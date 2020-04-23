Sports
NOC Mourns NWF President
The scribe of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Olabanji Oladapo, has stated that the unfortunate demise of the President of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, Mohammed Yahaya, is a big loss to the Federation.
Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Oladapo described him as the Golden President which was the last nickname Yahaya was called after a highly successful campaign for the weightlifting contingent at the 2019 All Africa Games in Morocco stressing that he will be one greatly missed and a bit difficult to replace.
“We refer to him as the Golden President based on the performance of his athletes at the last All Africa Games in Morocco. It’s a total loss, we just pray that God will be with his family.
“It is so shocking and we’ve not even been able to get over the shock alone because of the way he was very close to everybody. He was the guy behind the success of his Federation.”
Sports
Esu Laments Poor Financing In Dakkada FC
Head Coach of Dakkada FC, Caleb Esu, has lamented financial challenges facing the officials and players of the club for the past seven months.
The former Go Round boss disclosed that both the officials and the players of the club have been on half salary since September 2019 for unknown reasons.
Esu revealed this to Tidesports source and claimed the situation had demoralised his team long before the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Dakkada FC as a young child and small team in the state is trying to carve a niche for themselves. In terms of funding, we commend the Commissioner for Youth and Sports who really has taken the bull by the horn to see that we stay afloat.
“It has been a difficult one with the team actually because we’ve been collecting half salary since September up till this day. That aspect has not really gone well with the team motivationally and I think that’s where the problem is.”
Esu, however, added that he has continued to monitor the progress of the players, in spite of the current break.
Dakkada gained promotion to the Nigeria professional football league this season and is currently placed eighth on the log with 34 points and 14 matches left to conclude this season.
Sports
Enyeama Reveals Why He Rejects Arsenal, Tottenham
Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, says lack of willingness to be second-choice was the main reason for turning down offers from English clubs, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.
The 37-year-old attracted interest from the Premier League duo after his sterling performance at the 2014 World Cup in South Africa.
The former Enyimba shot-stopper was arguably Nigeria’s best performer at the mundial, with his heroic against Lionel Messi still fresh in the memory of many Nigerians.
However, speaking in an interview with Tidesports source, the 2013 AFCON winner revealed that he had offers from both Arsenal and Spurs in 2014, but turned them down because he wasn’t ready to warm the bench.
“Arsenal wanted me for second choice, but I was not interested. I also had an offer from Tottenham that wanted me for second choice also and I wasn’t interested,”
“It was after the 2014 World Cup. When I turned them down, that was when they [Arsenal] took David Ospina.”
“For me, I was at the stage where I preferred playing even if it was for one of the smallest teams. That was what the agents that were involved told me. That Arsene (Wenger) wanted me but he was not so sure because of my height and things like that. People have their choices and I respect their choices.”
Sports
COVID-19: S’Eagles Player Distributes Food Items
Super Eagles midfielder, Joel Obi has distributed food items to families in Aniocha Local Government Area in Delta State to help fight the economic hardship caused by Covid-19.
Delta State is one of the states in the country that is currently under lockdown, and the effects have reportedly affected many lives negatively.
The distribution was made by Obi’s foundation with the Nigeria international still stuck in Italy, one of the highest hit countries in Europe.
The Super Eagles midfielder has not been invited to Gernot Rohr’s team since he travelled with the three-time African champions to the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia, where he was an unused substitute.
Obi made 19 appearances for Chievo in the Serie B this season before the second division was indefinitely suspended because of the coronavirus.
The Yellow and Blues are eighth in the league table, within the promotion play-off zone.
