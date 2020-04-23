Editorial
Still On COVID-19 Palliatives
Just over a week ago, President Muhammadu Buhari addressed Nigerians on the need to extend the Federal Government’s lockdown and stay at home order in parts of the country, particularly Lagos and Ogun States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, owing to the continued spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, also called COVID-19.
The President, in considering the expected impact of the lockdown on Nigerians, also outlined plans to mitigate the sufferings that await the people, especially the poor and most vulnerable in the society. Among other measures that were designed to bring succour to Nigerians, President Buhari announced as palliatives, the sustenance of government’s food distribution programme, cash transfers and loans repayment waivers. He also directed that the current social register be expanded from 2.6 million households to 3.6 million households in two weeks.
These palliative measures, according to Buhari, were aimed at supporting additional homes with his administration’s Social Investment Programme, SIP.
While The Tide commends the efforts of the Federal Government in trying to curtail the spread of the pandemic in parts of the country and the President’s apparent passion and willingness to cushion the impact of the lockdown on economic activities, lives and living conditions of the populace, we think that the measures may have gone awry even before take-off.
We believe that despite the good intentions of the President or the original motive of the SIP palliative designers, the implementation of the measures has been skewed and seem to have defeated whatever gains they were primed to achieve.
We say so because the Buhari’s Social Investment Programme, SIP, which has been receiving a budget of N500 billion allocation a year since 2016, under which structure the palliatives are meant to reach Nigerians, has not had the desired effect on the poor and most vulnerable in the country.
Since the stay-at-home lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, most Nigerians have been crying out for some sort of intervention by the Federal Government as palliatives for them. Even the cash transfers, which the President ordered after the initial lockdown order on Lagos, Ogun and FCT did not affect most of the poor and vulnerable in those states.
Insinuations abound that the Social Investment Programmes, which were used to drive the palliatives, lacked transparency and at the best, a political gimmick that served the interest of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and its cronies.
It is unfortunate that it has taken this pandemic to expose the ineffectualness of the much vaunted SIP of the Federal Government. Even the leadership of the National Assembly has admitted the failure of the SIP and the attempt to hinge the COVID-19 palliatives on its structure. In addition, the so-called national social register that is to be expanded to contain 3.6 million households, cannot be said to be a true representation of the poorest of the poor and vulnerable in the country. There is no explanation or empirical evidence of how names/households were arrived at for the social register.
In fact, the register may not be different from a compilation of political party faithfuls’ names kept for patronage. This, perhaps, lends credence to the fear that if the palliatives are distributed based on the SIP modalities, many Nigerians, especially the poor and vulnerable that need them may be left out.
That is why we believe that government needs to think outside the box at times like these. Indeed, all Nigerians are affected by the current lockdown and suffer one sought of discomfort or the other as a result, even if it is at varying degrees. While we agree that some citizens feel the pang of the situation more than others, attempts should be made to reach out to more Nigerians in this time of need, rather than second guessing on who the poorest of the poor and vulnerable are.
We, therefore think that instead of relying on a register that apparently excluded most Nigerians abinitio, especially those that need the palliative and other interventions of government to send money across, the Bank Verification Number, BVN, should be a fair and sure way to reach majority of Nigerians with the palliatives.
Without prejudice to the fact that there are wealthy Nigerians, who may not need the palliatives, they, however, constitute a little percentage when compared to those whose lives may be saved by the gesture from government.
Through the BVN, we are convinced that at least, each family in the country would have a beneficiary from the palliatives. Moreso, with the cash transfer via the BVN, every family, especially those that depend on daily income but could not carry out their businesses due to the restrictions, would be able to restock food items as soon they have the window.
In other developed climes, there are efficient and transparent schemes such as social security and other measures designed to cater for the vulnerable, the poor, the aged and the unemployed in the society. Even the citizens are pre-profiled and stratified that every stratum could be isolated for any particular scheme.
It is unfortunate that the pandemic has exposed our system as not working, but now is the time to abandon most of the underlying sentiments in our system and embrace an all-inclusive approach that will serve the COVID-19 palliatives to the majority of Nigerians.
Editorial
Need For COVID-19 Lab In Rivers
I want to thank you for your firm, strong, committed and personally-led response to COVID-
19 in Rivers State. Rivers is one of the most important economies in the country. So, Rivers is important, not only to you but to the entire country. We thank you very much for your leadership and we need your leadership to continue in order for us to continue doing our work nationally”. That was part of how the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, captured the pivotal economic position Rivers State occupies and the robust efforts of the Chief Executive of the state in ensuring the protection of not only the lives and property of the indigenes and residents of the state, but also safeguarding vital economic interest of the country threatened by the ravaging COVID-19 global pandemic.
As noted by the NCDC DG, victory in the battle against COVID-19 in Nigeria largely depends on the strength of the synergy between the national and sub-national administrations, with all parties conscientiously, adequately, timely and proactively playing their parts.
It is on this plank that The Tide is concerned that it has taken too long for the Federal Government to set up a functional Coronavirus disease laboratory in Rivers State and strongly urges the federal authorities to activate a testing centre in the state without further delay.
We believe that every facility and infrastructure necessary for the containment of the deadly pandemic in the country should have been up and running from the word go, knowing that apart from being a part of the frontline social and economic nerve centre of the country, Rivers State also hosts the majority of foreigners in Nigeria, only next to Lagos and Abuja. The compelling need for the full-scale operation of all response activities against COVID-19 in Rivers State by the central administration is also underscored by the fact that the state remains an entry and exit point of trans-national travellers in and out of the country through its active international airport and sea ports.
Last week Wednesday, the Honorable Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, at the COVID-19 Presidential Task Force press briefing in Abuja, disclosed that a total of 12 functional COVID-19 testing laboratories, with a capacity to test 1,500 samples daily had been activated in the country. The question is: why and how come Rivers State has still not been considered for one?
We are not unaware that Osun, Lagos, Oyo, FCT, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kano, Ebonyi, Borno, Plateau and Rivers States were originally programmed to be provided with testing laboratories but we find it curious that Rivers State that should have been prioritised among others is yet to have one with 12 already running, even though it is obvious and understandable why a state like Lagos should have multiple at this point in time.
By a stroke of good fortune and the resources and energy mustered by the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, the state is free of any confirmed case of COVID-19 infection after the successful treatment and discharge of the two index cases. However, the country cannot afford to push her luck too far by the seeming lack of urgency in doing the needful, the expedient and the imperative.
To continue to procrastinate the setting up of a functional laboratory in the state is to expose the population to mortal danger and to run the risk of stretching the lean resources of the state government beyond elastic limits.
The Rivers State Government has, so far, done a commendable job of holding the forth and keeping the rampaging murderous COVID-19 at bay by the number of stringent and often painful measures with alertness, regular evaluation and unrelenting monitoring of the situation.
The strength of the government is also greatly tasked and strained by the corollary need for the provision of palliatives to the people whose sources of livelihood have had to be shutdown to prevent a possible community spread with its devastating consequences.
With the state government undertaking to buy food and distributing to the people in the 23 local government areas in order to keep them at home as a measure to stave off avoidable contacts and transmission of the virus; the establishment of isolation and treatment centres and the additional provision of other personal protective items, there is no denying the fact that the government needs as much assistance as it can get from all stakeholders in order to make the response a holistic one with guaranteed victory.
A stitch in time, they say, saves nine and in recognition of the critical value of early detection, isolation and treatment in the COVID-19 containment effort, The Tide is constrained to insist that the setting up of a testing laboratory in Rivers State is a necessity that needs to be attended to with utmost dispatch by the Federal Government and or any other concerned corporate bodies.
To this end, we urge the International Oil Companies (IOCs), jointly or separately, and other multi-nationals doing business in the state (at whose instance the state hosts a good number of its expatriate population) to quickly think in the direction of meeting this all important need that will save lives, protect the economy of the state and restore normalcy in the general state of affairs in good time, even as we recognise and acknowledge the contributions already made by some organisations.
Editorial
Lockdown: In Support Of Free Power Supply
Apparently jolted by the excruciating effects of the nationwide lockdown on Nigerians, occasioned by the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic in the country, the National Assembly (NASS) recently mooted the idea of giving free electricity to Nigerians for two months.
The idea seems to be the most populist conjecture and act of parliament from the Nigerian legislature since the country returned to democracy in 1999 which, if implemented, will serve as the best single elixir to the Nigerian masses during this critical period.
It is gratifying to also note that the power distribution companies (DISCOs) have aligned with the NASS’ proposal but with a proviso.
Speaking through their umbrella body, the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), the power firms said they were aligning with NASS and Federal Government’s efforts to provide free electricity for two months as a palliative for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerian electricity consumers. They were, however, quick to clarify that the Federal Government, and not the DISCOs, would pay for the two-month bills.
The Executive Director and spokesperson for ANED, Sunday Oduntan, said, “The energy to be supplied for the two months is not free from the DISCOs but is being paid for by the Federal Government in partnership with NASS.
“As such, the ability for the DISCOs to go forward is subject to the stimulus package being passed by the National Assembly and signed into law by Mr. President.
“While this palliative seeks to mitigate the economic challenges that Nigerians are being subjected to during this COVID-19 period, it is our hope that we do not lose sight of the no-cost reflective tariff challenges that the DISCOs continue to suffer under”.
He said further that customers may not enjoy the free electricity supply until NASS finishes its discussion with the Federal Government.
The Tide also supports the NASS’ proposal. We consider the two-month free electricity supply as a necessary buffer to Nigerians at this critical period.
Our worry, however, is the unclear picture coming from all the parties involved in the bargain. From all indications, it is apparent that no decision has been taken by the Federal Government on the issue.
Instances of this abound from the reactions of the Federal Government to the position of DISCOs that the government would pick the bill for the two months. The Federal Government, through a verified Twitter handle of the Ministry of Power, said the two-month free power supply to Nigerians was still a mere conjecture that has not received the imprimatur of the government.
“Please note: “NO DECISION has been taken by the Federal Government to provide Nigerians with FREE ELECTRICITY for 2 months. If and when that becomes a reality, it shall be announced officially.
“Be rest assured that FG is exploring ways to ameliorate any hardship on Nigerians”, the statement said.
Another evidence that lends credence to the Federal Government’s lackadaisical posture on the issue came from the power generating companies (GENCOs). Reacting to a recent statement credited to the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, that the Federal Government had paid over N200 billion for power supply in the country to offset GENCOs’ gas bill, GENCOs denied knowledge of the payment.
The Executive Secretary of the Association of Power Generating Companies, the umbrella body for GENCOs, said she was not aware of any N200 billion payments, explaining that what GENCOs have received is payment for energy produced and consumed for 2019.
“GENCOs have not received any funds of any nomenclature – palliative, stimulus or Coronavirus funds. We are currently being paid the money owed for 2019. We take exceptions to our name being used to score political points”, she said.
The Tide considers the conflicting reports coming from all the stakeholders in the power industry as confusing and unfortunate. We hope that the whole proposal to provide Nigerians free electricity for two months is not a hoax designed to give Nigerians false hope. We, therefore, call on the Federal Government to come out with a clear position on the issue.
We are not unaware of the various efforts being put in place by the Federal Government and various state governments to cushion the hardships being inflicted on Nigerians by the lockdown, but we strongly believe that one of the best stimulus packages for a vast majority of Nigerians is free electricity supply.
Saving Nigerians the cost of paying for two-month utility bills would have the highest impact on the entire strata of the Nigerian society, especially at this period when over 80 percent of the citizenry have been overstretched by the economic lockdown.
We, therefore, call on both NASS and the Federal Government to work out modalities with the GENCOs, transmission company (TCN) and DISCOs and save Nigerians the burden of paying for electricity, not just for two months, but as long as the lockdown lasts. This will go a long way in mitigating the economic challenges facing millions of Nigerians at this critical period.
Meanwhile, we urge DISCOs to be more efficient and effective in distributing electricity to Nigerians during the sit-at-home period to reduce boredom and to enable Nigerians access information on COVID-19.
Editorial
Against Maltreatment Of Nigerians In China
Nigerians and some African blacks living in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, home to Asia’s largest African diaspora, were extruded onto the street by the authorities of their host country, following the recent uptick in the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Some Nigerians have allegedly been summarily evicted by their landlords in Guangzhou at the behest of the police and were denied access to medical facilities and hotels where they sought alternative refuge. Also, they were being denied food at restaurants, corralled into quarantine, forcibly tested for the virus and their passports confiscated. These are unacceptable diplomatic conduct, and thus, condemnable in all ramifications.
They were accused of being the purveyors of the virus even when some of them had no recent travel history. Among the victims are businessmen, travellers and students. After the initial recovery from the pandemic, China recorded 108 confirmed new cases as of April 12 in a few cities, sparking fresh concerns.
For several years, China and Nigeria have been inextricably intertwined. China executes critical projects across the country and has remained one of Nigeria’s enormous trading partners. Both countries have worked so closely that eighty per cent of Nigeria’s bilateral debt is owed to China. That is why the Asian giant consistently stresses the significance of Sino-Nigeria alliances.
Co-operations between Nigeria and China risk irrevocable disruption if the Chinese government proceeds with downplaying deeply rooted racial predispositions and dismisses the international outrage at the treatment of Nigerians in particular and Africans in general.
The clampdowns on Nigerians and black people in that country, ostensibly to forestall a re-emergence of COVID-19, is xenophobic, deeply entrenched in a longstanding resentment toward Africans in the Asian country. Anti-African sentiments in China are active and date back to decades, manifesting in riots aimed at Africans in 1988-1989 in Nanjing.
Although we concede that Chinese authorities could quarantine anyone found to have contracted COVID-19 regardless of nationality, we think that the isolation or eventual deportation of any Nigerian or foreigner who tests positive to the virus but flagrantly flouts strict sequestration rules, should be a joint undertaking between both countries.
But the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said the allegations had been investigated and found to be untrue, blaming the issue on “communication gap.” At a joint news conference, both governments pledged renewed commitment to combating the pandemic and bridging the line of communication henceforth. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the row had been resolved without giving any details. This is wrong.
This treatment of Nigerians abroad evokes many ideas about national values, foreign relations, human rights, diplomacy and law. Consequently, the Federal Government should seek remedies for these breaches against its citizens. A thorough investigation should be conducted to get the Chinese authorities to halt the ill-treatment and abuse of hapless and helpless Nigerians in that country.
Truth is that the ugly experiences of Nigerians in other climes constitute a sad reflection of the government’s affliction of their own citizens on home soil. Nigerians are daily subjected to the negative effects of massive official corruption, wanton human rights abuses, name-calling, extreme poverty, among others, by a government they elected to protect them.
In 2016, President Muhammadu Buhari came under intense fire for his comments in an interview with a reputable tabloid in the United Kingdom (UK) where he claimed that Nigerians were unwelcome by other countries because of their reputation for crime. If our President could make such an extremely adverse remark about his people, how would the average Nigerian be perceived by other nationals?
Only lately, Nigerians residing abroad who indicated interest in returning home on account of the COVID-19 pandemic were asked by the federal government to bear the expenses of their evacuation to Nigeria. We deem this exceptionable and advise the government to emulate the glowing examples of Britain and the United States who bore the cost of evacuating their own citizens from COVID-19 endemic nations.
Since the long-term friendship between China and Nigeria is widely acknowledged, we advise that this relationship must not be deprived of mutual respect. Even under the current universal emergency situation, it is imperative that China accords Nigeria due respect as a sovereign nation and an equal partner in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is our stand.
Trending
-
Opinion3 days ago
Exclusive List: A Show Of Shame In Rivers
-
Featured3 days ago
Shun Foreign Trips After Lockdown, Adeboye Tells Nigerians …Predicts End To COVID-19 Soon, Another Disaster, Warns FG
-
Featured3 days ago
COVID-19: RSG Releases 22 ExxonMobil Staff …As Caverton Helicopters Apologises To Wike
-
Politics3 days ago
Rivers’ COVID-19-Free Status Excites Wike
-
Editorial3 days ago
Against Maltreatment Of Nigerians In China
-
Featured3 days ago
Coronavirus Pandemic: NCDC, NLNG, MAN Hail Wike’s Stance Against Spread …As Lebanese Community Donates To RSG
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Police Nab Suspects Over Tricyclist’s Murder In Delta
-
Environment2 days ago
RSG Probes Causes Of Dead Fishes As Andoni Communities Raise Alarm Over Likelihood Of Epidemic