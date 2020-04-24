Entertainment
Lockdown: 4 Singers Who Have Used Music To Help Nigerians Cope
The world is currently dealing with the deadly global pandemic that is threatening to wipe off humanity if appropriate measures are not taken to curb the spread.
The past few months have been tough and hard on citizens of the countries where cases of coronavirus have been recorded. A lot of governments have been forced to institute a stay-at-home order where its citizens are strongly advised against going out in order to protect them from contracting the virus.
As expected, the lockdown has caused a lot of people to spend long hours indoors more than they have been ever used to, for this reason, a lot of people are getting bored and reeling in anxiety.
Interestingly, people all over the world have found different means to help them deal with the chaos that is currently ravaging the world. While many are keeping their worries at bay by listening to some of their favourite songs, others have called on their favourite singers to release more music to help them navigate the tough and troubling time.
Here are a list of four Nigerian singers who have used their music to comfort fans during this lockdown.
2Baba: Some weeks ago, 2Baba Idibia in collaboration with popular beer brand organized a one hour E-concert in which he thrilled his fans and gave them a soothing performance to help them forget their worries.
2 Baba gave them energetic performance of some of his hit songs that carry strong and socially conscious messages.
Teni: The much loved singer who has also been crowned on social media as the queen of free style has continued to treat her fans to short and captivating videos of her singing. Teni also released a song titled ‘isolate’ amidst the lockdown. In the single the songstress rides on the team of isolation and she wants to spend the COVID-19 lockdown with some one special.
Davido and Asa: The two teamed up with Udux music for an E-concert series in which they took turns to sing each other’s song to the excitement of their fans and followers that turned into the live video session.
International celebrities like John legend and Shawn Mendes amongst others have also organised E-concerts via their instagram pages to help keep their fans entertained and re-assured them that all these will be over sooner than later.
Kunle Afolayan’s Film ‘Citation’ Hits Cinemas, August
Renowned film maker, Kunle Afolayan, has announced a prospective release date for his anticipated new feature film, ‘citation’, staring Temi Otedola.
Kunle’s sex for grades themed movie is gunning for an August 2020 theatrical release, the film maker confirmed this during a meeting live chat where he spoke extensively about the movie’s release.
He revealed that while the coronavirus pandemic may have affected productions, he is excited that his team had concluded primary photography before the coronavirus influenced lockdown.
“Thankfully we were able to complete the shooting of the film, we have also started post production before the entire COVID-19 started and we already have a hit, but because of the lockdown, things have slowed down.
The upcoming movie starring Temi Otedola, Jimemy Jeam Louis, Sadig Daba and Gabriel Afolayan will also be available on Netflix before the year runs out as confirmed by Afolayan who further revealed that he was already in talks with the American streamer.
COVID-19: Emohua Monarch Cancels 116th Birthday Celebration
Following the current global Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world, the monarch of Emohua Clan in Emohua Local Government Area (EMOLGA), Rivers State, His Royal Majesty V.C.B. Okor, (Mgbo XII) has cancelled his 116th Birthday celebration in compliance with the state government’s ban on social gathering to prevent the spread of the deadly virus in the community.
In his birthday message to the people of the area, the monarch urged them to celebrate the birthday in their houses and abide by the various measures government has put in place to prevent the spread of the virus and stay safe.
The monarch who spoke through his son, Prince (Amb) Chigozi Okor noted that he is happy with the level of compliance and improved hygiene among the people, as they had been properly informed and sensitised on the dangers of non compliance by the town crier and health officials.
Eze VCB Okor commended the governor of the state for the various measures he put in place to curb the spread of the virus in the state. He noted that the temporary measures were taken in good faith to protect the lives of the people as he called for fervent prayer for God’s intervention and solution to the ravaging pandemic.
He called on the state and local governments to extend their palliative measures to the people of the community to cushion the effects of the lockdown.
The monarch thanked the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, (Engr) Emeka Woke and Ohna Sergeant Awuse for ensuring security and peaceful coexistence in the community.
Jacob Obinna
Multi Choice Rewards Customers With Package Upgrade
DSTV and GOTV subscribers who have fully paid their subscriptions will enjoy an upgrade at no cost. The leading video entertainment company, multi choice Nigeria which made the announcement, Monday said it is part of its commitment to lessen the impact of the ongoing social economic crisis due to COVID-19.
“It is our priority to put customers at the heart of everything we do”, said the company’s chief customer service officer, Martin Mabutho.
“And in line with our mission to make great entertainment available even during the most trying of times. We are giving our loyal and valued customers base a chance to experience a wider range of the quality content we carry on our other packages. This is our token of appreciation for their continued support”, Mabutho said.
According to him, starting on Monday, April 20, DSTV customers on DSTV Compact Plus, Compact, Confarm, Family, Yanga and Access who pay for their current package or reconnect will be up graded to a higher package.
He added that this would afford them the opportunity of experiencing a wider viewing experience. DSTV Access Customers will have access to international shows on real time, Nollywood on Africa Magic Epic and Rok 2.
Mabutho stated that subscribers on the family bouquet will have access to movies and TV on TNT Africa and BET Customers on the compact package will have access to international and local entertainment on I Magic, Africa Magic Showcase and M-net movies Premiere and Comedy Central.
For GOTV customers, he said the offer will be available to GOTV Jollc, GOTV Plus GOTV Jinga, Value and Life Packages.
This provides GOTV lite and value customers access to E! Entertainment, FOX life and PBS, adding that GOTV Plus Customers will have more programmes on the GOTV Jollc Package such as CBS Reality and TNT Africa.
While GOTV Jollc customers will enjoy 75 channels options available on GOTV Max like BET, Starlife, Discovery ID and Cartoon Network.
