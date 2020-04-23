Coronavirus’ll Visit Anyone Who Diverts Palliatives -Minister

The Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Prof Princewill Chike has announced that contact tracing for the third confirmed COVID-19 case in Rivers State has taken off in earnest by health workers in the Rapid Response Team in the fight to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus

Chike, who made this known at a press briefing, in his office in Port Harcourt, yesterday, noted that a 61-year-old male hotel manager, who attended to his sick boss, the owner of Mingi Suites in the Rumuomasi area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, who later passed away, tested positive to the virus after the State Rapid Response Team received a call on the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of the owner of the hotel, last week.

According to him, “the Rapid Response Team was notified of the sudden and mysterious death of the owner of the hotel, last week, and decided to place all his contacts under watch. Once the testing guidelines were expanded, samples were collected from the hotel manager for COVID-19 testing and his result is positive”.

The commissioner stated that the 61-year-old man has since been “evacuated to the treatment centre for further management and all his contacts and timelines will be adequately followed up.

“Contact tracing has commenced and samples collected from all his high-risk contacts for RT-PCR analysis, while risk communication and community engagement will continue unabated as usual”.

Chike also warned private hospitals and pharmacies to desist from treating COVID-19 patients.

According to him, “In line with our targeted case search, one of the five results received yesterday night for Rivers State was positive for Covid-19.

“All health facilities should ensure strict and appropriate IPC at all triage points. The Rivers PHEOC will continue to provide updates and guidance while implementing all necessary measures to ensure public health safety.

“Therefore, no cause for alarm as the state government is taking care of the situation.”

He also said that all necessary decontamination processes would be carried out to reduce the risk to the public.

Chike assured that no stone would be left unturned, stressing, “the State Public Emergency Operations Centre is and will remain on Response Mode with dedicated and experienced health officers and volunteers doing their best to conquer this pandemic in our setting”.

He thanked the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his commitment to seeing the end of the pandemic, and charged residents of the state to remain steadfast while keeping to the recommended safety measures put in place to contain the spread of the Coronavirus in the state.

The commissioner also enjoined the public to contact the telephone numbers: 08056109538,08031888093 and 08033124314 for enquiries and further information.

The statement reads in full, “You are aware of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world with over 2.3 million confirmed cases globally. The number for Nigeria has also continued to rise in the last few weeks with a total of 782 confirmed cases as at yesterday. The first two cases that were diagnosed in the state has been discharged home and have reunited with their families.

“As I mentioned earlier, the State Public Emergency Operations Centre is and will remain on Response Mode with dedicated and experienced health officers and volunteers doing their best to conquer this pandemic in our setting.

“The treatment centre is active and staffed for efficiency of service delivery in the containment effort. We will continue to monitor them and give you updates as events unfold.

“Let me use the opportunity to thank the His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for his exemplary commitment to the health sector in this pandemic.

“There is need to re-emphasise that public vigilance is important while asking that patients should confide in their physicians the true case history of their ill health. Furthermore, with the expansion of the country testing strategy, the State has commenced active health facility case search for any case of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) in our hospitals in order to have a sentinel insight into the importation of COVID.

“Let me reiterate that we still believe in the opportunities and the gains of prevention and early detection while building our capacity to manage COVID-19 seamlessly.

“To this end we join the rest of the global community to advise as follows: Regular and thorough hand washing with soap and water; the use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser is also recommended.

“Social distancing is key. Maintain at least 1 and half meters (5 feet) distance between yourself and anyone. Avoid crowds and follow the stay-at-home advisory.

“Endeavour to practice good respiratory hygiene: when sneezing or coughing, cover your mouth and nose with your sleeve at the flexed elbow or with a tissue. Then dispose-off the used tissue safely, immediately.

“Exposed persons should stay home if you feel unwell with symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing and notify relevant authorities immediately.

“Do not spread fake news. Citizens are advised not to abuse social media and indulge in spreading misinformation that can cause panic and lead to danger.

“All health facilities should ensure strict and appropriate IPC at all triage points. The Rivers PHEOC will continue to provide updates and guidance while implementing all necessary measures to ensure public health safety. Therefore, no cause for alarm as the State Government is taking care of the situation”, the statement added.

By: Tonye Nria-Dappa