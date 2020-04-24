Niger Delta
COVID-19: 73 Prison Inmates Regain Freedom In Delta
The Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Marshal Umukoro, on Wednesday released 73 inmates at the Ogwashi-Uku and Agbor Correctional Centres in Delta.
Umukoro, who spoke with newsmen shortly after the exercise, stated that the gesture was part of an interim measure to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
He disclosed that the categories of inmates qualified for pardon included inmates who are 60 years and above.
The chief judge also stated that inmates with health issues likely to terminate in death and inmates with minor offenses were considered for the pardon.
According to him, inmates who have less than three years term left to serve having served a substantial term were also considered.
The Tide reports that a breakdown of the beneficiaries showed that 45 male inmates and one female inmate were released at the Correctional Centre in Agbor, while 27 male inmates where set free at the Correctional Centre in Ogwashi – Uku.
The Controller of Corrections, Delta State Command, Mr Friday Esezobor, who spoke on behalf of the Controller-General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed, urged the released inmates to be of good behaviour.
He advised them not to return to crime and criminality, but rather channel their time and energy into a productive ventures.
Esezobor expressed the NCS’s appreciation to the state government for the kind gesture.
Niger Delta
NOSDRA Yet To Discover Cause Of Dead Fishes On N’Delta Coastline
The National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), says it is yet to establish any link between oil leaks and death fishes that float and litter the Atlantic coastline across the Niger Delta region.
The agency said it was coordinating a multi-agency investigation, aimed at unraveling the cause of the reported massive death of fishes within the nation’s territorial waters and was looking beyond the oil industry.
Director-General of NOSDRA, Mr Idris Musa, told newsmen in a telephone chat on Wednesday in Yenagoa, that investigation was already ongoing in spite the COVID-19 lockdown.
According to Musa, officials of NOSDRA deployed from Warri, Yenagoa and Port Harcourt have conducted site visits to the Atlantic coastline in Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers to collect water and fish samples for tests.
”NOSDRA carried out a reconnaissance of the area in Delta where we first got the report through a member of a non- governmental organisation.
“There is no incident of oil spill within the area of reported dead fishes, notwithstanding that a few dead fishes were seen along the shoreline.
“The event of recent days where the death of fishes in large numbers make it expedient to look beyond oil spillage as the likely cause of death of fishes in such large numbers,” he said.
Musa said that the agency collected samples of water, sediments and some of the dead fishes for laboratory testing, and in doing so, brought on board other relevant government agencies that have mandate on the territorial waters, in particularly the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Institute of Oceanography and Marine Research (NIOMR) and the Federal Institute of Fisheries Research.
“Also, the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) for all hands on deck assessment of the possible cause or causes of death of the fishes in such large numbers,” Musa said.
The NOSDRA chief executive said that the results of ongoing laboratory analysis would be compared with results from the participating agencies to profer an effective solution and ensures a more stringent regulation in future.
Niger Delta
Covid-19: NCDC Scores A’Ibom High On Contact-Tracing
The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has scored Akwa Ibom State Government 99 per cent on contact-tracing and other critical elements in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.
In a release entitled; ‘Epi Summary of Covid-19 Outbreak in Akwa Ibom State’, dated April 21, 2020, the Covoid-19 regulatory body singled out Akwa Ibom State for the bold and the courageous work the state government under the leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel has done in a critical element of stemming the rate of the infection of the virus-contact-tracing.
The agency scored the state government 99 per cent in this critical area: Percentage of contacts traced. It also scored the state 2.7 per cent on the “Proportions of Contacts that have developed (suggestive) symptoms which is a great success ratio.
“This is great news and a huge testament to the proactive stance of His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel who has been front and centre in the fight to contain this deadly pandemic,” the state Chairman of the Covid-19 Management Committee and the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem had said exultantly.
“You will recall that at the outbreak of this pandemic, Governor Emmanuel had in his previous state broadcast to the people harped on contact tracing as a major means of stemming the rate of infection. We are happy that his effort and leadership has borne great results. Look at the level of preparedness the state sovernment made the world-class Isolation Centres at the Ibom Specialist Hospital, the one at Ikot Ekpene, and the one currently under construction at Ituk Mbang, this shows a leader who was prepared and ready for a time like this”.
Earlier this week, the Governor had directed that aggressive testing be carried out throughout the state, and we are seeing the result of that aggressive approach by the low number of people infected in the state,” the Chairman had stated.
Meanwhile, a recently discharged patient who once tested positive for the virus, but was later discharged after being tested twice by the NCDC, has commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for establishing a very conducive and comfortable isolation centre at the Ibom Specialist Hospital which she described as “a home away from home”.
In an interview conducted by the state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), the recovered patient who craved anonymity thanked the state governor for all he has done to ensure that the spread of the virus is minimised.
Niger Delta
COVID-19: Group Lauds Wike For Proactive Steps, Tasks UN, WHO On Cure
As the world groan over the Coronavirus pandemic, a Pan African Organisation, Africa Global Development for Positive Change Initiative (Adi-Africa) has called on the United Nations and World Health Organisation (WHO) to redouble effort on the discovery of a cure for the virus.
The international president of the organisation which has branches in seven African countries, Prince Dan Mbachi, who stated this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, said the global lockdown had increased poverty and hunger across the continent.
Mbachi said reports from across the African continent showed rising level of hunger and deprivations.
He said lockdown was not the solution to the spread of the virus, but the quick development of vaccines.
“I want to call on the United Nations and World Health Organisation (WHO) to redouble their effort to find out remedy for Coronavirus to enable people go back to work.
“Many people are dying of hunger. Shutting down will not solve the problem,” he said.
Mbachi said Adi-Africa had been reaching out to its members across the African continent and the rest of the world to apply all necessary instructions from the United Nations and their respective governments to keep off from the virus.
Mbachi particularly commended Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for the proactive steps taken so far to combat the spread of the disease to Rivers State.
According to him, the governor must not relent in his effort to check the spread of the disease to the state.
The Adi-African international president also called on the people of Rivers State to give their full supports to Governor Wike.
Trending
-
Opinion5 days ago
Exclusive List: A Show Of Shame In Rivers
-
Featured4 days ago
Shun Foreign Trips After Lockdown, Adeboye Tells Nigerians …Predicts End To COVID-19 Soon, Another Disaster, Warns FG
-
Politics4 days ago
Rivers’ COVID-19-Free Status Excites Wike
-
Featured4 days ago
COVID-19: RSG Releases 22 ExxonMobil Staff …As Caverton Helicopters Apologises To Wike
-
Editorial4 days ago
Against Maltreatment Of Nigerians In China
-
Environment4 days ago
RSG Probes Causes Of Dead Fishes As Andoni Communities Raise Alarm Over Likelihood Of Epidemic
-
Featured3 days ago
RSG Unseals Caverton Helicopters’ Offices
-
News3 days ago
JAMB Releases 2019 Provisional Admission List