Entertainment
COVID-19: Entertainment Industry Sustained By Internet – Young
As the lockdown continues to paralyse activities, Veteran Nollywood actress, Gloria Young, on Monday said though the industry was hit by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the only option was internet.
She noted that the only option for the Nigerian Entertainment industry to be sustained during the lockdown was production through internet. She noted that President Mohammadu Buhari had imposed a lockdown order on Lagos and Ogun States as well as Abuja while some other states complied to control the spread of the pandemic.
The lockdown had however put all activities on hold including, entertainment whereby Association Coordinators directed that all productions be put on hold. She noted that these cancellations had caused several loses to producers and the entire industry.
She said several entertainment activities had an alternative, however, the veteran actress and a master of ceremony (MC) said only the usage of online platforms could replace the stage and further sustain the entertainment industry.
Young said the entertainment industry being the highest employer of labour, had been highly affected and needed the internet to avert further damages.
“Most people in the industry would go hungry if we sit down and don’t find an alternative within the confines of our homes to get the industry going, this is the best time entertainment is highly desired because it is the alternative medium for stress and frustration”, she said.
According to her, when people stay at home, they need to relay with their phones and television and we are the ones to provide the desired entertainment. She added that meetings had also been holding through the internet on the way forward after the Coronavirus pandemic.
The coronavirums pandemic has affected all forms of the economy including, the entertainment sector which is the greatest employer of labour.
“Though all productions of films and radio have been put on hold, internet meeting to plan the way forward for sustenance is a known fact that after this pandemic is over, we know that our life will not be the same again.
“We hope to use the internet to a greater degree in subsequent productions following the current experiences we are pushing through”, Young said.
She noted that in spite of the ongoing challenges, Nigerians should faithfully abide by the lockdown order to support the government in ensuring a safe society.
Entertainment
Kunle Afolayan’s Film ‘Citation’ Hits Cinemas, August
Renowned film maker, Kunle Afolayan, has announced a prospective release date for his anticipated new feature film, ‘citation’, staring Temi Otedola.
Kunle’s sex for grades themed movie is gunning for an August 2020 theatrical release, the film maker confirmed this during a meeting live chat where he spoke extensively about the movie’s release.
He revealed that while the coronavirus pandemic may have affected productions, he is excited that his team had concluded primary photography before the coronavirus influenced lockdown.
“Thankfully we were able to complete the shooting of the film, we have also started post production before the entire COVID-19 started and we already have a hit, but because of the lockdown, things have slowed down.
The upcoming movie starring Temi Otedola, Jimemy Jeam Louis, Sadig Daba and Gabriel Afolayan will also be available on Netflix before the year runs out as confirmed by Afolayan who further revealed that he was already in talks with the American streamer.
Entertainment
COVID-19: Emohua Monarch Cancels 116th Birthday Celebration
Following the current global Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world, the monarch of Emohua Clan in Emohua Local Government Area (EMOLGA), Rivers State, His Royal Majesty V.C.B. Okor, (Mgbo XII) has cancelled his 116th Birthday celebration in compliance with the state government’s ban on social gathering to prevent the spread of the deadly virus in the community.
In his birthday message to the people of the area, the monarch urged them to celebrate the birthday in their houses and abide by the various measures government has put in place to prevent the spread of the virus and stay safe.
The monarch who spoke through his son, Prince (Amb) Chigozi Okor noted that he is happy with the level of compliance and improved hygiene among the people, as they had been properly informed and sensitised on the dangers of non compliance by the town crier and health officials.
Eze VCB Okor commended the governor of the state for the various measures he put in place to curb the spread of the virus in the state. He noted that the temporary measures were taken in good faith to protect the lives of the people as he called for fervent prayer for God’s intervention and solution to the ravaging pandemic.
He called on the state and local governments to extend their palliative measures to the people of the community to cushion the effects of the lockdown.
The monarch thanked the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, (Engr) Emeka Woke and Ohna Sergeant Awuse for ensuring security and peaceful coexistence in the community.
Jacob Obinna
Entertainment
Multi Choice Rewards Customers With Package Upgrade
DSTV and GOTV subscribers who have fully paid their subscriptions will enjoy an upgrade at no cost. The leading video entertainment company, multi choice Nigeria which made the announcement, Monday said it is part of its commitment to lessen the impact of the ongoing social economic crisis due to COVID-19.
“It is our priority to put customers at the heart of everything we do”, said the company’s chief customer service officer, Martin Mabutho.
“And in line with our mission to make great entertainment available even during the most trying of times. We are giving our loyal and valued customers base a chance to experience a wider range of the quality content we carry on our other packages. This is our token of appreciation for their continued support”, Mabutho said.
According to him, starting on Monday, April 20, DSTV customers on DSTV Compact Plus, Compact, Confarm, Family, Yanga and Access who pay for their current package or reconnect will be up graded to a higher package.
He added that this would afford them the opportunity of experiencing a wider viewing experience. DSTV Access Customers will have access to international shows on real time, Nollywood on Africa Magic Epic and Rok 2.
Mabutho stated that subscribers on the family bouquet will have access to movies and TV on TNT Africa and BET Customers on the compact package will have access to international and local entertainment on I Magic, Africa Magic Showcase and M-net movies Premiere and Comedy Central.
For GOTV customers, he said the offer will be available to GOTV Jollc, GOTV Plus GOTV Jinga, Value and Life Packages.
This provides GOTV lite and value customers access to E! Entertainment, FOX life and PBS, adding that GOTV Plus Customers will have more programmes on the GOTV Jollc Package such as CBS Reality and TNT Africa.
While GOTV Jollc customers will enjoy 75 channels options available on GOTV Max like BET, Starlife, Discovery ID and Cartoon Network.
