Business
Housing Sector Counts Losses Amidst Covid-19
As the economic lockdown enters its third week, the housing sector is already counting losses as experts express fear that the built industry may witness more slumps.
Former chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) Rivers State, Mr Emmanuel Mark, in a chat with The Tide explained that the built sector is largely driven by informal sub-sector, hence with the economic lockdown, most of the activities in the sub-sector will be grounded.
“Majority of those in the informal sector are those who earn daily pay and if they are not working, certainly there would be a default of rents and other payments,” Mark sub-mitted.
He went further to explain that if the economic shutdown persists there would be challenge in meeting payment of rents, especially those earning daily pay.
Mark, who is also Regional President of International Right of Way (IRWA) in Nigeria, stated that already demand for properties is going down because a lot of investors are not willing to invest in the sector, but will rather have liquid cash to stay afloat.
On the way to curb the situation, Mark implored government to provide an economic stimulus to ameliorate losses and help the Housing sector, which he said is a key sector in the economy.
On her part, Principal Manager of Custom Realities, Mrs Oriaku Hanson Oyet-Ile submitted that the housing sector was seriously hit by the economic lockdown, occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.
“Construction costs will go up, leasing will not go up and so landlords will be willing to bring their rents down so they can survive,” she said.
Oyet-Ile said social distancing has equally made construction activities to be difficult, as most sites are now shut down.
She further stated that, “more empty properties will persist, because rent and buying of properties are no longer active. But those doing their own jobs will not be much affected. Wisdom requires that you be as liquid as possible now.”
Business
Inflation: NECA Wants Demand, Supply Shocks Addressed
The Nigeria Employer’ Consultative Association (NECA) says policy measures to address demand and supply shocks will help address the rising inflation rate as well as stimulating the economy ahead of potential recession.
The NECA Director-General, Mr Timothy Olawale, made this known in a statement, yesterday while reacting to the release of the March 2020 Consumer Price Index (CPI).
The reports that data released by the National Bureau of Statistics has shown that the CPI, which measures inflation, increased by 12.26 per cent in March.
An analysis of the report released by the bureau on April 2, showed that Lagos witnessed a decrease in the general price of food items in March on a month-on-month basis.
The CPI increased by 0.06 percentage points from the 12.20 per cent recorded in February.
Olawale said: “Following the release of the March 2020 CPI, the Inflation rate has increased by 0.06 per cent from the February 2020 figure to 12.26 per cent rising for the eighth consecutive month and the highest inflation rate the country has recorded in 23 months.
“With the lockdown and closure of businesses, it is believed that recession looms in the economy amidst the rapid spread of COVID-19 pandemic.”
The director-general said that conventional policy measures currently being taken such as reducing interest rates and costs of borrowing, tax cuts and tax holidays were quite remarkable.
He said, however, that these conventional policy measures were quite potent when there were demand shocks.
“There are limitations to the successes that can be recorded when demand shocks are combined with supply shocks.
“It is already apparent from the emergence of the current crisis that there are implications on the economy from both the demand and supply sides.
“Some of the demand factors include social distancing with consumers staying at home, limitations in spending and declining consumptions.
“On the supply side, factories are shutting down or cutting down production and output, while in other instances, staff work from home to limit physical contact,” he said.
Business
Trading Rebound On NSE, Index Up By 0.66%
Trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed upbeat, yesterday following gains in blue chips stocks with the All-Share Index advancing by 0.66 per cent, thereby reversing two days downward trend.
Specifically, the All-Share Index increased by 150.38 points, representing a gain of 0.66 per cent to close at 22,780.30 compared with 22,629.92 recorded on Tuesday.
Similarly, the market capitalisation which opened at N11.793 trillion rose by N79 billion to close at N11.872 trillion.
The uptrend was impacted by gains recorded in large and medium capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Lafarge Africa, Zenith Bank, BUA Cement, Guaranty Trust Bank and PZ Cussons.
Analysts at Afrinvest Limited expected trading to remain mixed for the rest of the week.
Market breadth closed positive with 19 gainers in contrast with four laggards.
NEM Insurance recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent, to close at N2.20 per share; Lafarge Africa followed with a gain 9.66 per cent to close at N11.35, while Livestock rose by 7.69 per cent to close at 70k per share.
Transcorp rose by 7.35 per cent to close at 73k, while PZ Cussons appreciated by 6.25 per cent to close at N4.25 per share.
On the contrary, Skyway Aviation Handling Company led the losers’ chart in percentage terms, dropping by 8.16 per cent, to close at N1.80.
Union Diagnostic & Clinical Services followed with a decline of 6.45 per cent to close at 29k per share.
Guinness Nigeria lost 6.40 per cent to close at N19, while Caverton shed 4.26 per cent to close at N2.25, per share.
In spite of the growth in market indices, the total volume of shares traded dipped 25.61 per cent with an exchange of 186.23 million shares worth N1.85 billion traded in 3,446 deals.
This was against a turnover of 186.23 million shares valued at N1.85 billion transacted in 3,446 deals on Tuesday.
Transactions in the shares of Zenith Bank topped the activity chart with 30.96 million shares worth N420.53 million.
FBN Holdings accounted for 30.72 million shares valued at N130.49 million, while Guaranty Trust Bank traded 25.77 million shares worth N486.79 million.
United Bank for Africa sold 19.99 million shares valued at N115.54 million, while Lafarge Africa transacted 17.11 million shares worth N192.51 million.
Business
Youths Attack PHED Worker In Uyo
The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) has condemned the attack on one of its workers at its Akwa Ibom Zonal Office in Uyo by youths of Udotang Street in the state capital.
PHED Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Henry Ajagbawa, who expressed shock over the incident, identified the victim as Sylvanus James.
Ajagbawa said yesterday in a statement signed by the company’s Manager, Corporate Communi-cations, Mr John Onyi, that the victim was “mercilessly battered by the youths numbering over 30 when he was on routine duty along the street.”
“James who can hardly speak from his hospital bed with a bandaged leg arising from a deep cut, could not ascertain why he was subjected to such inhuman act by the youths who are still unknown.
“James set out for duty early that morning, checking out on those pre-paid customers, who have not made any electricity payment for almost one year on the street before he was physically assaulted with dangerous weapons by youths, culminating in the loss of his two mobile phones and other valuables.”
Describing the incident, which occurred on Tuesday as a barbaric act, Ajagbawa stated that the victim was on a legitimate assignment, adding that a petition on the attack had been sent to the office of the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command.
He vowed that he would use every legal means to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others, who might be nursing such an illicit act.
“The performance of our employees and cooperation with customers are central to the success of service delivery; we will, as a matter of fact, not welcome any act of molestation, harassment, intimidation and physical assault on any staff,” the PHED boss said.
