News
Lebanese Who Advertised To Sell Nigerian Woman For $1,000 Arrested
The Lebanese who advertised a Nigerian woman for sale at $1,000 on Facebook, Wael Jerro, has been arrested.
The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, stated this on her Twitter handle, yesterday.
She noted that the suspect, who was arrested by the Lebanese government, would be prosecuted.
“The Lebanese government just announced the arrest of Mr. Wael Jerro for onward prosecution against criminal sales of a human, a young Nigerian girl,” she wrote.
Jerro had advertised the victim, Busari Peace, with her Nigerian passport on a Facebook page, ‘Buy and Sell in Lebanon.’
He put a price tag of $1,000 on the 30-year-old Ibadan, Oyo State, indigene.
The incident generated outrage on social media, as many Nigerians called for the arrest of the suspect and rescue of Busari.
News
RSG Unveils e-Learning Platform For Third Term Resumption
The Rivers State Ministry of Education has revealed plans to roll out a unified e-learning platform for pupils and students in public and private schools in the state.
This was the subject matter of discussion during a meeting with stakeholders in the education sector convened by the state Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, last Wednesday.
The meeting, which held at the office of the commissioner, focused on the completion of the second term 2019/2020 academic session and online resumption of schools for the third term 2019/2020 academic session.
Ebeku, during the stakeholders’ meeting, emphasised the need to introduce the unified e-learning platform to overcome the physical closure of schools created by the ravaging novel Coronavirus pandemic.
The commissioner said, “If school closure continues, and we do not do anything to engage them in the next two months, the consequence will be far-reaching”.
He noted that the Rivers State Government was desirous to see pupils and students continue normal education activities while they stay safe from the ravaging virus.
Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on ICT, Asawo Ibufuro, explained that the platform would provide students learning materials, books, videos approved by the Federal Ministry of Education.
He hinted that the platform would also be flexible to allow schools upload their personal materials, create profiles for pupils and students and make provision for teacher-pupil interaction.
Asawo said, “What we are looking at is to compliment the effort that everyone is making. The state has been very proactive in ensuring that these things are done, and I know that we are very instrumental to the things that are happening at the centre”.
News
COVID-19: Bonny, Tai, Opobo Get Wike’s Palliatives
In continuation of his commitment to alleviating the pains of Rivers people during the fight against Coronavirus, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has distributed foodstuffs and other items to the people of Bonny Local Government Area.
Wike, who was represented by the Chairman of Rivers State COVID-19 Palliatives Committee, Amb Desmond Akawor, assured the people that his administration would always promote their welfare.
Wike said no part of the state will be excluded from the sharing of palliatives, because the entire population is feeling the impact of the sit-at-home directive to check coronavirus.
He said that his administration would continue to reach out to the less privileged all through the period of the struggle.
The governor appealed to the ward distribution officials to ensure that everyone gets the foodstuffs distributed by the Rivers State Government.
He said that the state government ensured that clerics, women leaders, youth leaders and community development committees form part of the distribution network, because the distribution of the foodstuffs must not be politicised.
In his remarks, member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Abinye Blessing Pepple, thanked the Rivers State governor for ensuring that the less privileged at Bonny Island get the palliatives.
Speaking, the Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area, Hon. David Rogers Irimagha, said any report of hijack of the foodstuffs at any ward would meet with sanctions.
Rev. Joshua Trust Ogbologugo (Ward 11) stated that the committee members would distribute the foodstuffs to all the less privileged people in the area.
Rev. Ebonine Stephen (Ward 9) thanked the Rivers State governor for his commitment to the welfare of Rivers people.
Chief Didi Alison (Ward 6), Rev Anderson Ukot (Ward 8), Bishop Dappa Abbey (Ward 10), Apostle Mark Nichodimus (Ward 1) and Amaopusenibo Joel (Ward 12) said that they would not disappoint their people, as the foodstuffs would get to the people.
Also, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Dr Tamunosis Gogo-Jaja, called on opposition parties in the state to support the administration of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, in his laudable proactive actions to contain the spread of COVID-19 epidemic.
He made the call in Opobo, during the distribution of palliative items provided by the state government to cushion the effect of the lock- down on the vulnerable and the poor in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area.
The Palliative Committee-led by Hon Hope Ikiriko was received by the local government Chairman, Hon Eugene Jaja.
Ikiriko appealed to the recipients to ensure that the items got to the needy.
Others present at the ocassion include the representative of the Amanyanabo of Opobo, Chief Bupo, Chief Ranking, Bishop Emmanuel Fubara, Ama-Opuoribo, Mrs Felicia Pepple and Chief Roni of Nkoro.
Councillors representing each of the wards in the LGA were also present.
In a related development, members of the Palliative Committee led by the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Hon Samuel Nwanosike distributed the palliative items to the poor and vulnerable in all the wards in Tai Local Government Area.
On hand to receive them were the Tai Local Government Chairman, Commissioner for Energy, Dr Peter Medee Nlele, lawmaker representing Tai in the state Assembly, Hon Mathew Dike; Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Mr Silver Ngba, Ward Councillors, Bishop Sunday Mgbanwi, Chief Samuel Nneh, the Paramount Ruler who thanked the governor for the items, assuring that they would be judiciously administered.
Juliet Njiowhor
News
New Rivers CP Pledges Support For Wike
The new Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Mr Joseph Gobum Mukan, has pledged to entrench solid harmonious working relationship with the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and the government of the state with a view to achieving common goals of crime fighting that would provide conducive environment for all citizens to realize their potentials in the state.
The new police helmsman in the state stated this during his maiden press briefing at the Command Headquarters on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, yesterday, to intimate the people of the state on his mission statement and administration’s focus towards entrenching enduring peace and security in the state.
Mukan said was in the state to address and tackle crime and criminality frontally in line with the vision and mission of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in accordance with rule of law, global best practices and respect for fundamental human rights in a democratic dispensation.
The CP explained that he would realise this mission through constructive engagement with critical stakeholders and community partnership, zero tolerance for corruption and respect for human rights, intelligence-led policing, visibility policing as well as credible leadership.
According to him, his administration would involve citizens to partner with the police to achieve effective crime control through the IGP structured community partnership engagement.
“There will be establishment of state community policing advisory committee, area command community policing advisory committee, local government community policing advisory committee and divisional community policing advisory committee that would deal with community policing matters, and foster security awareness while monitoring progress of community policing across the state”, Mukan stated.
On compliance to the zero tolerance for corruption and respect for human rights drive, Mukan stressed that he would ensure that innocent persons were not unlawfully detained and unjustifiably denied their liberties by police under his watch in the state, adding that all area commanders, DPOs /HODs have been directed to monitor and supervise the activities of their personnel, especially while enforcing compliance on the restriction order to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.
He warned officers and men of the command to desist from corrupt practices, saying that anyone found culpable would be sanctioned according to the rules of service engagement.
