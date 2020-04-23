Niger Delta
COVID-19: UCTCH Solicits Aid For Expansion Of Isolation Centre
The media in Cross River State at the weekend had a guided tour of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, (UCTH) Isolation Centre designated for treatment of any patient that may suffer from the COVID-19 pandemic in the State.
Even as the State is yet to record any case of the Pandemic but remains vulnerable having two of her neighbouring states, Benue and Akwa Ibom with cases as well as cases in the Republic of Cameroon that also has a border with the State.
The Chief Medical Director of UCTH, Prof. Ikpeme A. Ikpeme, accompanied by other senior management staff, led newsmen to the five-room facility which has four standard ICU beds and two functional ventilators.
Prof. Ikpeme used the opportunity to solicit for assistance from government, organisations and public-spirited individuals in order to expand the Isolation Centre to at least a 20 bed facility with the equal number of ventilators.
He noted that the UCTH Isolation Centre, at present was basically the only centre equipped to handle any case of COVID-19 that may arise in Cross River State.
The CMD explained the level of preparedness of the UCTH for any possible COVID-19 incident saying, “Special thanks go to our Governor and people of Cross River State, for their interest in ensuring the activation of our Isolation Centre.”
“At the beginning of the COVID-19 scare, our Isolation Centre was far from being completed, and still is. We had to mobilise items from within the hospital with donations from the NCDC and the Cross River State Government to get four rooms functional including a staff area. Currently, we have four functional rooms ready to take in any confirmed case based on the agreed NCDC protocol. Two out of those four rooms are equipped with functional ventilators.
Niger Delta
C’ River Laments Lack Of Funds To Fight Coronavirus
The Cross River State Government has lamented the lack of funds to check coronavirus in the State.
Addressing a press conference in Calabar yesterday, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr Tina Banku Agbor, lamented that lack of funds was impeding efforts to control the spread of the virus
“We require funds to urgently equip the three Isolation Centres, procure ambulances and other ancillary equipment for the centres, support the production and distribution of face masks to all the nooks and crannies of the State, provide social support through conditional cash transfer and food palliatives to identified core poor and vulnerable in the State,” the SSG said.
The SSG further said, the fund needed would be channelled towards adequatelly manning the state’s porous borders to prevent the proliferation of the disease and provide logistics support to the monitoring task force.
The SSG disclosed that “From the meagre resources of the state, an initial take-off sum of N500 million and fifty (50) branded operational vehicles were released to the task force on COVID-19 in the State
“Recall too, that to give effect to the border closure and the No Mask, No Movement directive, the Governor recently joined the border manning team at the Itu Bridgehead and spent the entire night with the team.
Meanwhile, the state government in collaboration with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital had established an isolation centre to cater to patients that may present symptoms of the coronavirus disease.
“The centre is presently being equipped with necessary facilities in conformity with established standards. However, considering the far-flung nature of some local governments in the State from Calabar, the State capital, it has become imperative that additional isolation centres be created at Ogoja and Obanliku local government areas to cater for our people in far-flying local governments from Calabar.”
Niger Delta
Suspects Confess To Diverting Dangote Truck
The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Lawan Tanko Jimeta, has assured the people of 24 hours safety during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
CP Jimeta gave this assurance while parading some suspects at the command’s headquarters in Benin City, the state capital.
He said the success recorded over one month was due to the collaboration from other security agencies and the general public.
According to him, “While doing this, the command complied with the Federal Government’s directives relating to COVID-19 Pandemic, which was passed over by the Inspectors General of Police to all commands.
Some of the suspects during an interview told newsmen that they were caught at crime scenes.
‘My name is Odinaka Lazarus, 33 years; I’m a driver. The brewery company I worked before has now folded up, and I have to look for a quick alternative.
‘My friend and I were caught at Auchi road by-pass. We diverted Dangote truck loaded with 900 bags of cement worth over a million Naira.
‘It was Oga Anayor, who worked with the company before now that gave us this link and the tactics. We normally wait at bad spots on the road, when they slow down, we will quickly cut the airflow, the truck will cease fire, and we will disconnect the tracking device, from there, we divert the truck to an unknown location for business transaction.
Also, Chidi Ajero, 23 years, said he got 50,000 Naira from the first operation.
They both lamented that a certain chief, who was their customer was at large.
Jimeta, however, gave the summary of the command’s achievements as follows: 20 suspects arrested for kidnapping, 69 suspects arrested for cultism, 42 suspects arrested for robbery, 2 suspects arrested for rape, 1 suspect arrested for murder, 6 suspects arrested for burglary, 6 suspects arrested for fraud and the command also recovered 18 vehicles, recovered 13 Arms and 33 ammunition.
Niger Delta
COVID-19: Rotary Club Donates Preventive Kits To Health Centres In Bayelsa
The Rotary Club of Yenagoa has donated preventive kits to the Amarata Primary Healthcare Centre and Family Support Programme Clinic in Ovom, as part of efforts to prevent the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic in Bayelsa.
The President, Rotary Club of Yenagoa, Mr James Peretu, said this while making the donation to the health facilities yesterday in Yenagoa.
The preventive kits include 28 bottles of hand sanitisers, 10 packs of surgical face masks and 60 tablets of antiseptic soap.
“We are here to present this little items toward the fight against COVID-19 in our little ways.
“I think this is not much but it can go a little way to assist in the fight, as other NGOs will still present theirs,” he said.
He appealed to other organisations to also support the government by equipping primary healthcare centres with drugs and needed equipment to ensure availability and accessibility.
On his part, the immediate past President of the organisation and Chairman, COVID-19 Response Committee, Dr Obioma Obikeze, said the items and materials donated would enable the health facilities to enhance preventive measures and control.
“We are happy that they are doing those things we wanted them to do, so it is a way of support to the residents of Bayelsa,” he said.
Obikeze advised residents to practice and maintain personal hygiene, saying that by doing all those necessary preventive measures, “Bayelsa will never have any case till when it will come to an end”.
