COVID-19: LG Boss Slams UPTH CMD Over Comments Against RSG

The coronavirus outbreak was completely unexpected as it took a toll on the entire planet in a matter of a couple of months. The spread of the infectious disease that has long been declared as a global pandemic is the biggest threat humanity has faced in almost a century. The human cost is absolutely unprecedented, yet, the economic aftermath is also expected to break records of the 20th century. It has been forecasted that the novel coronavirus pandemic will push the global economy into a major recession not witnessed since the great depression.

The novel coronavirus, later named COVID-19, initially started in China, specifically in its Hubei province which is home to more than 58 million people. Roughly the size of Italy, the virus spread within the province and later across mainland China faster than anyone would have expected. The epicenter of the country was the capital of the province – Wuhan. The city of 11 million inhabitants became the first major area to go under strick lockdown in the world.

Nevertheless, despite strict measures and suspended flights from many countries to and from China, the virus still found its way out of the country. It first entered other Asian nations followed by first European and American cases in Bordeaux, France, and the State of Washington respectively. Soon, Italy became the global epicenter of the deadly virus pandemic, infecting tens of thousands and killing more than 24,000 people. The northern region of Lombardy, the economic driving force for the nation came under particular pressure as Milan and Bergamo were the first two urban areas to go into strict lockdown.

However, the virus would not stop there as it infected hundreds of thousands all across Europe. As of now, Spain is the main hotspot on the continent with over 200,000 confirmed cases. The situation in the United Kingdom is developing fast as well with the highest number of daily cases on the continent. The country’s prime minister Boris Johnson is still recovering from the virus after testing positive and spending a few nights in intensive care. This makes the situation for Britons even more unbearable and stressful.

The United States, due to its late response, is the most affected nation globally. The country has more than 820,000 confirmed coronavirus cases while the death toll has already exceeded 45,000. The nation’s and globe’s financial center, New York, has the highest concentration of cases per 1 million inhabitants across the US. This economic powerhouse remains closed, threatening millions of jobs and income sources for Americans, as well as for people from all around the world.

Nigeria unlike countries with tens of thousands of cases remains thoroughly stable in regard to the health system. It is not yet overwhelmed as the nation of almost 200 million has only 782 infections. However, the crude oil price slump in the US put Nigeria in a very difficult economic position. The country exports the vast majority of its oil products to the United States, the sector that generates 60% of the government revenues and represents 90% of all foreign trade.

As a result, the market prices of Nigerian companies are falling. So is the Nigerian Naira, which remains stable but is expected to drop dramatically following the plunge. People are particularly sensitive to recession fears in this country which remains utterly poor. People and households with some savings are trying to do their best in an effort to avoid the devastating impact of the upcoming economic crisis. Many people are finding the best solution in purchasing foreign sovereign currencies in Forex markets. As a result, a growing number of people are approaching entities on the ECN forex brokers list here in Nigeria.

How are ECN brokers reacting to the crisis?

The Forex platforms have been an important part of the financial industry for a while now. Many influential and well-known businessmen, including the famous Hungarian philanthropist George Soros, made their wealth out of Forex trading. It is playing a major role in the financial sectors of many countries, including Nigeria.

Nigeria is becoming increasingly globalized, with more international businesses present than ever before. Thus, in this process, ECN brokers became particularly popular. What is different with them? ECN brokers are financial experts that give their clients direct access to financial markets through electronic communications networks (ECNs). They are quite efficient, convenient, and fast while not including ‘middlemen” between the two sides.

Yet, their main trait is being utterly transparent. Nigeria is quite a corrupt nation, thus, the ability to see through every transfer and operation is a major asset. Transparency is crucial for many in this nation, but ECN brokers are often quite expensive.

Nevertheless, a soaring number of people are using ECN brokers to safeguard their future amid the global crisis. Such brokers, unlike others, are not allowed to trade against their clients, adding to the safety rank. Moreover, they usually charge fixed commissions which are rather attractive for many individuals.

Now, considering the growing demand as a result of the oil crisis, Nigeria’s ECN brokers are trying to make most out of the current situation. Some of them have already increased one-time commissions sometimes to unreasonably high rates. Despite this, they are not reporting the fall in demand following the increase. However, no one knows if the price will remain at this rate after the crisis. This would be highly unlikely as ECN brokers are much more expensive than regular ones and high prices would not sustain their business during the normal demand period.

However, others are doing the complete opposite, making their service more flexible and inclusive in an attempt to attract even more customers. Many in the industry are saying that this approach could be more liquid and stable for brokers during the crisis.