not, people will criticize from time to time,  but this administration will continue to provide the best for the people.

“What is important overall,  are you doing what people really want. People want you to provide basic infrastructure and things that will aid them to survive. ”

Governor Wike also arrested some persons who refused to wear masks during his Tuesday outing.

He said: “Nigeria is a difficult place,  very difficult country.  That is why when I see some social media lawyers and lawyers who practice on pages of Newspaper, criticize,  I am not surprised.

“We have signed an executive order that you must wear your mask. Some people don’t want to obey it . They don’t believe that coronavirus is a reality.

“On monitoring today,  some people complied with the order by wearing the mask . Some others, even security personnel were not wearing the masks.”

The Governor said that the State Government is committed to safety of Rivers people,  no matter the criticism.

“All we are doing is to keep ourselves safe and keep our people protected. Those who are not wearing their masks,  we have to arrest them. Nobody is above the law.

“You will see people come up tomorrow to say you would have taken them to court first before you arrest them.

“If you don’t support  Government to succeed in this fight against coronavirus,  everyone will suffer . As a Governor,  I can stay inside Government House and not come out.

“But look at every day,  I am virtually out, which is a risk for me. But I took oath to protect my people and I will always protect my people. If it turns around tomorrow , this what I will face, I have no apologies,” he said.

He said that the criticisms against the State Government are being sponsored by failed governorship aspirants who are determined to mislead the country.

He said: “Those who want to be Governor , but don’t have the opportunity can continue to pay people to write against the state . At the end of the day,  history will vindicate us.

“Remember,  it was Rivers State that started the Closure of borders. At the time, they criticized and asked if I am the President. I am not a President and I have never claimed to be. I never purchased form to be a President.  But I felt that protecting Rivers people is paramount. Now everybody is following suit. When you take action,  not everyone will love it. At the end of the day, they will find out that it is in the best interest of the people. “

