How Nigeria’s Stock Market Will Survive COVID-19 – Experts
Some experts are optimistic that the capital market would recover from the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and rebound in 2021.
The Tide source reports that the capital market lost N1.71 trillion or 12.54 per cent as market capitalisation fell from N13.657 trillion on February 28 to N11.945 trillion as at close of trading on April 20.
The decline in capitalisation was attributed to the exit of foreign investors due to currency risks and the crash in the global oil price as aftermaths of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The experts, however, said the capital market had shown signs of recovery in the last couple of days, and that if government’s stimulus packages were appropriately channelled and executed the market would rebound in 2021.
They said stockbroking firms should seek ways to recapitalise and embrace merger to achieve economies of scale during the post-COVID-19 era.
Uche Uwaleke, a Professor of Finance and Capital Market at the Nasarawa State University Keffi, urged the capital market players to map out strategies to keep the market afloat in the post-COVID-19 era.
He said the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) should continue to implement investor confidence-building measures with emphasis on e-transactions, including its zero tolerance on infractions and Ponzi schemes.
He added that the Exchange should speed up its demutualisation process to make room for more capital needed to upgrade trading information technology infrastructure made imperative by COVID-19.
“In order to be more efficient, achieve economies of scale as well as effectively comply with Minimum Operating Standards set by the Exchange, stockbroking firms should seek ways to recapitalise including the option of merger,” he stated.
Mr Uwaleke said the government should quicken the process of restoring growth and making the domestic environment conducive for both local and foreign investors in the stock market.
“One of the strongest influences on foreign portfolio investments in Nigeria going forward will be the recent monetary and fiscal policies’ shifts which tend towards a free market economy,” Uwaleke added.
Widespread Famine Looms In Nigeria, Others -UN …EU Boosts UN COVID-19 Response In Nigeria With €1.2m …As NBS Confirms Inflation Rise To 12.26% In March
Nigeria, many African countries and others around the world are at risk of widespread famines “of biblical proportions” if Coronavirus continues to bite, the United Nations (UN) has alerted.
The novel Coronavirus has claimed more than 175,000 lives and affected 2.5million people worldwide.
The Head of the World Food Programme (WFP, David Beasley, who raised the alarm, yesterday, also called for an urgent action.
The number suffering from hunger could almost double from 135million to more than 250million.
WFP added that the 10 nations are currently affected by conflict, economic crisis and climate change.
The Global Report on Food Crises listed them as Yemen, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Nigeria and Haiti.
Beasely told the UN Security Council, during a video conference, the world has to “act wisely and act fast.
“We could be facing multiple famines of biblical proportions within a short few months. The truth is we do not have time on our side.
“I do believe that with our expertise and our partnerships, we can bring together the teams and the programmes necessary to make certain the Covid-19 pandemic does not become a human and food crisis catastrophe.”
In a statement, WFP Senior Economist, Arif Husain, said the economic impact of the pandemic was potentially catastrophic for millions “who are already hanging by a thread. It is a hammer blow for millions more who can only eat if they earn a wage.
“Lockdowns and global economic recession have already decimated their nest eggs. It only takes one more shock – like Covid-19 – to push them over the edge. We must collectively act now to mitigate the impact of this global catastrophe.”
Meanwhile, the United Nations, yesterday, announced that it received €1.2million from the European Union for the provision of lifesaving preparedness and response activities for Covid-19 in Nigeria.
The Communications Specialist, UNICEF Nigeria, Mr Geoffrey Njoku, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.
The UN said the support was due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Nigeria, along with concerns around the need to drastically scale-up public health preparedness and response.
It also said that the humanitarian funding received would further the UN’s Covid-19 response in Nigeria.
This, it said, would be by engaging with communities on how to best protect themselves from the virus and providing essential health supplies where they were needed most.
It said, “With these critical funds from the EU, the UN as a whole in Nigeria is in a better position to do the important work of engaging with communities on how they can prevent the spread of this virus.
“It will also complement the government’s efforts to ensure that healthcare workers can continue the critical work they are already doing to test and treat cases in the country,” it quoted the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins, as saying.
“Where we have funded close to €271.5million (N116billion) in emergency food aid, shelter, access to clean water, hygiene and sanitation, and basic primary healthcare since 2014,” it also quoted the Head of the EU’s Humanitarian Aid Office in Nigeria, Thomas Conan, as stating.
It said that with EU funding, UNICEF would be contributing to the efforts underway in the country to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate its effects.
It added that it would help with the emergency response to identified cases, as well as prevention and preparedness measures for possible future outbreaks in crowded cities and camps for internally displaced people in Nigeria’s north-east region.
It said that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and global health leaders around the world, are advising that physical distancing, washing of hands on a regular basis and staying at home will help significantly to halt the progress of the virus.
Similarly, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation, increased by 12.26 per cent year-on-year in March.
The NBS made this known in its latest report on inflation released, yesterday.
It explained that the report showed that inflation in March was 0.06 per cent points higher than the rate recorded in February, which was 12.20 per cent.
The bureau said the lock down in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states and various major disruptions in normal economic activities in several states started in April and wouldn’t have had any impact because this report focused on March.
It stated that the increases were recorded in all Classification of Individual Consumption by Purpose (COICOP) divisions that yielded the headline index.
The NBS added that on a month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 0.84 per cent in March and this was 0.05 per cent higher than the rate recorded in February, which was 0.79 per cent.
“The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the 12 months period, ending in March over the average CPI for the previous 12 months period was 11.62 per cent showing 0.08 per cent point from 11.54 per cent recorded in February.
“The urban inflation rate increased by 12.93 per cent year on year in March as against 12.85 per cent recorded in February while the rural inflation rate increased by 11.64 per cent in March from 11.61 per cent in February.
COVID-19: Nigeria Has Only 300 Critical Care Doctors -NMA
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has raised the alarm that the country has only 300 critical care doctors, a number grossly insufficient should Nigeria’s Covid-19 cases surge beyond expectation.
The association also said the various researches on vaccines and cure by university scholars in the country may be hampered by Federal Government’s refusal to pay three months salaries it owes university workers.
Speaking during the Morning Show on Arise TV, yesterday, the NMA President, Dr. Francis Faduyile, said these set of doctors were trained to care for patients needing intensive care, adding that they were in short supply in the country.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said five percent of persons positive for Covid-19 would require serious and specialised care at intensive care units (ICUs).
Faduyile said: “Those trained to operate critical care units are majorly the critical care anaesthesiologists. Unfortunately, we have only 300 of them in the country. Should there be a surge in Covid-19, it will mean we are in a short supply. Generally, we do not have enough doctors in Nigeria.
“But beyond the numbers, how many of our doctors are encouraged to take up the treatment of Covid-19? This is around the 7th week since Covid-19 started in Nigeria, yet there is no health insurance or incentives for doctors and other health workers on the front line. Up to date, no government paper or a categorical statement encouraging our members. Some Nigerians fighting the disease will need highly skilled personnel, yet these workforces are not encouraged.”
He said in the last three months, Lassa fever had killed over 135 medical and health workers, adding that government has yet to take steps to motivate health workers facing the Covid-19 pandemic?
He also mentioned that university scholars who are to provide scientific solutions, including vaccines and cure were being owed three months’ salary by the Federal Government, adding that this may hamper critical scientific researches against the pandemic in the country.
He said: “Our professors, lecturers have not been paid. Government must be able to allow those who will think and give us scientific directions to do so. I urge government to rethink its issues with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for now.”
On claims that the Federal Government was in talks with an insurance firm to provide life insurance to health workers fighting the pandemic, the NMA president said no health worker has been given any form of insurance.
“Some insurance companies have offered to give insurance to health workers, but what we hear is N1million or N2million life insurance for highly specialised nurses, doctors or consultants. You should know that this is gross under-issuance. Let government come out to tell us what it has done, so we know who they have insured.”
On hazard allowance, he said no health workers had received such, adding that even though the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) promised to pay N30, 000 and N20, 000 daily to the doctors and nurses on the front line, none of such personnel had been paid.
“As we speak, we have a state chairman that has been infected, we have a president of one of our associations that has been infected, and we have several health workers that have been infected as at today. These people did not get Covid-19 while they were in their homes. They got it during treatment of Nigerians.”
On the use of face masks, he said it was a good development, but that this must be practiced along with social distancing.
“The best face mask is the N95 which gives 95 per cent protection, and medical mask gives 50 per cent protection, while fabric mask is around 15-20 percent depending on the material it is made of. The first two should be left for health workers attending to patients. Members of the public should use the fabric mask.”
He also warned that the authorities must intensify mass testing in order to pull positive persons out of circulation, as failure to do so would mean the pandemic will be too severe for the country to handle.
“We were not doing mass screening before. As at last week, we screened about 5,000 persons. We need to intensify mass screening to know the real incidence. If we miss putting those in circulation into isolation centres, there will be unfettered transmission within the community, and lockdown will continue.
On the treatment of Covid-19 patients by private hospitals, he said the management of the disease requires specialized skills, including training for nurses, cleaners, doctors and other frontline line workers.
“So far, the Federal Government has said none of the private facilities has been accredited which means they have not met the requirement. It is best private hospitals are not involved because of the skill required. This is a highly contagious disease. In the UK, Boris Johnson did not go to any private facility. He went to NHS, which is the UK’s public health institution. If we make our public health institutions good enough, even the highly placed people will go there,” he added.
Wike Mulls Task Force On Rivers Borders …Signs Third Executive Order …As RSG Plans To Employ 3,000 Sanitation Marshals
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, yesterday, announced that the Rivers State Government would establish a task force to man her borders to ensure that Rivers people were protected from the novel Coronavirus.
Signing the Executive Order RVSG-02 No. 3 -2020 at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said the task force would be in place because of the likelihood of sabotage from federal security agencies.
The governor said: “This is the third Executive Order that I will be signing since the Coronavirus pandemic started. This third Executive Order is very important.
“We suspect there will be sabotage on the part of the security agencies. That is why we are appointing a task force to man our borders. We owe our people a duty to protect them. There is likely to be sabotage. Our task force will be at the borders to protect our people”.
Wike said that contrary to the falsehood being peddled on the release of ExxonMobil staff, it was strictly on the intervention of respected Nigerians and not due to the threat to embark on strike.
“No federal agency spoke to us. But there were respected Nigerians who intervened and they were released by 8am on Sunday.
“ExxonMobil signed and agreed that they will take back their staff to Eket. That was the condition we gave for their release”, he said.
Wike announced that the laws on restriction of movement must be implemented for the safety of everyone.
“On Sunday, we arrested some staff of BOA who violated the law. They have been arraigned in court and remanded”, he said.
He reiterated that Coronavirus was no respecter of persons, pointing out that it has killed both influential and less privileged, hence the need to be more vigilant.
On the Dumping of Waste in Public Places (Prohibition) Bill 2020, Wike announced that the state government would employ 3,000 environmental sanitation marshals to implement the law.
He said that his administration was committed to the improvement of the sanitation of the state.
Speaking, the Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Martins Amaehwule said the Dumping of Waste in Public Places (Prohibition) Bill 2020 would stop the dumping of wastes on road median by residents.
In his remarks, the Attorney-General of Rivers State, Prof Zaccheus Adangor said the two legal instruments signed by the Rivers State governor would help in the fight against Coronavirus.
Adangor said the Quarantine (Coronavirus (COVID-19) and other infectious diseases) Regulations (No. 2-2020) stipulates non-custodial sentences for offenders, adding that individuals would be fined N50,000 while corporate organizations would be fined N1million.
He said that the regulations direct the Chief Judge of Rivers State to assign a Judge or Magistrate to try offenders.
The AG said the Executive Order RVSG-02 No. 3 -2020 empowers the state government to set up a task force to implement all legislations related to the fight against Coronavirus.
Also speaking, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, thanked the Rivers State governor for his commitment to the defence of the state.
