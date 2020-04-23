Politics
COVID-19: ZLP Makes Case For Kano
The National Chairman, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, yesterday in Abuja called for urgent actions to curb the alarming spread of COVID-19 in Kano State.
Nwanyanwu also urged the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) to take urgent steps to curb the spread of the virus.
“There is the urgent need for the NCDC and PTF to swing to action to arrest State the glaring failure we are witnessing in Kano.
“Any delay in tackling this malady may result into a very unpleasant, unfortunate but avoidable national disaster,’’ he said in a statement.
The chairman decried that the COVID-19 Containment Committee set up by the state government had more or less collapsed as half of the members had tested positive.
He explained that the development had rendered the state “without leaders’’ in terms of fighting the raging pandemic.
According to him, the health and safety arrangements in the state for those who tested positive, leaves much to be desired.
Nwanyanwu said that the idea of giving paper to those people confirmed to be positive to report themselves to the isolation centre “is ill-advised and unprofessional’’.
He said many of those who tested positive and were given papers to report to isolation centres, had vanished into the society and had continued to spread the virus unhindered.
He noted that lack of enforcement of the directives on border closure announced by the state sovernment over a month ago, had been completely ineffective.
Nwanyanwu suggested that a special taskforce be constituted for Kano by the PTF, to be run and managed by the PTF and NCDC.
According to the chairman, this is imperative due to the population in Kano and the peculiarities of the state; “Kano state needs help and that help is now”.
The chairman said that some youths in the state had turned the deserted streets into football fields and their fans were gathering around the fields in multitudes.
He said the youth were totally oblivious of the dangers they posed to themselves and to the people in the state.
It will be recalled that no fewer than 150 persons died and were buried in Kano over the weekend as undertakers in charge of cemeteries cried out for help saying they were being overwhelmed.
Politics
Immortalise Akinjide, PDP Tells FG
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Federal Government to immortalise the Late Chief Richard Akinjide for his dedication, commitment and patriotism toward the country.
The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Tuesday.
It described the death of the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice on Tuesday as a monumental national loss.
The party said that the death of the elder statesman and foremost legal icon came especially at a period when his wealth of experience and patriotism was needed the most by the country.
It described Akinjide as an exceptional nationalist, a quintessential democrat and astute administrator who dedicated his energy and resources towards the unity, political stability and development of the nation.
“Chief Akinjide’s performance as minister of education in the First Republic as well as the Attorney General of the Federation in the Second Republic laid the solid platform for the development of education and administration of justice system in Nigeria.
“The party recalls Akinjide’s role as a member of the Constitutional Drafting Committee of 1975-1977, which helped in providing the solid foundation for the development of constitutional democracy in Nigeria.
“Indeed, Chief Akinjide’s contributions toward the development of democratic tenets in our nation are solidly etched in the annals of history; even as he eternally serves as a fountain of inspiration to younger generation of leaders,” the statement read.
The PDP commiserated with the Akinjide family, Governor Seyi Makinde as well as the government and people of Oyo State and prayed God to grant the nation the fortitude to bear the great loss.
Politics
El-Rufai Recovers From Coronavirus Disease
Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, has recovered from Coronavirus after four weeks of isolation and treatment.
On his tweeter handle, the Governor announced yesterday that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, he had received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results.
He thanked Almighty Allah for His grace and mercy on him, and acknowledged the massive outpouring of sympathy, prayers and public support that followed the disclosure of his infection.
The governor said that his family did not only go through the trauma of potentially losing a member but also the risk of being infected as well.
“The entire family has been supportive as usual, while my many friends and colleagues from all over the World have sent their prayers and best wishes,” he said.
He said it was cheering to see the determined efforts of the State COVID-19 Task Force, chaired by his Deputy, officials of Ministry of Health and enforcement agencies to manage and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the State.
“I wish to acknowledge our Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, for her reassuring leadership of our team in my absence.
“Our senior officials have demonstrated admirable commitment and the flexibility to provide governance in circumstances that are so different from the old normal,” he said.
He added that the commitment, competence and capabilities displayed by those steering the affairs of the state in his four weeks of absence, was a clear evidence that the state has a public service to be proud of.
Politics
Lagos Lawmakers Urge Adherence To Lockdown Order
Two Lagos State House of Assembly committees yesterday visited four isolation facilities in the state to ascertain how Coronavirus patients were responding to treatment.
Our source reports that the Joint Committee of the House on Health Services and Information and Strategy, headed by Mr Hakeem Shokunle, appealed to residents to adhere strictly to the lockdown order.
Shokunle said that the lockdown was imposed by the government to stem the spread of the virus.
The facilities visited included the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) Yaba, Isolation Centre at Onikan Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Eti-Osa Isolation Centre and the Cardiac and Renal Centre General Hospital, Gbagada.
The lawmaker said that the visit was to ascertain the adequacy or otherwise of health care services at the centres.
Shokunle also spoke on the importance of the government’s “sit-at-home” order, saying that it was the best way to curb the spread of the virus.
He urged residents to bear a little more of the hardship that trailed the COVID-19 battle, adding that it was necessary to strictly adhere to restriction order so as to stem the spread of the virus.
Shokunle said that the state government was doing everything possible to mitigate further spread of the virus.
“Government really needs the cooperation of the people; people must obey the stay-at-home order to reduce the spread,” the committee chairman said.
The visiting lawmakers observed that there was inadequate provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and testing kits at the IDH, Yaba for frontline healthcare givers, the nurses and hygienists.
The chairman promised to make recommendations for the provision of more PPE and kits.
He commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his pro-activeness in fighting against the pandemic.
Shokunle noted that the lockdown, if strictly adhered to, would further aid quick detection and immediate medical attention.
Speaking on the barrage of complaints that trailed the distribution of palliative items in the state, the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategies, Mr Tunde Braimoh, appealed to Lagos residents to persevere a little more.
Braimoh said that the situation demanded drastic actions which were not prepared for.
He said the House of Assembly members, being the closest to the people, observed that complaints received across the state border on palliative.
According to him, this is why the committee was set up by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, to meet with the state executive arm of government and put the complaints forward.
“We told the state government that there were so many complaints about the inadequacy of the palliative; in some places, it was not adequate, in some others, they have not received at all,” Braimoh said.
He appealed to people to exercise restraint and be introspective in their reactions to the dictates of the time.
Dr Nifemi Oloniniyo, the Medical Officer at the IDH, who represented the Managing Director, Dr Abimbola Bowale, took the committee round the facility.
Oloniniyo said that the facility had 103-bed spaces for patients and two Isolation Centres around it.
He called for more equipment as the number of COVID-19 patients was increasing by the day.
