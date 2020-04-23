Politics
COVID-19: Ex-Lawmaker Donates Cash, PPE To Imo Journalists
A former member of the Imo State House of Assembly, Mr Obulimba Ekeh, yesterday donated cash and other Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to journalists in the state as coronavirus palliatives.
Donating the cash and materials to different Chapels of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state, Ekeh said that the gesture was part of his contribution to safeguarding the lives of journalists in the face of the fight against the coronavirus.
He urged government and other spirited Nigerians to assist journalists at this critical moment.
According to Ekeh, who is the Chairman, Governing Council of the Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo, journalists have played a frontline role in battling the coronavirus since it broke out.
He said as such members of NUJ should be encouraged “at this difficult time”.
“I am donating these palliatives today not because am too wealthy, but because I see journalists as also a vulnerable group.
“They are doing a great job in the society but are appreciated less.
“That is why I started this and I am calling on both government and corporate organisations to key into the idea,” he said.
Ekeh said every country in the world depended on journalists to get quality news and information as well as set agenda for government, as such, government should invest massively in media practitioners.
In his remark, Chairman of the Correspondents Charpel of the union in the state, Mr Steve Uzoechi said it was unusual for journalists to be considered as beneficiaries of such palliatives.
“I observed that as the ceremonial Fourth Estate, we are the only estate that does not get allocation and the only career line where 80 per cent of practitioners work pro bono (unrewarded).
“It is the only career where when workers are owed salaries, nobody protests the injustice and government asks no question,” he said.
Uzoechi, therefore, expressed appreciation to Ekeh for remembering to appreciate journalists as indispensable agents of development and for being among frontline professionals in the battle against COVID-19.
Our source reports that the palliative included cash, hand sanitisers, face masks, and detergents.
Politics
Immortalise Akinjide, PDP Tells FG
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Federal Government to immortalise the Late Chief Richard Akinjide for his dedication, commitment and patriotism toward the country.
The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Tuesday.
It described the death of the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice on Tuesday as a monumental national loss.
The party said that the death of the elder statesman and foremost legal icon came especially at a period when his wealth of experience and patriotism was needed the most by the country.
It described Akinjide as an exceptional nationalist, a quintessential democrat and astute administrator who dedicated his energy and resources towards the unity, political stability and development of the nation.
“Chief Akinjide’s performance as minister of education in the First Republic as well as the Attorney General of the Federation in the Second Republic laid the solid platform for the development of education and administration of justice system in Nigeria.
“The party recalls Akinjide’s role as a member of the Constitutional Drafting Committee of 1975-1977, which helped in providing the solid foundation for the development of constitutional democracy in Nigeria.
“Indeed, Chief Akinjide’s contributions toward the development of democratic tenets in our nation are solidly etched in the annals of history; even as he eternally serves as a fountain of inspiration to younger generation of leaders,” the statement read.
The PDP commiserated with the Akinjide family, Governor Seyi Makinde as well as the government and people of Oyo State and prayed God to grant the nation the fortitude to bear the great loss.
Politics
El-Rufai Recovers From Coronavirus Disease
Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, has recovered from Coronavirus after four weeks of isolation and treatment.
On his tweeter handle, the Governor announced yesterday that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, he had received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results.
He thanked Almighty Allah for His grace and mercy on him, and acknowledged the massive outpouring of sympathy, prayers and public support that followed the disclosure of his infection.
The governor said that his family did not only go through the trauma of potentially losing a member but also the risk of being infected as well.
“The entire family has been supportive as usual, while my many friends and colleagues from all over the World have sent their prayers and best wishes,” he said.
He said it was cheering to see the determined efforts of the State COVID-19 Task Force, chaired by his Deputy, officials of Ministry of Health and enforcement agencies to manage and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the State.
“I wish to acknowledge our Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, for her reassuring leadership of our team in my absence.
“Our senior officials have demonstrated admirable commitment and the flexibility to provide governance in circumstances that are so different from the old normal,” he said.
He added that the commitment, competence and capabilities displayed by those steering the affairs of the state in his four weeks of absence, was a clear evidence that the state has a public service to be proud of.
Politics
Lagos Lawmakers Urge Adherence To Lockdown Order
Two Lagos State House of Assembly committees yesterday visited four isolation facilities in the state to ascertain how Coronavirus patients were responding to treatment.
Our source reports that the Joint Committee of the House on Health Services and Information and Strategy, headed by Mr Hakeem Shokunle, appealed to residents to adhere strictly to the lockdown order.
Shokunle said that the lockdown was imposed by the government to stem the spread of the virus.
The facilities visited included the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) Yaba, Isolation Centre at Onikan Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Eti-Osa Isolation Centre and the Cardiac and Renal Centre General Hospital, Gbagada.
The lawmaker said that the visit was to ascertain the adequacy or otherwise of health care services at the centres.
Shokunle also spoke on the importance of the government’s “sit-at-home” order, saying that it was the best way to curb the spread of the virus.
He urged residents to bear a little more of the hardship that trailed the COVID-19 battle, adding that it was necessary to strictly adhere to restriction order so as to stem the spread of the virus.
Shokunle said that the state government was doing everything possible to mitigate further spread of the virus.
“Government really needs the cooperation of the people; people must obey the stay-at-home order to reduce the spread,” the committee chairman said.
The visiting lawmakers observed that there was inadequate provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and testing kits at the IDH, Yaba for frontline healthcare givers, the nurses and hygienists.
The chairman promised to make recommendations for the provision of more PPE and kits.
He commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his pro-activeness in fighting against the pandemic.
Shokunle noted that the lockdown, if strictly adhered to, would further aid quick detection and immediate medical attention.
Speaking on the barrage of complaints that trailed the distribution of palliative items in the state, the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategies, Mr Tunde Braimoh, appealed to Lagos residents to persevere a little more.
Braimoh said that the situation demanded drastic actions which were not prepared for.
He said the House of Assembly members, being the closest to the people, observed that complaints received across the state border on palliative.
According to him, this is why the committee was set up by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, to meet with the state executive arm of government and put the complaints forward.
“We told the state government that there were so many complaints about the inadequacy of the palliative; in some places, it was not adequate, in some others, they have not received at all,” Braimoh said.
He appealed to people to exercise restraint and be introspective in their reactions to the dictates of the time.
Dr Nifemi Oloniniyo, the Medical Officer at the IDH, who represented the Managing Director, Dr Abimbola Bowale, took the committee round the facility.
Oloniniyo said that the facility had 103-bed spaces for patients and two Isolation Centres around it.
He called for more equipment as the number of COVID-19 patients was increasing by the day.
