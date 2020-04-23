Covid-19: Over 22,000 Risk Job Losses In Aviation Sector

A business consultant in tour and travels, Mr Olusegun Ogedemgbe, has said that the aviation sector is the worst hit by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He also said that more than 22,000 jobs are on the line in Nigeria, as many offices that do business in the sector including the airlines operations, have been grounded for about one month now.

Ogedemgbe, who disclosed this in a chat with our correspondent on Tuesday, said that the Coronavirus experience and effect on the economy would reflect in every sector, adding that “the time to cut cost is now.

“Because of stoppage of operations, many private businesses in the aviation sector may find it difficult to pay salaries to their workers. COVID-19 has negatively impacted more on the airlines.

“There will be a multiplier effect of this in a short-run. Government needs to lower the interest rate and taxes, so as to cushion the effect of this COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need to prepare as a nation ahead. We need government’s intervention at this time. Salary payment will be affected, especially like us who are no more in business.

“How can government give to the poor when there is no statistics of the poor, and how do you know or identify the poor in Nigeria without a statistics?” he queried.

The travel and tour expert, however, admitted that the best idea comes when there is a challenge, pointing out that COVID-19 will make Nigeria prepare as a nation.

He noted that the pandemic has made the citizenry to shift attention to essential commodities like food items and what they will eat.

He queried the distribution of government’s palliative materials and intervention funds, doubting the possibility of the palliatives getting down to the grassroot and the real people that need them.

By: Corlins Walter