No plans to merge state owned higher institutuons -Bayelsa Government

Abua/Odual People Praise Governor Wike For The Donation Of Foodstuffs
The People of Abua/Odual Local Government Area have praised Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for delivering foodstuffs to them to alleviate their suffering during the first against coronavirus.
They spoke on Friday when the Rivers State COVID-19 Palliatives Committee distributed foodstuffs to the wards of the area.
Former Women Affairs Commissioner, Mrs Ukel Oyaghiri expressed gratitude to the Rivers State Governor for his kindness at this time of need.
King Temple MacDonald Kamala, the O’lema Odual of Odual Kingdom said that the people of the area appreciate the Governor for his commitment to their Welfare.
Mrs. Ituni G. Waribia (Ward 1), Mrs. Kubi Sunday (Ward 2),.Chief. Fubara Edum (Ward 3) and Aku Odema (Ward 4) assured Governor Wike that they will take the foodstuffs to the less privileged in all the communities.
Rev. Ipughua G. Suoti (Ward 4), Saturday Ikochi (Ward 6) and Chief Kenoye Inoma (Ward 7) said the foodstuffs will help people in the rural areas survive the sit-at-home period.
Member representing Abua/Odual State Constituency, Solomon Sokolo said the people of the area will always support Governor Wike.
Chairman of Rivers State COVID-19 Palliatives Committee, Ambassador Desmond Akawor said that the foodstuffs are meant for the less privileged in the area.
He charged the ward committees to ensure that the foodstuffs is not shared on the basis of political affiliation.
He charged them to protect themselves against coronavirus by practicing regular hand washing and hygiene.
Presenting the foodstuffs to the people , Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly Mr Ehie Edison appealed to the people to always support the government of Governor Wike.
