Three Doctors Test Positive To COVID-19 In Lagos

In continuation of his commitment to alleviating the pains of Rivers people during the fight against Coronavirus, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has distributed foodstuffs and other items to the people of Bonny Local Government Area.

Wike, who was represented by the Chairman of Rivers State COVID-19 Palliatives Committee, Amb Desmond Akawor, assured the people that his administration would always promote their welfare.

Wike said no part of the state will be excluded from the sharing of palliatives, because the entire population is feeling the impact of the sit-at-home directive to check coronavirus.

He said that his administration would continue to reach out to the less privileged all through the period of the struggle.

The governor appealed to the ward distribution officials to ensure that everyone gets the foodstuffs distributed by the Rivers State Government.

He said that the state government ensured that clerics, women leaders, youth leaders and community development committees form part of the distribution network, because the distribution of the foodstuffs must not be politicised.

In his remarks, member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Abinye Blessing Pepple, thanked the Rivers State governor for ensuring that the less privileged at Bonny Island get the palliatives.

Speaking, the Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area, Hon. David Rogers Irimagha, said any report of hijack of the foodstuffs at any ward would meet with sanctions.

Rev. Joshua Trust Ogbologugo (Ward 11) stated that the committee members would distribute the foodstuffs to all the less privileged people in the area.

Rev. Ebonine Stephen (Ward 9) thanked the Rivers State governor for his commitment to the welfare of Rivers people.

Chief Didi Alison (Ward 6), Rev Anderson Ukot (Ward 8), Bishop Dappa Abbey (Ward 10), Apostle Mark Nichodimus (Ward 1) and Amaopusenibo Joel (Ward 12) said that they would not disappoint their people, as the foodstuffs would get to the people.

Also, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Dr Tamunosis Gogo-Jaja, called on opposition parties in the state to support the administration of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, in his laudable proactive actions to contain the spread of COVID-19 epidemic.

He made the call in Opobo, during the distribution of palliative items provided by the state government to cushion the effect of the lock- down on the vulnerable and the poor in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area.

The Palliative Committee-led by Hon Hope Ikiriko was received by the local government Chairman, Hon Eugene Jaja.

Ikiriko appealed to the recipients to ensure that the items got to the needy.

Others present at the ocassion include the representative of the Amanyanabo of Opobo, Chief Bupo, Chief Ranking, Bishop Emmanuel Fubara, Ama-Opuoribo, Mrs Felicia Pepple and Chief Roni of Nkoro.

Councillors representing each of the wards in the LGA were also present.

In a related development, members of the Palliative Committee led by the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Hon Samuel Nwanosike distributed the palliative items to the poor and vulnerable in all the wards in Tai Local Government Area.

On hand to receive them were the Tai Local Government Chairman, Commissioner for Energy, Dr Peter Medee Nlele, lawmaker representing Tai in the state Assembly, Hon Mathew Dike; Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Mr Silver Ngba, Ward Councillors, Bishop Sunday Mgbanwi, Chief Samuel Nneh, the Paramount Ruler who thanked the governor for the items, assuring that they would be judiciously administered.

Juliet Njiowhor