Lockdown: Expert Cautions Security Personnel Over Alleged Citizens’ Assault

A security expert, Col. Chinedu Ohunda, rtd, has flayed the alleged highhandedness of security personnel deployed to enforce the lockdown ordered by the Federal Government to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ohunda who made the call during a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, was reacting to a recent report by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) which alleged that 18 persons had been killed so far as security agencies were enforcing the lockdown as a result of the COVID-19.

He warned security agencies against the use of physical assault on people while enforcing the directives of the Federal and State governments especially at the borders, noting that they should discharge their duties with a human face.

“Our security personnel especially those that have been deployed to the borders should have a human face. Human face in the sense that they should know that the Coronavirus itself is not a death sentence, and it is not for them to put more sufferings on Nigerians.

“All the security agencies need to do is to carry out reorientation on those deployed to the border. They should be orientated on how to deal with human beings and not by using physical assault on them or killing people with the gun,” he advised.

Ohunda also advised the Rivers State Government to allow food items to continue to come into the State so as to reduce food crisis which he said, was capable of igniting crime, like it was being experienced in some states.

“Let what is happening in other states don’t happen here (in Rivers) whereby youths, hoodlums have taken over the whole place. There should be a system whereby the government should give four days and some hours, for example 7am to 3pm to relax the lockdown so that people can buy things.

“Again, the government should also alert the financial institutions to open because we find out that some banks have closed, making it impossible for those who want to get money to buy food to not have access to their money.

“The government should also open up the borders so that food items can come in.

By: Dennis Naku