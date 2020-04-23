News
COVID-19: My Family Went Through Trauma -El-Rufai
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has recovered from Coronavirus, The governor, who made this known yesterday via Twitter, said his family went through trauma when he tested positive for the virus.
But nearly after four weeks of being in isolation receiving treatment, he said he now tests negative for the virus as shown by two consecutive negative test results.
He wrote: “I thank Almighty Allah for His grace and mercy. I also acknowledge with gratitude the massive outpouring of sympathy, prayers and public support that followed the disclosure of the infection.
“My family not only went through the trauma of potentially losing a member but also the risk of being infected as well. The entire family has been supportive as usual, while my many friends and colleagues from all over the world have sent their prayers and best wishes.
“I wish to thank the diligent medical personnel of our Ministry of Health and the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital who managed my case for their dedicated and professional care.”
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as of Tuesday night, nine of the 782 total cases of the virus reported in Nigeria were recorded in Kaduna State.
RSG Begins Contact Tracing Of 3rd COVID-19 Patient
The Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Prof Princewill Chike has announced that contact tracing for the third confirmed COVID-19 case in Rivers State has taken off in earnest by health workers in the Rapid Response Team in the fight to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus
Chike, who made this known at a press briefing, in his office in Port Harcourt, yesterday, noted that a 61-year-old male hotel manager, who attended to his sick boss, the owner of Mingi Suites in the Rumuomasi area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, who later passed away, tested positive to the virus after the State Rapid Response Team received a call on the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of the owner of the hotel, last week.
According to him, “the Rapid Response Team was notified of the sudden and mysterious death of the owner of the hotel, last week, and decided to place all his contacts under watch. Once the testing guidelines were expanded, samples were collected from the hotel manager for COVID-19 testing and his result is positive”.
The commissioner stated that the 61-year-old man has since been “evacuated to the treatment centre for further management and all his contacts and timelines will be adequately followed up.
“Contact tracing has commenced and samples collected from all his high-risk contacts for RT-PCR analysis, while risk communication and community engagement will continue unabated as usual”.
Chike also warned private hospitals and pharmacies to desist from treating COVID-19 patients.
According to him, “In line with our targeted case search, one of the five results received yesterday night for Rivers State was positive for Covid-19.
“A 61-year-old hotel manager, who had attended to his boss, the owner of Mingi Suites, who returned from Abuja in February, 2020.
“The rapid response team was notified of the sudden and mysterious death of the owner of the hotel last week and decided to place all his contacts under watch.
“Once the testing guidelines were expanded, samples were collected from the hotel manager for COVID-19 testing and his result is the positive sample for COVID-19 in the state.
“He is currently being evacuated to the treatment centre for further management and all his contacts and timelines will be adequately followed up including necessary environmental decontamination as the case may be.
“Contact tracing has commenced and samples will be collected from his high-risk contacts for RT-PCR analysis while risk communication and community engagement will continue unabated as usual. Be rest assured, no stone will be left unturned.
“All health facilities should ensure strict and appropriate IPC at all triage points. The Rivers PHEOC will continue to provide updates and guidance while implementing all necessary measures to ensure public health safety.
“Therefore, no cause for alarm as the state government is taking care of the situation.”
He also said that all necessary decontamination processes would be carried out to reduce the risk to the public.
Chike assured that no stone would be left unturned, stressing, “the State Public Emergency Operations Centre is and will remain on Response Mode with dedicated and experienced health officers and volunteers doing their best to conquer this pandemic in our setting”.
He thanked the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his commitment to seeing the end of the pandemic, and charged residents of the state to remain steadfast while keeping to the recommended safety measures put in place to contain the spread of the Coronavirus in the state.
The commissioner also enjoined the public to contact the telephone numbers: 08056109538,08031888093 and 08033124314 for enquiries and further information.
The statement reads in full, “You are aware of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world with over 2.3 million confirmed cases globally. The number for Nigeria has also continued to rise in the last few weeks with a total of 782 confirmed cases as at yesterday. The first two cases that were diagnosed in the state has been discharged home and have reunited with their families.
“Yet, we have continued to follow up travellers and persons of person of Interest as well as several alerts and rumours reaching the State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre. In line with our targeted case search, one of the 5 results received yesterday night for Rivers state was positive for Covid-19.
“A 61-year-old Hotel Manager who had attended to his boss, the owner of Mingi Suites, who returned from Abuja in February, 2020. The rapid response team was notified of the sudden and mysterious death of the owner of the hotel last week and decided to place all his contacts under watch. Once the testing guidelines were expanded, samples were collected from the hotel manager for COVID-19 testing and his result is the positive sample for COVID-19 in the state.
“He is currently being evacuated to the treatment centre for further management and all his contacts and timelines will be adequately followed up including necessary environmental decontamination as the case may be.
“Contact tracing has commenced and samples will be collected form his high risk contacts for RT-PCR analysis while risk communication and community engagement will continue unabated as usual. Be rest assured, no stone will be left unturned.
“As I mentioned earlier, the State Public Emergency Operations Centre is and will remain on Response Mode with dedicated and experienced health officers and volunteers doing their best to conquer this pandemic in our setting.
“The treatment centre is active and staffed for efficiency of service delivery in the containment effort. We will continue to monitor them and give you updates as events unfold.
“Let me use the opportunity to thank the His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for his exemplary commitment to the health sector in this pandemic.
“There is need to re-emphasise that public vigilance is important while asking that patients should confide in their physicians the true case history of their ill health. Furthermore, with the expansion of the country testing strategy, the State has commenced active health facility case search for any case of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) in our hospitals in order to have a sentinel insight into the importation of COVID.
“Let me reiterate that we still believe in the opportunities and the gains of prevention and early detection while building our capacity to manage COVID-19 seamlessly.
“To this end we join the rest of the global community to advise as follows: Regular and thorough hand washing with soap and water; the use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser is also recommended.
“Social distancing is key. Maintain at least 1 and half meters (5 feet) distance between yourself and anyone. Avoid crowds and follow the stay-at-home advisory.
“Endeavour to practice good respiratory hygiene: when sneezing or coughing, cover your mouth and nose with your sleeve at the flexed elbow or with a tissue. Then dispose-off the used tissue safely, immediately.
“Exposed persons should stay home if you feel unwell with symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing and notify relevant authorities immediately.
“Do not spread fake news. Citizens are advised not to abuse social media and indulge in spreading misinformation that can cause panic and lead to danger.
“All health facilities should ensure strict and appropriate IPC at all triage points. The Rivers PHEOC will continue to provide updates and guidance while implementing all necessary measures to ensure public health safety. Therefore, no cause for alarm as the State Government is taking care of the situation”, the statement added.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
IPPIS: ASUU Insists On Strike Despite Withheld Salaries Payment
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says its ongoing strike would continue despite the order of President Muhammadu Buhari, that February and March, 2020 withheld salaries of lecturers in federal universities be paid immediately.
The Federal Government had previously withheld the lecturers’ salaries over their refusal to register in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
The union, among other issues, embarked on an indefinite strike, arguing that the implementation of the IPPIS was against the FG-ASUU 2009 agreement.
Reacting to the payment of withheld salaries, yesterday, the National President of ASUU, Prof. Abiodun Ogunyemi, insisted that the lecturers would not resume work because the strike was not only about IPPIS.
Instead, he told newsmen that the payment would pave the way for a meaningful dialogue with the government.
“Now, we can discuss without an atmosphere of intimidation. This will lead to a meaningful dialogue. The ongoing industrial strike action by the union is still on. Our strike is not just about the IPPIS,” he added.
He also queried the Federal Government’s motive of asking vice-chancellors to pay lecturers with their Bank Verification Number (BVN).
Ogunyemi said: “If they had not paid at this time, with what everyone is going through, it would have meant a declaration of war. The discussion will start when they pay. They have even attached a condition to the payment.
“Our members weren’t paid with BVN in the past. Why the sudden change? They should go back to the old system which they have always used to pay.”
The ASUU president said paying the lecturers was not a favour, adding that, “members worked in February and we were still working in March before this Coronavirus pandemic broke. It is expected that a labourer is paid his wages. Even as we are talking, people are supposed to be prepared to get their April salary.”
A top official of ASUU, who is among the negotiation team in the FG-ASUU IPPIS crisis, however, said that top officials of the union would meet after the salaries are paid to determine the next line of action.
NGF Ready To Repatriate Almajiri Children To Own States
The Kebbi State Governor, Dr Abubakar Bagudu has said that all the Northern states have been mandated to take steps to return Almajiri children to their states of origin.
Bagudu explained that the repatriation of these children was part of concerted efforts by the Northern governors, the Federal Government and other stakeholders to curtail the spread of the novel Coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19) in the area.
The governor, who disclosed this in Birnin Kebbi while interacting with the State Task Force on Covid-19 at the Kebbi Medical Centre, Kalgo, yesterday, said that the resolutions were reached at the meeting of the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) in Kaduna on Tuesday.
He explained that some of the Almijiri children from the state have since been returned to Kebbi from Kaduna State, adding that “some states have already started implementing this decision by taking back such Almijiri children to their own states of origin.
“I do believe that all the states in the region would soon commence the repatriation and this is for the common good of the states and Nigeria in general.”
Bagudu also expressed happiness that the state has remained COVID-19 free, and assured that “Insha Allahu, it would remain so.”
He, however, cautioned against complacency in the face of the state’s current COVID-19 negative status.
Bagudu maintained that efforts are in gear to collaborate with the management of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in the state to convert the orientation camp in Dakingari to an isolation centre as directed by the Federal Government, while promising that the state will do what is necessary to improve the camp to serve as a befitting facility.
The governor added that the Presidential Flood Committee had availed the Internally Displaced Camp at Kalgo for the state to use as an isolation centre or quarantine facility in case the need arises for its use.
“This is in addition to the ones already designated by the Task Force on Covid-19 at Kalgo Medical Centre as an isolation camp and fully functional Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 victims.
“The Task Force has also identified and dedicated ward at the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi, and Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, also in Birnin Kebbi, as additional facilities for COVID-19,” he said.
Bagudu told Task Force members that the Federal Government, in its efforts to ensure that testing is taking place in all the states of the federation, has taken steps to convert and upgrade the ‘gene’ machines used for tuberculosis to test for the Coronavirus.
According to him, the Kebbi State Government has four gene machines at Zuru, Kamba, Yauri and Argungu, in addition to the one at Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi, and that the Federal Government was engaging manufacturers to upgrade them.
He urged task force members to take advantage of the Ramadan fasting period to engage religious leaders so that they can educate people on the necessary measures to take against the spread of COVID-19.
The Commissioner for Health and the Chairman of the State Task Force on COVID-19, Jafar Muhammed, enumerated some of the activities of the task force since inception to include sensitisation campaigns, designation of Isolation centres at Kebbi Medical Centre, Kalgo and Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, meeting traditional leaders and religious leaders, leaders of trade unions, women groups and youth groups on advocacy for personal hygiene, social distancing and environmental cleanliness.
