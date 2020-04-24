‘I Go Dye’ Donates Mansion To FG As Isolation Centre

Nigerian comedian, Francis Agoda, popularly known as ‘I Go Dye’ has donated his newly built Mansion to the Federal Government of Nigeria as an Isolation centre for Coronavirus patients.

In his instagram page, the comedian wrote: “I’m donating my new Fapoh Royal Seal mansion to the Federal Government of Nigeria to use it as an Isolation Centre. Humanity will overcome all its challenges only if we are willing to let go of the things we are not using for the benefit of others”, he captioned the photo of the mansion.

“In view of the increasing cases of #Cooronavirus patients in Nigeria and the few screening centres available for now, I’m deeply worried. We will be making humanitarian sacrifices towards contributing our selfless deeds to control the escalating records of #Coronavirus as predicted by WHO.

“When I wrote an open letter to Mr President on the 5th of April, 2020, on how we can control the spread of the COVID-19 it was only 210 cases today, it’s moving towards a thousand, we should be proactive if we hope to win this global war that has no boundaries, no discrimination and unfortunately indestructible for now.

“Against this backdrop and the ongoing lockdown, the few services left have been on hold at the Fapoh Royal Seal Mansion to the Federal Government to be used as Isolation Centre.

“As my personal quest to assist in the control, prevention, isolation and treatment of those diagnosed or to be treated in the course of us finding a lasting solution.

“The donation will stand as a gift to humanity till we find a solution which will once again set us free from the shackles of this incurable disease. I am appealing to Nigerians to take this matter seriously because COVID-19 is real as it has claimed over one million lives in all parts of the world.

“The hardship is really getting harder; it may jeopardise the progress of controlling the spread of the virus. The Federal Government must provide adequate palliatives for all Nigerians until this disease becomes a thing of the past”.

The comedian says this is his own personal contribution to help manage the coronavirus cases in the country. “I also appeal for a two weeks total lockdown to enable the government to treat existing cases and curb further spread by those who may have contracted the COVID-19. This lockdown will control all forms of movement and socialisation between individuals or groups. May God see us through these dark moments”, Ambassador Francis Agoda wrote.