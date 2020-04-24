Business
ICT Skills’ll Deliver Economic Independence To Nigerian Girls – NITDA
The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has said that if Nigerian girls are taught relevant Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills at a young age, they will be set up for economic independence in future.
The Agency who made this remark through a press release signed by its Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations, Mrs Hadiza Umar, joined the global community to mark the “Girls in ICT Day.” The day which is marked annually on the fourth Thursday in April falls on the 23rd April this year.
In the statement, Mrs Umar said that the Agency is highlighting the need to promote technology career opportunities for girls and women in ICT, the world’s fastest growing sector.
She said, “During this year’s celebration, NITDA is drawing attention to the critical need for more girls and women to participate actively in the ICT sector of our economy. The International Telecommunications Union (ITU) had estimated skills shortfall of over two million jobs in the ICT sector within the next few years. This opens a huge opportunity for girls and young women who have the ability to learn Coding, Apps Development, Computer Science and other ICT related courses.
“This will not only make them ready for a successful career in the ICT sector, but ICT skills are rapidly becoming a strong advantage for students in just about any other field they might choose to pursue. With technology playing vital role in all manner of careers, from Arts to Social Sciences, and from Law to History, to Graphic Design, learning ICT skills at a young age will set girls up for economic independence. Furthermore, the ICT sector needs more girls and women and celebrating a day like this reminds us that ICT helps to improve the lives of people everywhere.
“It contributes significantly towards better healthcare, better environmental management, better communication, and better educational systems that transform the way children and adults learn. NITDA, in its proactive manner and in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy as well as in furtherance of bridging the gender imbalance in ICT in Nigeria, has embarked on series of Capacity Building programmes for women and girls across the country. Girls with ICT skills can expect to earn good wages and enjoy huge career opportunities.
Business
Keystone Bank Disowns Ex-staff, Fake Investment Company
Keystone Bank Limited has alerted customers of the activities of one Mr. Obinna Onuselogu, who parades a company, Triple C Investment Limited, as an affiliate of the bank with the aim of defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.
The bank, in a statement yesterday, said Onuselogu, who used to be a staff, was no longer in its employ.
It added that anyone who transacts any business with him purportedly in the name of the bank does so at his/her own risk.
“Please note further that Keystone Bank is neither related nor affiliated to any company known as Triple C Investment Limited, which Mr. Onuselogu claims to be its chief executive officer.
“Anyone who transacts any business with him purportedly in the name of Keystone Bank does so at his/her own risk,” the statement said.
It was learnt that the ex-staff has been using the name of the bank and its executives claiming to be in partnership with the bank with the intent of defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.
The bank said it was working on a legal process and security agents to put an end to the unscrupulous activities of the so-called Tripple C Investment and its agents.
Business
Fishermen Union Warn Against Dead Floating Fish Consumption
The Bonny Indigenous Fishermen’s Cooperative Union has set up a 20-man task force to work with the police and arrest any person or group of persons found with the polluted floating fish along Bonny sea and creeks.
President of the union, comrade Promise Bristol, made this known in a chat with newsmen in Bonny.
Bristol observed that a large quantity of different species of fish were found dead, floating on the sea, from the Atlantic Ocean to the communities and fishing ports in Andoni and Bonny Local Government Areas.
According to him, the species of fish included croaker, popularly known as “broke marriage”, “shine nose”, mackerel, among others.
Bristol lamented that the incident had brought untold hardship to the fishermen in the areas, saying that fishing is their only source of livelihood and appealed to government at all levels to come to their aid.
Bristol said the cause of the death of the fishes was unknown and warned members of the public against their consumption, pointing out that consumption of such fishes could be detrimental to human health.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
Business
Inflation: NECA Wants Demand, Supply Shocks Addressed
The Nigeria Employer’ Consultative Association (NECA) says policy measures to address demand and supply shocks will help address the rising inflation rate as well as stimulating the economy ahead of potential recession.
The NECA Director-General, Mr Timothy Olawale, made this known in a statement, yesterday while reacting to the release of the March 2020 Consumer Price Index (CPI).
The reports that data released by the National Bureau of Statistics has shown that the CPI, which measures inflation, increased by 12.26 per cent in March.
An analysis of the report released by the bureau on April 2, showed that Lagos witnessed a decrease in the general price of food items in March on a month-on-month basis.
The CPI increased by 0.06 percentage points from the 12.20 per cent recorded in February.
Olawale said: “Following the release of the March 2020 CPI, the Inflation rate has increased by 0.06 per cent from the February 2020 figure to 12.26 per cent rising for the eighth consecutive month and the highest inflation rate the country has recorded in 23 months.
“With the lockdown and closure of businesses, it is believed that recession looms in the economy amidst the rapid spread of COVID-19 pandemic.”
The director-general said that conventional policy measures currently being taken such as reducing interest rates and costs of borrowing, tax cuts and tax holidays were quite remarkable.
He said, however, that these conventional policy measures were quite potent when there were demand shocks.
“There are limitations to the successes that can be recorded when demand shocks are combined with supply shocks.
“It is already apparent from the emergence of the current crisis that there are implications on the economy from both the demand and supply sides.
“Some of the demand factors include social distancing with consumers staying at home, limitations in spending and declining consumptions.
“On the supply side, factories are shutting down or cutting down production and output, while in other instances, staff work from home to limit physical contact,” he said.
Trending
-
Opinion5 days ago
Exclusive List: A Show Of Shame In Rivers
-
Featured4 days ago
Shun Foreign Trips After Lockdown, Adeboye Tells Nigerians …Predicts End To COVID-19 Soon, Another Disaster, Warns FG
-
Politics4 days ago
Rivers’ COVID-19-Free Status Excites Wike
-
Featured4 days ago
COVID-19: RSG Releases 22 ExxonMobil Staff …As Caverton Helicopters Apologises To Wike
-
Editorial4 days ago
Against Maltreatment Of Nigerians In China
-
Environment4 days ago
RSG Probes Causes Of Dead Fishes As Andoni Communities Raise Alarm Over Likelihood Of Epidemic
-
Featured3 days ago
RSG Unseals Caverton Helicopters’ Offices
-
News3 days ago
JAMB Releases 2019 Provisional Admission List