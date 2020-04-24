COVID-19: Entertainment Industry Sustained By Internet – Young

As the lockdown continues to paralyse activities, Veteran Nollywood actress, Gloria Young, on Monday said though the industry was hit by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the only option was internet.

She noted that the only option for the Nigerian Entertainment industry to be sustained during the lockdown was production through internet. She noted that President Mohammadu Buhari had imposed a lockdown order on Lagos and Ogun States as well as Abuja while some other states complied to control the spread of the pandemic.

The lockdown had however put all activities on hold including, entertainment whereby Association Coordinators directed that all productions be put on hold. She noted that these cancellations had caused several loses to producers and the entire industry.

She said several entertainment activities had an alternative, however, the veteran actress and a master of ceremony (MC) said only the usage of online platforms could replace the stage and further sustain the entertainment industry.

Young said the entertainment industry being the highest employer of labour, had been highly affected and needed the internet to avert further damages.

“Most people in the industry would go hungry if we sit down and don’t find an alternative within the confines of our homes to get the industry going, this is the best time entertainment is highly desired because it is the alternative medium for stress and frustration”, she said.

According to her, when people stay at home, they need to relay with their phones and television and we are the ones to provide the desired entertainment. She added that meetings had also been holding through the internet on the way forward after the Coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirums pandemic has affected all forms of the economy including, the entertainment sector which is the greatest employer of labour.

“Though all productions of films and radio have been put on hold, internet meeting to plan the way forward for sustenance is a known fact that after this pandemic is over, we know that our life will not be the same again.

“We hope to use the internet to a greater degree in subsequent productions following the current experiences we are pushing through”, Young said.

She noted that in spite of the ongoing challenges, Nigerians should faithfully abide by the lockdown order to support the government in ensuring a safe society.