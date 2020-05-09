Connect with us

Rivers State Government Commences Coronavirus Tests At The Rivers State University Teaching Hospital

2 days ago

In continuation of the fight against the spread of coronavirus in Rivers State,  the Rivers State Government has formally commenced coronavirus testing at the molecular laboratory of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital.
Health Professionals tested samples  at the RIVERS STATE RSUTH COVID-19 TESTING CENTER on Friday.  This will be a coordinated exercise that is aimed at heightening the fight against coronavirus.
The Rivers State RSUTH COVID-19  Testing Centre is functioning with two PCR Machines from Shell Petroleum Development Company and the third from Total E and P.
Chief Medical Director of Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, Dr. Friday Aaron said that the lab has come on stream to assist the State fight coronavirus.
He said: “This evening we are here to celebrate,  because it has been our goal to get a testing in Rivers State . Today , I am happy to announce that we can now do COVID-19 tests at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital courtesy of the Rivers State Government ably led by our own Governor,  Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.
“We also thank our partners,  SPDC and Total,  who have continued to work with us to fight coronavirus.
The NCDC were here to install and activate the PCR machines .
“Since yesterday,  we started running tests and by this evening,  we will have results come from our lab. The good thing is that we have 3 PCR Machines that will serve Rivers people. “
He thanked Governor Wike for working hard to get a world class lab that will ensure  more people are tested and treated.
He said: “We also have edged over other states because we received a donation of over 3000 test kits and we have kits that came with the machines.
“In this Hospital , we have a state of the art molecular laboratory before now. That lab we use it for HIV/AIDS,  Hepatitis B and C. The NCDC said for COVID-19 testing we should get another laboratory.  We have been able to meet up that request.
“I congratulate our Governor and Rivers people for this achievement.  It is undergoing safety checks and we then get the approval of the NCDC to start collecting samples .”
The Chief Medical Director of Rivers State University Teaching Hospital however said that people are not expected to come to the laboratory because samples will be collected from the State Treatment Centre at Eleme and the State Ministry of Health.
Okoli Innocent, Biomedical Engineer, NCDC, National Reference Laboratory said that they were in the state to install and activate the laboratory.
“We are very happy with the progress the State has made in setting up of this lab.
We are confident that this lab can handle the challenge of testing for COVID-19.
“We have three PCR Machines that can test 270 samples a day,” he said.
Dr. Akinwumi Fajola, Regional Community Health Manager, SPDC-JV expressed happiness at the setting up of the coronavirus test lab in the state
He said: “We are very excited about what is happening here especially for the people of Rivers State. We are partnering with the Rivers State Government and we have been able to donate two PCR machines which are not at work at the RSUTH.
“We have also provided test kits , we have provided RNA extraction test kits and all those things that will help the molecular biology testing in this laboratory.
“We are excited about what the Rivers State Government has done here  very good facility. I am happy about the infection prevention and control at this facility. “
COVID-19 Palliatives: Governor Wike Reaches Out To The People Of Andoni

18 hours ago

May 10, 2020

By

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on Sunday distributed foodstuffs to all the wards of Andoni Local Government Area, to cushion the effect of the sit-at-home directive of the State Government.
Governor Wike who was represented by the Chairman of the Rivers State COVID-19 Palliatives Committee,  Ambassador Desmond Akawor urged the selected leaders to ensure that the foodstuffs get to everyone.
He said that Governor Wike resolved to distribute the foodstuffs because markets have been closed and the State Government needed to intervene to alleviate the suffering of the people.
He said that after the first phase, the people of the area will also benefit from more Palliatives from the State Government.
Special Adviser to the Governor on NDDC Matters,  Barrister Erastus Awortu said Governor Wike has proved to be a leader who loves his people.

Chairman of Andoni Local Government Area,  Paul Lawrence Paul thanked Governor Wike for this critical intervention to alleviate the suffering of the people as the State Government fights coronavirus.

Pastor Solomon Jackson (Ward 1)  , Barr. Perfect Esukuile (Ward 2) and Mrs Grace James (Ward 4) assured Governor Wike that they will share the foodstuffs to the less privileged in their communities.

Rev. Alexander Amachree (Ward 6) and Mrs Egwung Paul (Ward 6) said that they will ensure that the people feel the impact of Governor Wike’s benevolence.

COVID-19: Rivers State Government Demolishes Two Hotels For Flouting Executive Order 6

22 hours ago

May 10, 2020

By

Rivers State Governor,  Chief Nyesom Wike on Sunday monitored the demolition of Prudent Hotel, Alode, Eleme, in line with Rivers State Government Executive Order 6, which banned the operation of hotels across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State.

The Rivers State Government also demolished Etemeteh Hotel, Onne on Sunday.  Both hotels flouted Rivers State Government Executive Order 6.

Governor Wike told journalists that the law must be obeyed,  hence the State Government’s decision to enforce it.

He said: “Government has no alternative but to apply the Executive order which I signed before the lockdown  of Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt.  I called all the Traditional Rulers and Council Chairmen and told them to ensure that no hotel operates in the State.

“We are not saying it will be forever.  This is for now, so that we know where we are. To reduce the cases and check the spread.

“Whether you are PDP or not, all we are saying is that nobody is above the law. If we can do this to a PDP person,  then you know we are not discriminatory.  Everyone must obey. Whether you are in PDP, SDP or no party,  you must obey the law. If any other person does the same thing,  the same rule will apply. ”

Governor Wike reiterated his declaration that no hotel should operate anywhere  in the state.

“We said  no hotel should operate within this period. Unfortunately,  the PDP Youth Leader in Eleme joined others to flout the Executive Order.  Therefore,  the executive order will be applied.

“We said if any hotel operates,  Government will bring down that hotel. We are doing what we have told people that we are going to do.

“Nobody wants to obey any rules. We are saying just for now, keep off, let us see how we can keep our people safe”, he said.

The Governor said  that the focus on hotels is due to the fact that one of the cases in the state spread the virus from a hotel.

He said: “Look at the rate of infections,  most of these people are found in hotels. Look at the man that died,  he was at Mingi Hotel in Rumumasi. Due to that contact,  we have had other seven cases.

“People should help us and support Government for Rivers people to be safe. Security Council will meet to review the strategies and achievements or setbacks,  moving forward.

“All we are doing is to protect our people.  Some people may not like our strategies,  but our objective is to achieve results. ”

He assured that the State Government will always continue to protect the people. He said the fight against the spread of coronavirus is serious,  that is why he is leading it personally.

“People talk about hunger. But it is only a living person that can discuss hunger.  We will continue to work to protect our people.

“What we are doing is to tell the people that the State Government is serious.  This being led by me, people should know that the State Government is determined to ensure that we defeat coronavirus,” he said.

He said those involved in the crime will be prosecuted.  He said that the Managing Director of the hotel at Onne has been arrested.

Day Three of PH and Obio/Akpor LGAs Lockdown: Governor Wike monitors compliance

2 days ago

May 9, 2020

By

Rivers State Governor,  Chief Nyesom Wike was once again on the streets of Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas to monitor the level of compliance of the lockdown imposed on the two Local Government Areas.

The compliance level is still above 95 percent.

Governor Wike arrested two violators of the lockdown on day three. They  will be prosecuted by the office of the Attorney General and tested by officials of the Rivers State Ministry of Health.

Governor Wike also inspected the State Isolation Centre,  where the mobile courts will try another set of violators arrested by the State Task Force and Security Agencies enforcing the lockdown.

It will be recalled that Governor Wike  announced a 24-hour total lockdown and a dusk-dawn curfew on Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas as part of the State Government’s  measures to check the spread of coronavirus.  The lockdown took effect on 7th May, 2020.

