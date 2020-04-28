News
Nigeria’s ECN brokers and their policy towards COVID-19
The coronavirus outbreak was completely unexpected as it took a toll on the entire planet in a matter of a couple of months. The spread of the infectious disease that has long been declared as a global pandemic is the biggest threat humanity has faced in almost a century. The human cost is absolutely unprecedented, yet, the economic aftermath is also expected to break records of the 20th century. It has been forecasted that the novel coronavirus pandemic will push the global economy into a major recession not witnessed since the great depression.
The novel coronavirus, later named COVID-19, initially started in China, specifically in its Hubei province which is home to more than 58 million people. Roughly the size of Italy, the virus spread within the province and later across mainland China faster than anyone would have expected. The epicenter of the country was the capital of the province – Wuhan. The city of 11 million inhabitants became the first major area to go under strick lockdown in the world.
Nevertheless, despite strict measures and suspended flights from many countries to and from China, the virus still found its way out of the country. It first entered other Asian nations followed by first European and American cases in Bordeaux, France, and the State of Washington respectively. Soon, Italy became the global epicenter of the deadly virus pandemic, infecting tens of thousands and killing more than 24,000 people. The northern region of Lombardy, the economic driving force for the nation came under particular pressure as Milan and Bergamo were the first two urban areas to go into strict lockdown.
However, the virus would not stop there as it infected hundreds of thousands all across Europe. As of now, Spain is the main hotspot on the continent with over 200,000 confirmed cases. The situation in the United Kingdom is developing fast as well with the highest number of daily cases on the continent. The country’s prime minister Boris Johnson is still recovering from the virus after testing positive and spending a few nights in intensive care. This makes the situation for Britons even more unbearable and stressful.
The United States, due to its late response, is the most affected nation globally. The country has more than 820,000 confirmed coronavirus cases while the death toll has already exceeded 45,000. The nation’s and globe’s financial center, New York, has the highest concentration of cases per 1 million inhabitants across the US. This economic powerhouse remains closed, threatening millions of jobs and income sources for Americans, as well as for people from all around the world.
Nigeria unlike countries with tens of thousands of cases remains thoroughly stable in regard to the health system. It is not yet overwhelmed as the nation of almost 200 million has only 782 infections. However, the crude oil price slump in the US put Nigeria in a very difficult economic position. The country exports the vast majority of its oil products to the United States, the sector that generates 60% of the government revenues and represents 90% of all foreign trade.
As a result, the market prices of Nigerian companies are falling. So is the Nigerian Naira, which remains stable but is expected to drop dramatically following the plunge. People are particularly sensitive to recession fears in this country which remains utterly poor. People and households with some savings are trying to do their best in an effort to avoid the devastating impact of the upcoming economic crisis. Many people are finding the best solution in purchasing foreign sovereign currencies in Forex markets. As a result, a growing number of people are approaching entities on the ECN forex brokers list here in Nigeria.
How are ECN brokers reacting to the crisis?
The Forex platforms have been an important part of the financial industry for a while now. Many influential and well-known businessmen, including the famous Hungarian philanthropist George Soros, made their wealth out of Forex trading. It is playing a major role in the financial sectors of many countries, including Nigeria.
Nigeria is becoming increasingly globalized, with more international businesses present than ever before. Thus, in this process, ECN brokers became particularly popular. What is different with them? ECN brokers are financial experts that give their clients direct access to financial markets through electronic communications networks (ECNs). They are quite efficient, convenient, and fast while not including ‘middlemen” between the two sides.
Yet, their main trait is being utterly transparent. Nigeria is quite a corrupt nation, thus, the ability to see through every transfer and operation is a major asset. Transparency is crucial for many in this nation, but ECN brokers are often quite expensive.
Nevertheless, a soaring number of people are using ECN brokers to safeguard their future amid the global crisis. Such brokers, unlike others, are not allowed to trade against their clients, adding to the safety rank. Moreover, they usually charge fixed commissions which are rather attractive for many individuals.
Now, considering the growing demand as a result of the oil crisis, Nigeria’s ECN brokers are trying to make most out of the current situation. Some of them have already increased one-time commissions sometimes to unreasonably high rates. Despite this, they are not reporting the fall in demand following the increase. However, no one knows if the price will remain at this rate after the crisis. This would be highly unlikely as ECN brokers are much more expensive than regular ones and high prices would not sustain their business during the normal demand period.
However, others are doing the complete opposite, making their service more flexible and inclusive in an attempt to attract even more customers. Many in the industry are saying that this approach could be more liquid and stable for brokers during the crisis.
COVID-19: UK-based NGO launches homeschooling website
RSG Unveils e-Learning Platform For Third Term Resumption
The Rivers State Ministry of Education has revealed plans to roll out a unified e-learning platform for pupils and students in public and private schools in the state.
This was the subject matter of discussion during a meeting with stakeholders in the education sector convened by the state Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, last Wednesday.
The meeting, which held at the office of the commissioner, focused on the completion of the second term 2019/2020 academic session and online resumption of schools for the third term 2019/2020 academic session.
Ebeku, during the stakeholders’ meeting, emphasised the need to introduce the unified e-learning platform to overcome the physical closure of schools created by the ravaging novel Coronavirus pandemic.
The commissioner said, “If school closure continues, and we do not do anything to engage them in the next two months, the consequence will be far-reaching”.
He noted that the Rivers State Government was desirous to see pupils and students continue normal education activities while they stay safe from the ravaging virus.
Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on ICT, Asawo Ibufuro, explained that the platform would provide students learning materials, books, videos approved by the Federal Ministry of Education.
He hinted that the platform would also be flexible to allow schools upload their personal materials, create profiles for pupils and students and make provision for teacher-pupil interaction.
Asawo said, “What we are looking at is to compliment the effort that everyone is making. The state has been very proactive in ensuring that these things are done, and I know that we are very instrumental to the things that are happening at the centre”.
COVID-19: Bonny, Tai, Opobo Get Wike’s Palliatives
In continuation of his commitment to alleviating the pains of Rivers people during the fight against Coronavirus, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has distributed foodstuffs and other items to the people of Bonny Local Government Area.
Wike, who was represented by the Chairman of Rivers State COVID-19 Palliatives Committee, Amb Desmond Akawor, assured the people that his administration would always promote their welfare.
Wike said no part of the state will be excluded from the sharing of palliatives, because the entire population is feeling the impact of the sit-at-home directive to check coronavirus.
He said that his administration would continue to reach out to the less privileged all through the period of the struggle.
The governor appealed to the ward distribution officials to ensure that everyone gets the foodstuffs distributed by the Rivers State Government.
He said that the state government ensured that clerics, women leaders, youth leaders and community development committees form part of the distribution network, because the distribution of the foodstuffs must not be politicised.
In his remarks, member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Abinye Blessing Pepple, thanked the Rivers State governor for ensuring that the less privileged at Bonny Island get the palliatives.
Speaking, the Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area, Hon. David Rogers Irimagha, said any report of hijack of the foodstuffs at any ward would meet with sanctions.
Rev. Joshua Trust Ogbologugo (Ward 11) stated that the committee members would distribute the foodstuffs to all the less privileged people in the area.
Rev. Ebonine Stephen (Ward 9) thanked the Rivers State governor for his commitment to the welfare of Rivers people.
Chief Didi Alison (Ward 6), Rev Anderson Ukot (Ward 8), Bishop Dappa Abbey (Ward 10), Apostle Mark Nichodimus (Ward 1) and Amaopusenibo Joel (Ward 12) said that they would not disappoint their people, as the foodstuffs would get to the people.
Also, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Dr Tamunosis Gogo-Jaja, called on opposition parties in the state to support the administration of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, in his laudable proactive actions to contain the spread of COVID-19 epidemic.
He made the call in Opobo, during the distribution of palliative items provided by the state government to cushion the effect of the lock- down on the vulnerable and the poor in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area.
The Palliative Committee-led by Hon Hope Ikiriko was received by the local government Chairman, Hon Eugene Jaja.
Ikiriko appealed to the recipients to ensure that the items got to the needy.
Others present at the ocassion include the representative of the Amanyanabo of Opobo, Chief Bupo, Chief Ranking, Bishop Emmanuel Fubara, Ama-Opuoribo, Mrs Felicia Pepple and Chief Roni of Nkoro.
Councillors representing each of the wards in the LGA were also present.
In a related development, members of the Palliative Committee led by the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Hon Samuel Nwanosike distributed the palliative items to the poor and vulnerable in all the wards in Tai Local Government Area.
On hand to receive them were the Tai Local Government Chairman, Commissioner for Energy, Dr Peter Medee Nlele, lawmaker representing Tai in the state Assembly, Hon Mathew Dike; Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Mr Silver Ngba, Ward Councillors, Bishop Sunday Mgbanwi, Chief Samuel Nneh, the Paramount Ruler who thanked the governor for the items, assuring that they would be judiciously administered.
Juliet Njiowhor