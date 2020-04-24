Politics
Northern Governors Mourn Ex -AGF, Akinjide
The Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) has condoled with the family of former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Richard Akinjide, on his demise.
Simon Lalong, the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau, in a condolence message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, in Jos yesterday described the death of Akinjide as a loss to the nation.
He condoled with the Government and people of Oyo State, the Bar and Bench as well as the Court of the Olubadan of Ibadan over the death of Akinjide, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).
Lalong prayed to God to grant his soul eternal rest and comfort to his family.
He said the legal icon made remarkable impact in Nigeria which affected the polity positively particularly as Minister of Education in the First Republic and Minister of Justice and Attorney General in the Second Republic.
He also recalled that Akinjide was a member of the 1975-77 Constitutional Drafting Committee, among other responsibilities he carried out.
“As a senior member of the Bar, Chief Richard Akinjide set standards and conducted his affairs with the highest sense of decorum, patriotism, hard work and honesty such that he was an inspiration for many within and outside the legal profession.
“He remains a shining example even in death,” he said.
Lalong said although the death of the legal luminary was painful but that the legacies he left and testimonies of his mentees would remain fresh and encourage others to follow his footsteps.
The legal luminary died on Tuesday, April 21, in Ibadan at the age of 88.
Politics
Bode George Urges FG To Relax Lagos Lockdown
A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George has urged federal government to relax the lockdown it imposed on Lagos State as a result of COVID- 19 pandemic.
George, who made the call in a statement in Lagos, yesterday said the lockdown imposed since March 29 was adversely affecting livelihoods and bringing up security challenges.
He said though government intended to curb the spread of the virus with the lockdown, the directive had left many Nigerians hungry at home without palliatives.
The PDP chieftain noted that there must be a balance between curbing the spread of the virus and protecting livelihoods and asked the government to relax the lockdown while putting safety measures in place.
“Everywhere in Lagos is now locked down. The markets, banking halls, the local grocery shops, the supermarkets, the transportation services are all halted, frozen by the federal government directives since March 29.
“On the surface level, the federal government’s position is to ensure safety, prevent communal spread of the virus and banish this scourge from our shores.
“Lagosians have been staying at home for about a month now. In a largely informal economy where most of our people depend on daily wages, the burden of lack of income is devastating.
“There is a natural growing anger in Lagos as the most vulnerable are ravaged with hunger,” George said.
Politics
Prince Charles, Kagame, Others Condole Buhari Over Loss Of Kyari
Prince Charles has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, the government and people of Nigeria over the death of Abba Kyari, the former Chief of Staff to the President.
According to a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in Abuja, last Wednesday, Prince Charles described the death of Mallam Kyari was “a desperately sad news”.
Prince Charles regretted that the death of Kyari had occurred through “this pernicious virus…I can only begin to imagine what an immense gap Mr. Kyari’s untimely death will leave in Your Excellency’s life and my heart goes to you and Mr Kyari’s family”.
In a message through the Embassy of Rwanda in Abuja, President Paul Kagame, the government and people of Rwanda extended their heart-felt condolences to the Nigerian leader.
Kagame used the opportunity “to express solidarity to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as we are faced with the Covid-19 global crisis”.
The former Vice president, Architect Namadi Sambo in his own message to the President, described the death of Abba Kyari as a “monumental national loss”.
In his condolence message to the president, an industry leader and businessman, Abdulsamad Rabi’u said he was deeply saddened by what he described as “this colossal loss”.
Politics
Kogi Guber: Court Of Appeal Upholds Wada As PDP Candidate
The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld the candidacy of Engineer Musa Wada as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kogi State November 16, 2019 governorship election.
A three-member panel of justices led by Justice Ibrahim Muhammad Saulawa and comprising Justices Joseph E. Ekanem and Yasir Nimpar has set aside the order by the trial court which held that PDP did not conduct a primary election in the state.
“Every order made by the trial court that there was no primary election and that the appellant was not a candidate in the election is hereby set aside,” the panel ruled.
In the judgment on appeal number: CA/A/193/2020 between Musa Wada and Abubakar Mohammed Ibrahim Idris and others, the court said the trial court raised on its own, issues not raised by the parties for determination.
A governorship aspirant, Abubakar Idris had on September 27, 2019, approached Kogi State High Court to challenge the outcome of the primary election conducted on September 3 and 4, 2019 in the state in which Wada won and seeking to be declared winner.
The trial court presiding Judge, Justice R O Olorunfemi dismissed the claim and held that he did not substantiate his claim. But further ruled that PDP did not have a candidate in the election. Meanwhile, a retired Naval officer, Alhaji Isah Ogohi has cleared the air on the controversy surrounding the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s governorship candidate in the last election in Kogi State.
Speaking to newsmen, Alhaji Ogohi said contrary to the allegation that Wada never attended the LEA Primary School, Okura Olafia-Dekina, Dekina LGA and must have tendered a forged certificate, he was his contemporary in the school.
A public interest litigator had approached a Federal High Court in Lokoja seeking the disqualification of Wada on the ground that he forged the primary school leaving certificate he tendered before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
