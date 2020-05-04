News
COVID-19: LG Boss Slams UPTH CMD Over Comments Against RSG
The chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, Ambassador Ifeanyi Victor Odili has cautioned the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Prof. Henry Ugboma against making unguarded statements against Governor Nyesom WIke and the State Covid-19 Committee.
Amb. Odili stated this while reacting to allegations made by the UPTH CMD when the latter appeared on a live Radio current affairs programme in Port Harcourt monitored by the Tide last weekend.
The local government chairman in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Austin Obi and made available to newsmen accused Prof. Ugboma of politicizing the fight against Covid-19 in the State to suit his benefactors.
The Tide who monitored Prof. Ugboma’s interview reports that the UPTH CMD had claimed that some medical items donated to the hospital by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) through the Rivers State government were tempered with before they got to his facility.
The statement however described as unfortunate and lousy such an allegation by prof. Ugboma that the State government diverted items donated to the UPTH, adding that the CMD arrogated to himself the power of God as the owner of life when he said if he was part of those treating Covid-19 patients, the two people who have died would have been alive.
Amb. Odili wondered if that is how other CMD’s blame their State Governments for any deaths resulting from Covid-19, noting that it is a fact that the federal government has refused to support the Rivers State Government in containing the Coronavirus pandemic.
The ONELGA council chairman further said it is shameful and politics taken too far that Prof. Ugboma would deliberately discredit the laudable efforts of Governor Wike in the fight against Covid-19 when he and the federal government have done nothing in this regard.
The LG boss therefore challenged Prof. Ugboma to come out with his scorecard in the fight against Covid-19 since the outbreak of the deadly virus as one heading the tertiary facility (UPTH).
Dennis Naku
COVID-19: Nsirim Advise Youths Against Violence Over Lockdown
The Rivers State Inter-ministerial Committee for Enlightenment on COVID-19, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has advised youths against any form of violence as a result of the measures put in place by the State Government, including lockdown of some areas aimed at preventing the spread of the novel Covid-19 pandemic in the State.
Nsirim also charged the youths to be proactive and support the State Government in the fight against Coronavirus spread in the State
Nsirim, who made the call during a one-day sensitization of the Youth in the State under the aegis of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), charged them to grow beyond being tools of destruction, by contributing their quota to the development of the State.
This, he said, include not only adhering to, but also spearheading the Coronavirus prevention measures put in place by the relevant authorities, in line with the proactive measures taken by the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
Nsirim, who is also the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, said, “We have invited you this afternoon because we understand clearly that the youths are the leaders of tomorrow. Currently you’re aware that there is a pandemic that’s ravaging the world, and that pandemic is also in Rivers State.
“The youths are a greater percentage of the population. So, whatever affects the youth, will affect the whole State. That’s why we’ve called you this afternoon to sensitize you on the matter of the moment: tell you the things that you need to do, things that you don’t need to do, how to protect yourselves, your Community, and your immediate environment.
“From what we are seeing around the country, the violence that are being perpetrated across the country because of the lockdown is being perpetrated by the youths. But we have said that the youths of Rivers State are different, that we cannot record such violence in Rivers State.
“So, we’re here this afternoon reminding youths that Rivers State is different, and that as representatives of your various youth bodies, when you go back home today, you will give them information about the virus, you’ll also give them information on how to be good citizens. This period is the time for responsibility, everyone has to make a sacrifice, has to be responsible, one way or the other, so that together we will chase the Coronavirus out of Rivers State”.
In his remark, the State Commissioner of Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Barr. Olisaelloka Tasie-Amadi, took them through the dangers of the pandemic, the dangers of the virus, how it is spread, and how the spread can be checked.
Tasie-Amadi, who is also a member of the Inter-ministerial Committee, said “basically, the first thing we need to know and practice is fascial hygiene. We all have heard that we’re requested to wash our hands regularly, or use an alcohol-based sanitizer. The other thing we need to do all the time is to avoid touching our face.
“Why do we say don’t touch your face, your eyes, nose, and mouth? It’s because that’s the quickest way to get the infection. We say this because the hand touches many surfaces from which you can pick up the virus. It is for this reason you’re required to wash your hands regularly with soap and running water, or use sanitizers to kill the virus”, he said.
He explained that the other key measure of prevention is to wear face mask, which prevents droplets from an infected person from dropping on surfaces which another person can touch and get infected by using the infected hand to touch their face.
Addressing the youths on plans by the State Government to develop their lot, another member of the Committee and Commissioner for Youths, Prince Ohia Obi, assured them that the Government has put in place models on how to turn the youth development system into a process.
“Our concentration in youth development is unalloyed, and can never be compromised. You know I is in the public domain that the youth within the Niger Delta are volatile and restive. You know that the public perception about the youth in the Niger Delta is appalling, not pallatable at all. But we’re here to ensure that we change that ugly narrative”, he said.
Responding on behalf of the youth, the State Chairman of NYCN, Amb. Chijioke Ihunwo, commended the State Governor over the proactive measures put in place to check the Coronavirus prevention, and the Inter-ministerial Committee for their efforts so far.
Amb. Ihunwo assured the support of all the youth leaders in the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across the State in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, while appealing to the government to tighten its border closure mechanisms to ensure that unauthorized persons do not have easy access into the State, specifically through Etche and Omuma LGAs.
Dennis Naku
Nigeria’s ECN brokers and their policy towards COVID-19
The coronavirus outbreak was completely unexpected as it took a toll on the entire planet in a matter of a couple of months. The spread of the infectious disease that has long been declared as a global pandemic is the biggest threat humanity has faced in almost a century. The human cost is absolutely unprecedented, yet, the economic aftermath is also expected to break records of the 20th century. It has been forecasted that the novel coronavirus pandemic will push the global economy into a major recession not witnessed since the great depression.
The novel coronavirus, later named COVID-19, initially started in China, specifically in its Hubei province which is home to more than 58 million people. Roughly the size of Italy, the virus spread within the province and later across mainland China faster than anyone would have expected. The epicenter of the country was the capital of the province – Wuhan. The city of 11 million inhabitants became the first major area to go under strick lockdown in the world.
Nevertheless, despite strict measures and suspended flights from many countries to and from China, the virus still found its way out of the country. It first entered other Asian nations followed by first European and American cases in Bordeaux, France, and the State of Washington respectively. Soon, Italy became the global epicenter of the deadly virus pandemic, infecting tens of thousands and killing more than 24,000 people. The northern region of Lombardy, the economic driving force for the nation came under particular pressure as Milan and Bergamo were the first two urban areas to go into strict lockdown.
However, the virus would not stop there as it infected hundreds of thousands all across Europe. As of now, Spain is the main hotspot on the continent with over 200,000 confirmed cases. The situation in the United Kingdom is developing fast as well with the highest number of daily cases on the continent. The country’s prime minister Boris Johnson is still recovering from the virus after testing positive and spending a few nights in intensive care. This makes the situation for Britons even more unbearable and stressful.
The United States, due to its late response, is the most affected nation globally. The country has more than 820,000 confirmed coronavirus cases while the death toll has already exceeded 45,000. The nation’s and globe’s financial center, New York, has the highest concentration of cases per 1 million inhabitants across the US. This economic powerhouse remains closed, threatening millions of jobs and income sources for Americans, as well as for people from all around the world.
Nigeria unlike countries with tens of thousands of cases remains thoroughly stable in regard to the health system. It is not yet overwhelmed as the nation of almost 200 million has only 782 infections. However, the crude oil price slump in the US put Nigeria in a very difficult economic position. The country exports the vast majority of its oil products to the United States, the sector that generates 60% of the government revenues and represents 90% of all foreign trade.
As a result, the market prices of Nigerian companies are falling. So is the Nigerian Naira, which remains stable but is expected to drop dramatically following the plunge. People are particularly sensitive to recession fears in this country which remains utterly poor. People and households with some savings are trying to do their best in an effort to avoid the devastating impact of the upcoming economic crisis. Many people are finding the best solution in purchasing foreign sovereign currencies in Forex markets. As a result, a growing number of people are approaching entities on the ECN forex brokers list here in Nigeria.
How are ECN brokers reacting to the crisis?
The Forex platforms have been an important part of the financial industry for a while now. Many influential and well-known businessmen, including the famous Hungarian philanthropist George Soros, made their wealth out of Forex trading. It is playing a major role in the financial sectors of many countries, including Nigeria.
Nigeria is becoming increasingly globalized, with more international businesses present than ever before. Thus, in this process, ECN brokers became particularly popular. What is different with them? ECN brokers are financial experts that give their clients direct access to financial markets through electronic communications networks (ECNs). They are quite efficient, convenient, and fast while not including ‘middlemen” between the two sides.
Yet, their main trait is being utterly transparent. Nigeria is quite a corrupt nation, thus, the ability to see through every transfer and operation is a major asset. Transparency is crucial for many in this nation, but ECN brokers are often quite expensive.
Nevertheless, a soaring number of people are using ECN brokers to safeguard their future amid the global crisis. Such brokers, unlike others, are not allowed to trade against their clients, adding to the safety rank. Moreover, they usually charge fixed commissions which are rather attractive for many individuals.
Now, considering the growing demand as a result of the oil crisis, Nigeria’s ECN brokers are trying to make most out of the current situation. Some of them have already increased one-time commissions sometimes to unreasonably high rates. Despite this, they are not reporting the fall in demand following the increase. However, no one knows if the price will remain at this rate after the crisis. This would be highly unlikely as ECN brokers are much more expensive than regular ones and high prices would not sustain their business during the normal demand period.
However, others are doing the complete opposite, making their service more flexible and inclusive in an attempt to attract even more customers. Many in the industry are saying that this approach could be more liquid and stable for brokers during the crisis.
COVID-19: UK-based NGO launches homeschooling website
