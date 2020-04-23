COVID-19: UCTCH Solicits Aid For Expansion Of Isolation Centre

The media in Cross River State at the weekend had a guided tour of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, (UCTH) Isolation Centre designated for treatment of any patient that may suffer from the COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

Even as the State is yet to record any case of the Pandemic but remains vulnerable having two of her neighbouring states, Benue and Akwa Ibom with cases as well as cases in the Republic of Cameroon that also has a border with the State.

The Chief Medical Director of UCTH, Prof. Ikpeme A. Ikpeme, accompanied by other senior management staff, led newsmen to the five-room facility which has four standard ICU beds and two functional ventilators.

Prof. Ikpeme used the opportunity to solicit for assistance from government, organisations and public-spirited individuals in order to expand the Isolation Centre to at least a 20 bed facility with the equal number of ventilators.

He noted that the UCTH Isolation Centre, at present was basically the only centre equipped to handle any case of COVID-19 that may arise in Cross River State.

The CMD explained the level of preparedness of the UCTH for any possible COVID-19 incident saying, “Special thanks go to our Governor and people of Cross River State, for their interest in ensuring the activation of our Isolation Centre.”

“At the beginning of the COVID-19 scare, our Isolation Centre was far from being completed, and still is. We had to mobilise items from within the hospital with donations from the NCDC and the Cross River State Government to get four rooms functional including a staff area. Currently, we have four functional rooms ready to take in any confirmed case based on the agreed NCDC protocol. Two out of those four rooms are equipped with functional ventilators.