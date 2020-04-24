Lockdown: 4 Singers Who Have Used Music To Help Nigerians Cope

The world is currently dealing with the deadly global pandemic that is threatening to wipe off humanity if appropriate measures are not taken to curb the spread.

The past few months have been tough and hard on citizens of the countries where cases of coronavirus have been recorded. A lot of governments have been forced to institute a stay-at-home order where its citizens are strongly advised against going out in order to protect them from contracting the virus.

As expected, the lockdown has caused a lot of people to spend long hours indoors more than they have been ever used to, for this reason, a lot of people are getting bored and reeling in anxiety.

Interestingly, people all over the world have found different means to help them deal with the chaos that is currently ravaging the world. While many are keeping their worries at bay by listening to some of their favourite songs, others have called on their favourite singers to release more music to help them navigate the tough and troubling time.

Here are a list of four Nigerian singers who have used their music to comfort fans during this lockdown.

2Baba: Some weeks ago, 2Baba Idibia in collaboration with popular beer brand organized a one hour E-concert in which he thrilled his fans and gave them a soothing performance to help them forget their worries.

2 Baba gave them energetic performance of some of his hit songs that carry strong and socially conscious messages.

Teni: The much loved singer who has also been crowned on social media as the queen of free style has continued to treat her fans to short and captivating videos of her singing. Teni also released a song titled ‘isolate’ amidst the lockdown. In the single the songstress rides on the team of isolation and she wants to spend the COVID-19 lockdown with some one special.

Davido and Asa: The two teamed up with Udux music for an E-concert series in which they took turns to sing each other’s song to the excitement of their fans and followers that turned into the live video session.

International celebrities like John legend and Shawn Mendes amongst others have also organised E-concerts via their instagram pages to help keep their fans entertained and re-assured them that all these will be over sooner than later.