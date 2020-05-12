Featured
Why Execution Of Key Projects Are Still Ongoing In Rivers State – Governor Wike
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that his administration has sustained the execution of key projects, because after coronavirus pandemic, Rivers people will require infrastructure to continue with life.
He spoke on Tuesday after inspecting the execution of Flyover Bridges at Rebisi , Rumuogba and Okoro-nu-odo. The Governor also inspected the urban renewal programme.
He said: “It is important that as we fight COVID-19, we should not abandon very important infrastructure. People will still be alive after COVID-19, so we need to develop basic infrastructure.
Our fight against coronavirus is very serious, but we have to continue to deliver projects to our people.
“We must also know that other works are ongoing, like those engaged in essential services. We gave approval to Julius Berger to make sure that they don’t come out with flimsy excuses. ”
Governor Wike expressed satisfaction with the level and pace of work at the project sites visited.
He said: “We are very happy with the level of work by Julius Berger and other construction companies. People are happy with what is going on.
“Leadership for me is to ensure that Rivers people are happy. Whether you like it or not, people will criticize from time to time, but this administration will continue to provide the best for the people.
“What is important overall, are you doing what people really want. People want you to provide basic infrastructure and things that will aid them to survive. ”
Governor Wike also arrested some persons who refused to wear masks during his Tuesday outing.
He said: “Nigeria is a difficult place, very difficult country. That is why when I see some social media lawyers and lawyers who practice on pages of Newspaper, criticize, I am not surprised.
“We have signed an executive order that you must wear your mask. Some people don’t want to obey it . They don’t believe that coronavirus is a reality.
“On monitoring today, some people complied with the order by wearing the mask . Some others, even security personnel were not wearing the masks.”
The Governor said that the State Government is committed to safety of Rivers people, no matter the criticism.
“All we are doing is to keep ourselves safe and keep our people protected. Those who are not wearing their masks, we have to arrest them. Nobody is above the law.
“You will see people come up tomorrow to say you would have taken them to court first before you arrest them.
“If you don’t support Government to succeed in this fight against coronavirus, everyone will suffer . As a Governor, I can stay inside Government House and not come out.
“But look at every day, I am virtually out, which is a risk for me. But I took oath to protect my people and I will always protect my people. If it turns around tomorrow , this what I will face, I have no apologies,” he said.
He said that the criticisms against the State Government are being sponsored by failed governorship aspirants who are determined to mislead the country.
He said: “Those who want to be Governor , but don’t have the opportunity can continue to pay people to write against the state . At the end of the day, history will vindicate us.
“Remember, it was Rivers State that started the Closure of borders. At the time, they criticized and asked if I am the President. I am not a President and I have never claimed to be. I never purchased form to be a President. But I felt that protecting Rivers people is paramount. Now everybody is following suit. When you take action, not everyone will love it. At the end of the day, they will find out that it is in the best interest of the people. “
Featured
Total E &P To Nigerians: We Would Have Had Reduced Cases If Other States Were As Proactive As Governor Wike
Featured
Governor Wike Relaxes lockdown on Obio/Akpor, Port Harcourt for two days
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has announced the temporary lifting of the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas for two days only, with effect from Tuesday 12th May 2020.
Governor Wike made the announcement in a State-Wide broadcast on Sunday night. He said that the total lockdown will be lifted on Tuesday 12th May, 2020 and Wednesday, 13th May, 2020.
Governor Wike said that the lockdown will be reinstated on Thursday, 14th May, 2020.
He said: “Consequently, we have given due consideration to the propositions on the way forward by well-meaning citizens of the State, and after a cautious review of the situation, decided to implement a partial relaxation of the lockdown measures, to enable residents to have some fresh air and replenish their foodstuffs and medicines.
“To this end, I hereby announce the temporary lifting of the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Governments Areas for two days only, with effect from Tuesday 12th May 2020.
“All shops, supermarkets, and malls can open to the public for Tuesday and Wednesday, 12 and 13 May 2020.
” Similarly, all hospitals and banks can also open and provide full services to the public;
“While oil and gas companies are required to submit the list of their staff on essential duties to Government, note that there is no ban on the lifting of petroleum products from depots and other receptacles.
“The total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas will be reinstated on Thursday 14th May 2020 and remain until further notice.”
Governor Wike said all other established restrictions under the Executive Orders on social distancing are still in force.
He said: “Compulsory wearing of face mask or scarfs in vehicles and public places;
· closure of all land, sea and air borders and entry routes into the State; and
· closure of all open markets, including slaughters, hotels, guest houses, cinemas, bars and restaurants; and
· ban on gathering, including public burials, weddings, and religious gathering of more than 50 persons.Once again, thank you for your cooperation and understanding.
“Please note that our enemy is invisible. stay at home, maintain social distancing, wash your hands regularly and stay safe.”
He said every measure the State Government has imposed was dictated by an assessment of the state’s situation, the trend of transmission and the conviction that it was the right thing to do in the circumstance.
“As a Government, we are doing our utmost best, in the face of daunting challenges, to prevent COVID-19 from taking hold in Rivers State; to stop any possible community transmission of this disease before it is too late.
“And we shall continue on this trajectory because the alternative would spell a greater disaster for our State and our people.
“More so, when these are not arbitrary measures but fully prescribed and backed by the ordinary laws of our State, especially, Executive Orders numbers: 1 to 6.
“So far, all our measures and actions are not arbitrary but fully prescribed, guided and backed by the ordinary laws of our State, especially Executive Order numbers 1 to 6, which apply equally to all persons throughout the State. As a Government, we are obliged to enforce our laws, and in the present circumstance, we have done so without fear or favour,” he said.
He added: “We equally made it loud and clear that in the fight against COVI/D-19 there would be no sacred cows; no double standards, and no sentiments of any kind, whether political, ethnic, religious, status, emotional or otherwise.
“In the last few days we have pursued with vigour and secured several convictions against those who intentional violated our COVID-19 containment laws in the same way others States are doing.
“The forfeited trucks to be auctioned by the Deputy Sherriff were not confiscated arbitrarily by the State Government, but by the orders of our Courts.”
Governor Wike stated that the demolition of the two hotels in Eleme was done in line with extant laws.
He said: “Similarly, we acted against the hotelier because, apart from using the facility to jeopardize the lives of our citizens in violation of the extant law, the owner audaciously unleashed thugs lead by the Eleme Local Government Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party and inflicted severe injuries on our task-force members who went to enforce the law against the continued operation of the hotel.
” As we speak, nobody knows the fate of the lives of most of the victims of that brazen and deadly attack given the severity of the head injuries they sustained.
:And so, we’ve done no wrong as all our actions were taken in good faith and justified by, under and within the purview of the Executive Orders, which have neither been challenged nor set aside by any competent court of law.”
The Governor said he remains focused on protecting Rivers people.
He said: “Therefore, while we welcome genuine criticisms directed towards strengthening our intervention measures; it is no use joining issues with uninformed critics and social media legal practitioners who, blinded and prodded by sheer politics, bias and hatred, have opted to demonized and paint our lawful and responsible actions in bad light.
“Granted that we may not have totally achieved our targets, but we are convinced that, so far, the lockdown and the other measures have impacted greatly in containing and preventing the onslaught of the pandemic on Rivers State.
“We therefore thank the entire people of Rivers State for the overwhelming understanding you have shown even as you continue to endure the pains of the restrictions on your wellbeing and fundamental freedoms.”
Featured
COVID-19 Palliatives: Governor Wike Reaches Out To The People Of Andoni
Chairman of Andoni Local Government Area, Paul Lawrence Paul thanked Governor Wike for this critical intervention to alleviate the suffering of the people as the State Government fights coronavirus.
Pastor Solomon Jackson (Ward 1) , Barr. Perfect Esukuile (Ward 2) and Mrs Grace James (Ward 4) assured Governor Wike that they will share the foodstuffs to the less privileged in their communities.
Rev. Alexander Amachree (Ward 6) and Mrs Egwung Paul (Ward 6) said that they will ensure that the people feel the impact of Governor Wike’s benevolence.
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
Mobile Court convicts 170 persons for violating the lockdown of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Area
-
Featured4 days ago
Coronavirus: Governor Wike alerts world on Federal Government’s hypocrisy
-
Featured5 days ago
Lockdown: Governor Wike arrests 14 Persons Hidden Inside Two Trailers conveying cattle into Port Harcourt
-
Featured5 days ago
COVID-19: Governor Wike charges Task Force to identify hotel operating under lockdown for demolition
-
Featured3 days ago
COVID-19: Rivers State Government Demolishes Two Hotels For Flouting Executive Order 6
-
News3 days ago
No plans to merge state owned higher institutuons -Bayelsa Government
-
Featured3 days ago
Rivers State Government Commences Coronavirus Tests At The Rivers State University Teaching Hospital
-
News3 days ago
Governor Wike distributes second phase of Palliatives to Ikwerre LGA