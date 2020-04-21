Featured
Wike Mulls Task Force On Rivers Borders …Signs Third Executive Order …As RSG Plans To Employ 3,000 Sanitation Marshals
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, yesterday, announced that the Rivers State Government would establish a task force to man her borders to ensure that Rivers people were protected from the novel Coronavirus.
Signing the Executive Order RVSG-02 No. 3 -2020 at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said the task force would be in place because of the likelihood of sabotage from federal security agencies.
The governor said: “This is the third Executive Order that I will be signing since the Coronavirus pandemic started. This third Executive Order is very important.
“We suspect there will be sabotage on the part of the security agencies. That is why we are appointing a task force to man our borders. We owe our people a duty to protect them. There is likely to be sabotage. Our task force will be at the borders to protect our people”.
Wike said that contrary to the falsehood being peddled on the release of ExxonMobil staff, it was strictly on the intervention of respected Nigerians and not due to the threat to embark on strike.
“No federal agency spoke to us. But there were respected Nigerians who intervened and they were released by 8am on Sunday.
“ExxonMobil signed and agreed that they will take back their staff to Eket. That was the condition we gave for their release”, he said.
Wike announced that the laws on restriction of movement must be implemented for the safety of everyone.
“On Sunday, we arrested some staff of BOA who violated the law. They have been arraigned in court and remanded”, he said.
He reiterated that Coronavirus was no respecter of persons, pointing out that it has killed both influential and less privileged, hence the need to be more vigilant.
On the Dumping of Waste in Public Places (Prohibition) Bill 2020, Wike announced that the state government would employ 3,000 environmental sanitation marshals to implement the law.
He said that his administration was committed to the improvement of the sanitation of the state.
Speaking, the Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Martins Amaehwule said the Dumping of Waste in Public Places (Prohibition) Bill 2020 would stop the dumping of wastes on road median by residents.
In his remarks, the Attorney-General of Rivers State, Prof Zaccheus Adangor said the two legal instruments signed by the Rivers State governor would help in the fight against Coronavirus.
Adangor said the Quarantine (Coronavirus (COVID-19) and other infectious diseases) Regulations (No. 2-2020) stipulates non-custodial sentences for offenders, adding that individuals would be fined N50,000 while corporate organizations would be fined N1million.
He said that the regulations direct the Chief Judge of Rivers State to assign a Judge or Magistrate to try offenders.
The AG said the Executive Order RVSG-02 No. 3 -2020 empowers the state government to set up a task force to implement all legislations related to the fight against Coronavirus.
Also speaking, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, thanked the Rivers State governor for his commitment to the defence of the state.
All Schools Remain Closed, Says RSG …Unseals Caverton Helicopters’ Offices
The Rivers State Ministry of Education has restated its stance on the closure of all schools in the state, insisting that the government has no intention to reopen the schools for another term.
The ministry also warned private school operators against operating outside the confines of the state government’s orders on schools’ closure or exploiting access to technology via e-learning as a means of extorting parents and guardians.
Speaking in a meeting with the management of Green Oak Schools and Royal Girls Academy, in his office in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the state Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, warned that the state government would not tolerate any institution flouting the directive on the closure of schools.
He, therefore, warned schools indulging in the act to desist forthwith, saying that the government was completely against exploitation of parents during the pandemic under the guise of third term e-learning programme.
Ebeku, who convened the meeting following reports against the affected schools, warned that all private schools within the state should stop inviting parents to pay fees for third term since no announcement for the commencement of third term has been made or has any order been announced on the lifting of the closure of schools by the government.
The commissioner said: “Your schools acted without authority. The letters you sent to parents are being protested by the parents and government has a duty to protect the parents”.
Accordingly, he directed the withdrawal of the letters forthwith, and warned other private schools not to collect any fees for third term unless and until an agreement has been reached on the issue with all stakeholders.
He warned that any school that violates the government directive would face unpleasant consequences.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has unsealed the business premises of Caverton Helicopters, in Port Harcourt, following their apology and commitment to be of good conduct.
The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Rivers State, Prof Zaccheus Adangor said that Governor Nyesom Wike approved the reopening of the business premises, yesterday.
Adangor said: “We have unsealed the business premises of Caverton Helicopters.
“His Excellency, the Rivers State governor gave the approval today. The chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area was directed to unseal it.
“I have received a call from the company to confirm that their business premises have been unsealed.
“We unsealed the premises on the basis of the apology tendered by the company and their commitment to be of good conduct”, Adangor added.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Buhari Unveils Post-Coronavirus Action Plan
The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government yesterday announced its post-COVID-19 plans for the justice sector in Nigeria.
This was contained in an action plan by Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, sent to media houses yesterday.
Malami observed that the sector was not immune from the effects of the pandemic and that the administration was preparing for the tough times ahead.
“Considering the current realities and in adjusting to the times, therefore, we will work with the Judiciary at the Federal and the State levels to arrive at a workable mechanism for achieving these within the shortest time possible”, it read.
“We will continue with the on-going implementation of the National Policy of Justice with renewed vigour, while making necessary adjustments as may be required due to the COVID-19 disruptions.
“Application of technology is not strange to our Justice Sector/Judicial System. The Judiciary adopted a Judiciary Information Technology Policy in 2012 to guide the use of ICT by the Judiciary.
“In this wise, the Supreme Court introduced electronic filing and this has also been adopted by some States’ High Courts. One major lesson from COVID-19 is that the Nigerian Justice Sector must seriously leverage technology in the improvement of its capacity and for facilitating fair and speedy administration of justice.
“We expect the judiciary to keep supporting the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19 and consider how best to start opening up as soon as possible and to start tackling the backlog of cases.
“We will start by seeing how many cases can be handled online or without a face-to-face interaction leveraging on the use of technology.”
Malami said his office with the support of relevant stakeholders, will see to the following:
“Empowering the institutions of the ACJA, 2015 to commence functioning immediately. For instance, Part 46 dealing with the administration of the Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee; Section 251- witness payment; sections 107 & 108 etc. The net result will galvanise the judicial sector into rapid mode to fast track trials and release of those who are deserving;
“Deployment of ICT facilities to fast-track taking evidence from witnesses. Digital platforms such as Skype and Zoom can be used. NTA stations across the country can be connected to courts to facilitate taking evidence as witnesses do not have to necessary be physically present in court;
“Speedy processing of pending civil matters that have not reached advanced stages of hearing and with the consent of parties and their solicitors to opt for out of court settlement. This may even mean using multi-door mediation avenues in courts that already have one, such in the case of Lagos and the FCT and a few other states;
“Criminal charges of minor and non-indictable offences should be summarily tried and sentenced to non-custody penalties. Even in cases where sentenced persons cannot pay their fines, the court should consider other alternative punishments other than jail term this can include parole or probationary sentences and, if possible, community service like cleaning public places etc.;
“Persons awaiting trial on minor criminal charges should be discharged, especially in cases where adjournments have been at the instance of the prosecution;
“The passing of the civil equivalent of the ACJA in order to fast track the disposal of civil proceedings. Civil matters are proportionately more in number and tend to clog the speedy completion of civil trials. The proposed law (civil equivalent of the ACJA) should stipulate timeline for commencing and completing civil trials.
“Front loading of evidence should also be adopted for civil trials in order to fast track hearings;
“Setting aside special dates and that Courts work extra hours to decongest their case files. The 2020 court vacation could be suspended as the COVID-19 lockdown period has provided judges with the much-needed break from official duties;
“Having courts that are fully IT-compliant in order to fast track the digital recording and production of the record of court proceedings. The courts should also be able to automate case filing and cause list management;
“Appointment of more judges and justices, as appropriate. Additional judicial decisions of federal courts are to be created. This will, as a proactive measure, help in decongesting the already loaded court hearing schedules;
“Payment of court fees is done electronically. All court fees should be done electronically and not in cash. The courts should only receive receipts of payments and this can be transmitted online as well.”
The action plan noted that at Courts where hearing electronically may not be possible, the government can also consider having only few people attend to court matters.
Coronavirus Pandemic: NCDC, NLNG, MAN Hail Wike’s Stance Against Spread …As Lebanese Community Donates To RSG
The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his firm, strong, committed and personal leadership to check the spread of the novel Coronavirus disease in Rivers State.
Speaking during a meeting between Rivers State governor and officials of NCDC at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Ihekweazu said that Rivers State was important in the fight to stop the spread of the virus.
Ihekweazu said: “This is a working visit. I want to thank you for your firm, strong, committed and personally-led response to Covid-19 in Rivers State.
“Rivers is one of the most important gate-ways into the country and one of the most important economies in the country. So, Rivers is important, not only to you but to the entire country.
“We thank you very much for your leadership and we need your leadership to continue in order for us to continue doing our work nationally.”
The NCDC director general said that his team was in Rivers State to engage with the state Public Health Team to consolidate on the successes on the fight against Coronavirus.
“This is actually a joint team. I have come with the officer in charge of World Health Organisation (WHO). We have come together to offer our support.
“Your Excellency, you have an excellent public health team to which I have an excellent working relationship with. We have a close technical working relationship.
“The purpose of this visit is to engage with the team and understand their challenges and continue driving that close coordination,” he said.
Ihekweazu noted that because of the unique nature of the virus, all stakeholders must work in unity, stressing, “The unique nature of this virus is that it is a global pandemic. None of us can do this on our own. No country can do this on its own.
“We share information across the states to make sure that everyone is informed as they can possibly be. We share Information on new developments, strategies, what works and what doesn’t work.
“Whether it is in detection, prevention and treatment, our role as NCDC is to make sure that our technical colleagues are able to respond at all levels and are supported in any way with the expertise they need.”
He said that because the prolonged lockdown cannot continue indefinitely, stakeholders must begin to work towards gradually reopening the economy without endangering the population.
The NCDC leader also urged the private sector to focus more on helping the states to build their capacity to respond to the virus.
Responding on behalf of the Rivers State Government, the Health Commissioner, Prof Princewill Chike said that Governor Nyesom Wike has strengthened the public health system of the state to fight Coronavirus.
Chike said that before the Coronavirus pandemic, the Rivers State Government was already battling Lassa fever, Monkey Pox and HIV/AIDS.
He said as a result of the proactive leadership of the governor, the state has no current confirmed case of Ccoronavirus, adding that the two cases in the state have been treated and discharged.
“Since January, Rivers State has had two cases of Coronavirus; a 19-year model and a 62-year old retiree. They have been treated and discharged. All the 214 persons that had contact with them were placed under surveillance. Except for two cases, all other contacts have exited Isolation,” he said.
The commissioner noted that the proactive approach of the governor in tackling Coronavirus centres on early detection, prevention and treatment.
Chike said: “We give kudos to our governor for his proactive approach at tackling Coronavirus. It has been successful. The Rivers State Executive Council set up a sensitization committee to sensitise and inform the people on ways to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.”
The Rivers State Government said that it has PCR machines, but added that they were devoted to the treatment of other major ailments before the outbreak of Coronavirus.
The commissioner said that another set of PCR machines to be devoted to the testing and treatment of Covid-19 was on its way to the state, and also announced that all public hospitals in different local government areas of the state have Covid-19 centres, developed by the Wike-led administration.
He said: “They have been developed to hold suspect cases before the intervention of the State Rapid Response Team on Covid-19.”
The Rivers State Government called on the Federal Government to take immediate steps to stop oil companies from violating the state Executive Order on restriction of movement.
Chike said: “The way some oil companies breach the Executive Order issued by the Rivers State governor to restrict movement in and out of the state can jeopardise the fight against Coronavirus. The Rivers State Government needs the support of the Federal Government in this regard.”
The Rivers State Government also requested the establishment of a functional infectious diseases laboratory to handle Coronavirus testing, emphasising that even though it was in the process of setting up its major laboratory, the strategic place of Rivers State as the nation’s oil and gas hub requires a federal testing centre.
Similarly, the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for taking proactive steps to protect Rivers people from Coronavirus.
This is as the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Rivers and Bayelsa State Chapter also praised Wike for setting up measures to check the spread of Coronavirus in the state.
They spoke in Port Harcourt, last Friday, while presenting palliatives for Rivers people to the Rivers State Government.
The General Manager Corporate Services, NLNG, Sir Joseph Alagoa, said that the Rivers State Government has done well in the fight against Coronavirus.
Alagoa said: “Permit me on behalf of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) to commend the Rivers State governor on the proactive steps he has taken in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We also commend him for ensuring that the people of Rivers State are protected from its spread.
“While we applaud your efforts, we also recognise that the state government cannot go it alone. It is also important for the private sector and individuals to provide support.”
The NLNG made donations to the Rivers State Government to assist it in the fight to check Coronavirus.
“We will be donating two pickup vans, five ventilators, 30 monitors and 17,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs).
“In addition, we will be donating equipment and materials worth $1million to upgrade specific facilities at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital.
“In addition to that, we will be refurbishing and setting up 10-bed Isolation and holding Centre at the Bonny Zonal Hospital, and this will cost $1.05million.
“This centre will be equipped with all the necessary medical equipment to ensure that it is fully functional in the event that Covid-19 becomes present in the Bonny area.
“We will be donating food items valued at over $250,000 to our host communities as palliatives. We are doing this to guarantee the safety of lives and property. In total, what we have donated is about $2.8million,” he said.
Alagoa called on all stakeholders to work together at this crucial time.
He said: “This is to show our stand and determination to work with the Government of Rivers State and also the people of Rivers State at this time that all hands need to be on deck to work together to tackle this challenge.
“These are trying times, and we all need to stay together, standing together and most importantly, supporting each other at this trying time.”
The Chairman of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Rivers and Bayelsa State, Senator Adawari Pepple lauded the governor for taking the right steps for the state.
Pepple said: “So far, all the steps that have been taken by the Rivers State Government have been very positive. We are glad to note that we haven’t recorded more incidents than what we have.
“Even those who were declared positive have now been treated, and they are negative. This is worth celebrating.”
MAN assured the Rivers State Government that it would support its efforts at offering palliatives to the people, adding, “We have come to lend our support to Rivers State Government in its fight to check the spread of Coronavirus.”
Also, last Friday, one of the largest shopping complexes in Africa, Next Cash and Carry donated different foodstuffs and beverages to the Rivers State Government.
The Chief Financial Officer, Next Cash and Carry Ltd, Sir Nnaedozie Okwoli, lauded the governor for the fight to check the spread of Coronavirus.
Responding, the Chairman of Rivers State Covid-19 Palliatives Committee, Amb Desmond Akawor, thanked the donors for supporting the Rivers State Government to reach out to her people.
Akawor said: “Today, Next Cash and Carry has scored a major point by donating these items to a friend in need. The efforts of Governor Wike have yielded efforts as the state for now has nobody with the virus.
“But there are consequences for the lockdown. The shops and markets are not there. He has set up committees to buy off foodstuffs from farmers and fishermen, and then, distribute to the less privileged.”
Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Prof Chike Princewill assured that all the donations would be judiciously used by the Rivers State Government for the benefit of Rivers people.
Similarly, the Rivers State Government says the stringent measures it has taken since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country are targeted at preventing its community spread which would be difficult to manage.
The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, made the assertion shortly after taking delivery of four truckloads of bags of rice and noodles donated by the Lebanese Community in support of the ongoing distribution of palliatives to natives of the state.
Danagogo, while appealing for the support of the media in sustaining public enlightenment and awareness about the virus, warned that the facilities put in place would not be sufficient should the virus degenerate to a pandemic through community spread.
The Chairman of the Lebanese Community in Rivers State, Charles Solomon, said he was satisfied with measures taken so far by the state government to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.
