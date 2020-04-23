MFM Striker Wants Season To Be Rushed

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, says lack of willingness to be second-choice was the main reason for turning down offers from English clubs, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 37-year-old attracted interest from the Premier League duo after his sterling performance at the 2014 World Cup in South Africa.

The former Enyimba shot-stopper was arguably Nigeria’s best performer at the mundial, with his heroic against Lionel Messi still fresh in the memory of many Nigerians.

However, speaking in an interview with Tidesports source, the 2013 AFCON winner revealed that he had offers from both Arsenal and Spurs in 2014, but turned them down because he wasn’t ready to warm the bench.

“Arsenal wanted me for second choice, but I was not interested. I also had an offer from Tottenham that wanted me for second choice also and I wasn’t interested,”

“It was after the 2014 World Cup. When I turned them down, that was when they [Arsenal] took David Ospina.”

“For me, I was at the stage where I preferred playing even if it was for one of the smallest teams. That was what the agents that were involved told me. That Arsene (Wenger) wanted me but he was not so sure because of my height and things like that. People have their choices and I respect their choices.”