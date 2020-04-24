News
Covid-19: Nigeria, Others To Take Measures Against China Over Maltreatment
The Rivers State Inter-ministerial Committee on Covid-19 would partner the National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA) in the disposal of healthcare waste in the state.
The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, stated this, yesterday, when a NESREA delegation, led by its South-South Director, Mr Jacob Ayuba, paid a courtesy visit on the Inter-ministerial Committee in Port Harcourt.
Speaking on behalf of the committee, Nsirim, who is the chairman, stated the committee’s readiness to partner with the agency in ensuring that healthcare wastes, which are products of the fight against the Coronavirus, were properly disposed to prevent further infection of the virus.
According to him, the committee “will be willing to partner with NESREA in designing enlightenment materials that would sensitise our people as it relates to the guidelines on disposal of infectious wastes”.
Responding to commendations by the NESREA boss to Rivers State regarding the successful model of checking Coronavirus infection, Nsirim explained that the success recorded thus far by the state was the manifestation of the visionary leadership of the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
“His Excellency is a very visionary leader: he was the first to close borders in the country, he was the first to sign Executive Order, and just a few days ago, he signed another Executive Order, which will now set up border patrol for the state, to compliment the efforts of security agencies.
“As a government, one can proudly say that we are really putting in our best in the containment of the virus”, he said.
Nsirim, however, explained that the committee would need a guide regarding what assistance the agency requires of the committee.
“We’ll wait for you to give us content in this direction, so that in the next one week or so, we would be able to develop radio/TV jingles, and maybe fliers that we’ll begin to give out to all the various stakeholder groups in the state. That is one assurance we’re giving you. We’ll also say to you that as a committee, we’re open for more ideas in this direction. Whatever ideas you have as an agency, you can bring forth to us”, he said.
Assuring the agency of the state government’s support, the commissioner said, “His Excellency has shown, as a leader, that he’s a man that is dear to our lives, a patriot. He’s giving all federal agencies in this state all the support they require. I’m sure NESREA will not be an exception.
“We thank you for coming, and we’re looking forward to working together to make Rivers State safe, because His Excellency’s goal this period is to make Rivers State safe for everybody living and doing business here”, the information boss stated.
Earlier in his opening remarks, the South-South Director, NESREA, Mr Jacob Ayuba, had explained that the reason for their visit was to commend the committee and the state government over steps taken so far to prevent Coronavirus infection in the state, and to compliment efforts being made with guidelines for healthcare waste disposal.
“On behalf of my Director-General (DG), who had directed us to visit the relevant stakeholders, of which you’re the main contact organisation/committee, that is serving to ensure that Covid-19 does not spread, I want to commend your effort and the good job you are doing.
“He said we should come and commend you, and also encourage you to do more. In whatever area the agency can assist, we will. This is because, from our mandate, we want to ensure that all necessary regulations and laws are complied with, especially when it comes to sanitation issues”, he said.
Ayuba added that, “as a committee, you have done a good job from the statistics we’ve received, that the spread is not as expected. We thank you for your efforts. If not for your efforts in awareness campaign and the effort of His Excellency, the governor of the state, we wouldn’t have recorded the present feat.
“That’s why the spread has not been increasing. We want to thank God for you on the field, because without you, we couldn’t have achieved this feat the state has achieved.
“The purpose we’re here is just to let you know the guidelines…. We have a draft of the regulation of healthcare waste, a regulation that is national. It’s still in draft form… With the Covid-19 ravaging the whole world, the agency felt we should quickly come out with some guidelines, seeing what has been happening around us”, he stated.
He further stressed that in disposing infectious wastes arising from Covid-19, “…we observed that these healthcare wastes have not been properly disposed of. We also found out that most of the healthcare waste managers are not properly kitted with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). It’s for this purpose that the agency came up with a draft on safety infectious waste, coupled with another guideline that is very germane too”.
In addition, Ayuba noted increasing manufacture of hand sanitizers by those who are not knowledgeable in the chemical components therein, adding that because of their lack of skills, some have come up with inflammable sanitizers that have proven to be hazardous.
“Consequently, we felt that people using chemicals as disinfectants should be properly guided both in usage and handling, and at the end of the day, how they dispose of these wastes arising from using.
“It has to be properly discharged in a container, not just being discharged anyhow. This is why the agency came up with specific guidelines on how these healthcare wastes can be properly disposed of”, he said.
Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of a copy of the guidelines for healthcare waste disposal to the commissioner.
Other members of the Inter-ministerial Committee present were the Commissioners of Environment, Dr Igbiks Tamuno, and his Chieftaincy and Community Affairs counterpart, Barrister Olisaeloka Tasie-Amadi.
The NESREA delegation also included the state Coordinator, Mr Jonathan Dajal; Head, Air Pollution Control and Sanitation, Mrs Ibiene Iwuoha; Head, Public Affairs, Mrs Bio Ikuru; Head, Air Pollution and Vehicular Emissions, Mr Ernest Uwakwe; and Scientific Officer, Mr Chinedu Kelechi.
Dennis Naku
News
RSG Unveils e-Learning Platform For Third Term Resumption
The Rivers State Ministry of Education has revealed plans to roll out a unified e-learning platform for pupils and students in public and private schools in the state.
This was the subject matter of discussion during a meeting with stakeholders in the education sector convened by the state Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, last Wednesday.
The meeting, which held at the office of the commissioner, focused on the completion of the second term 2019/2020 academic session and online resumption of schools for the third term 2019/2020 academic session.
Ebeku, during the stakeholders’ meeting, emphasised the need to introduce the unified e-learning platform to overcome the physical closure of schools created by the ravaging novel Coronavirus pandemic.
The commissioner said, “If school closure continues, and we do not do anything to engage them in the next two months, the consequence will be far-reaching”.
He noted that the Rivers State Government was desirous to see pupils and students continue normal education activities while they stay safe from the ravaging virus.
Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on ICT, Asawo Ibufuro, explained that the platform would provide students learning materials, books, videos approved by the Federal Ministry of Education.
He hinted that the platform would also be flexible to allow schools upload their personal materials, create profiles for pupils and students and make provision for teacher-pupil interaction.
Asawo said, “What we are looking at is to compliment the effort that everyone is making. The state has been very proactive in ensuring that these things are done, and I know that we are very instrumental to the things that are happening at the centre”.
News
COVID-19: Bonny, Tai, Opobo Get Wike’s Palliatives
In continuation of his commitment to alleviating the pains of Rivers people during the fight against Coronavirus, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has distributed foodstuffs and other items to the people of Bonny Local Government Area.
Wike, who was represented by the Chairman of Rivers State COVID-19 Palliatives Committee, Amb Desmond Akawor, assured the people that his administration would always promote their welfare.
Wike said no part of the state will be excluded from the sharing of palliatives, because the entire population is feeling the impact of the sit-at-home directive to check coronavirus.
He said that his administration would continue to reach out to the less privileged all through the period of the struggle.
The governor appealed to the ward distribution officials to ensure that everyone gets the foodstuffs distributed by the Rivers State Government.
He said that the state government ensured that clerics, women leaders, youth leaders and community development committees form part of the distribution network, because the distribution of the foodstuffs must not be politicised.
In his remarks, member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Abinye Blessing Pepple, thanked the Rivers State governor for ensuring that the less privileged at Bonny Island get the palliatives.
Speaking, the Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area, Hon. David Rogers Irimagha, said any report of hijack of the foodstuffs at any ward would meet with sanctions.
Rev. Joshua Trust Ogbologugo (Ward 11) stated that the committee members would distribute the foodstuffs to all the less privileged people in the area.
Rev. Ebonine Stephen (Ward 9) thanked the Rivers State governor for his commitment to the welfare of Rivers people.
Chief Didi Alison (Ward 6), Rev Anderson Ukot (Ward 8), Bishop Dappa Abbey (Ward 10), Apostle Mark Nichodimus (Ward 1) and Amaopusenibo Joel (Ward 12) said that they would not disappoint their people, as the foodstuffs would get to the people.
Also, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Dr Tamunosis Gogo-Jaja, called on opposition parties in the state to support the administration of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, in his laudable proactive actions to contain the spread of COVID-19 epidemic.
He made the call in Opobo, during the distribution of palliative items provided by the state government to cushion the effect of the lock- down on the vulnerable and the poor in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area.
The Palliative Committee-led by Hon Hope Ikiriko was received by the local government Chairman, Hon Eugene Jaja.
Ikiriko appealed to the recipients to ensure that the items got to the needy.
Others present at the ocassion include the representative of the Amanyanabo of Opobo, Chief Bupo, Chief Ranking, Bishop Emmanuel Fubara, Ama-Opuoribo, Mrs Felicia Pepple and Chief Roni of Nkoro.
Councillors representing each of the wards in the LGA were also present.
In a related development, members of the Palliative Committee led by the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Hon Samuel Nwanosike distributed the palliative items to the poor and vulnerable in all the wards in Tai Local Government Area.
On hand to receive them were the Tai Local Government Chairman, Commissioner for Energy, Dr Peter Medee Nlele, lawmaker representing Tai in the state Assembly, Hon Mathew Dike; Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Mr Silver Ngba, Ward Councillors, Bishop Sunday Mgbanwi, Chief Samuel Nneh, the Paramount Ruler who thanked the governor for the items, assuring that they would be judiciously administered.
Juliet Njiowhor
News
New Rivers CP Pledges Support For Wike
The new Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Mr Joseph Gobum Mukan, has pledged to entrench solid harmonious working relationship with the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and the government of the state with a view to achieving common goals of crime fighting that would provide conducive environment for all citizens to realize their potentials in the state.
The new police helmsman in the state stated this during his maiden press briefing at the Command Headquarters on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, yesterday, to intimate the people of the state on his mission statement and administration’s focus towards entrenching enduring peace and security in the state.
Mukan said was in the state to address and tackle crime and criminality frontally in line with the vision and mission of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in accordance with rule of law, global best practices and respect for fundamental human rights in a democratic dispensation.
The CP explained that he would realise this mission through constructive engagement with critical stakeholders and community partnership, zero tolerance for corruption and respect for human rights, intelligence-led policing, visibility policing as well as credible leadership.
According to him, his administration would involve citizens to partner with the police to achieve effective crime control through the IGP structured community partnership engagement.
“There will be establishment of state community policing advisory committee, area command community policing advisory committee, local government community policing advisory committee and divisional community policing advisory committee that would deal with community policing matters, and foster security awareness while monitoring progress of community policing across the state”, Mukan stated.
On compliance to the zero tolerance for corruption and respect for human rights drive, Mukan stressed that he would ensure that innocent persons were not unlawfully detained and unjustifiably denied their liberties by police under his watch in the state, adding that all area commanders, DPOs /HODs have been directed to monitor and supervise the activities of their personnel, especially while enforcing compliance on the restriction order to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.
He warned officers and men of the command to desist from corrupt practices, saying that anyone found culpable would be sanctioned according to the rules of service engagement.
Trending
-
Opinion5 days ago
Exclusive List: A Show Of Shame In Rivers
-
Featured4 days ago
Shun Foreign Trips After Lockdown, Adeboye Tells Nigerians …Predicts End To COVID-19 Soon, Another Disaster, Warns FG
-
Politics4 days ago
Rivers’ COVID-19-Free Status Excites Wike
-
Featured4 days ago
COVID-19: RSG Releases 22 ExxonMobil Staff …As Caverton Helicopters Apologises To Wike
-
Editorial4 days ago
Against Maltreatment Of Nigerians In China
-
Environment4 days ago
RSG Probes Causes Of Dead Fishes As Andoni Communities Raise Alarm Over Likelihood Of Epidemic
-
Featured3 days ago
RSG Unseals Caverton Helicopters’ Offices
-
News3 days ago
JAMB Releases 2019 Provisional Admission List