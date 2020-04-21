Health
WHO Warns Against Lifting COVID-19 Lockdown
The World Health Organisation, WHO, yesterday urged countries to apply caution in lifting COVID-19 lockdowns, warning of a resurgence of infections if current restrictions were relaxed too soon.
WHO’s Regional Director for the Western Pacific, Takeshi Kasai,said this during an online media briefing in Manila, The Tide source reports.
Kasai said that lockdown measures have proven effective by reducing transmission of the highly infectious disease while easing the burden on the overstretched health system.
“This is going to be a long battle. This is not the time to relax,” Kasai said.
Instead, he stressed the need to be ready for “a new way of living that strikes the right balance between the measures to keep the virus in check and enable vital parts of the economy and society to function.”
Kasai urged people in the region to protect themselves, their family and their community by physically distancing and frequently cleaning their hands.
Others are covering coughs and sneeze as well as staying at home and away from others, especially when sick.
He also urged the private sector to adopt new ways of working, such as establishing staff to work from home where possible and other measures to reduce the risk of infections in the workplace.
“For the government, this means preparing for the worst, having a system that works in every corner of the country to detect and care for people in case of large-scale community transmission,” he said.
Already, Kasai said, COVID-19 had upended millions of peoples’ lives and had caused a major economic impact on the world.
He said that the governments in the region were making “extremely complex decisions about introducing or enhancing or easing or lifting lockdowns and physical distancing measures.
“As we move forward in these difficult times, our lives, our health systems and approach to stopping transmission must continue to adapt and evolve along with the epidemic.”
According to him, until a vaccine is found, the process of adapting to the epidemic will have to become a new normal.
“There is no one-size-fits-all approach to doing this but WHO strongly urges that decisions on measures be guided by public health principles, the lifting of lockdowns, and other measures that need to be done gradually.
“If restrictions are relaxed or lifted before the strong system is in place to identify, isolate and care for this sick, and trace and quarantine their contacts, this will likely lead to a resurgence of diseases.
“As long as the new Coronavirus is circulating, no country is safe from potentially overwhelming outbreaks,” he said.
As at yesterday, Ghana had lifted its three weeks lock down imposed to tackle the spread of the disease.
Health
COVID-19: Body Charges Rivers On Thorough Hand Washing
Amidst fears associated with the dreaded Coronavirus, which has been detected in most states, the Rivers State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), says it has taken necessary precautionary measures to combat the Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Speaking while fielding questions from journalists, the General Manager of the Rivers State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), Mr. Napoleon Adah, said such measures were aimed at raising awareness on proper and regular hand washing, and the use of alcohol base hand sanitiser.
“As an agency saddled with the responsibility of hand washing and personal hygiene, we are working in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Rivers State Ministry of Health in order to carry out adequate advocacy and sensitisation to the communities on the inherent dangers of COVID-19,” Adah said.
He further commended the Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike for his effective leadership to curb the spread of the virus in Rivers State.
According to him, there are several committees set up by the Governor to create adequate awareness in the area of COVID-19. This, he said has invariably made the state to be Coronavirus free.
The RUWASSA boss, who is also an environmental disaster risk management expert, noted that the agency in collaboration with UNICEF is currently working out modalities to provide automatic hand washing facilities to the various LGAs of Rivers State.
Health
COVID-19 Palliatives: Agip, Mgbuoshimini Residents Appeal For Inclusion
Residents of Agip Estate and Mgbuoshimini in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Port Harcourt, have called on the Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike, to extend the palliatives for the COVID-19 to them.
Speaking when the State Rapid Response Team on COVID-19 visited the area, Monday, residents stated that though they have heard that the distribution of the palliatives in Obio/Akpor and PHALGA has ended at the weekend, they have not seen anything.
According to a resident of Road 24, Agip Estate, Rumueme, Alexander Aforkansi, “since last week when we heard that the distribution of Covid-19 palliatives in PHALGA and Obio/Akpor started, we are yet to see anybody come to distribute food items to us.
“We want to use this medium to appeal to the Governor to please extend the gesture to us. We also want to have sanitisers, just as it was distributed in other places”, he said.
When the team visited Eagle Island, the residents were initially apprehensive towards members of the team, and had to be calmed down before sensitisation on the coronavirus could be carried out in the area.
Their grievance, they said, was based on what they called “neglect by the state government in the distribution of the palliatives”.
During the sensitisation of the people of Agip Estate, Mgbuoshimini and Eagle Island, the Rapid Response Team harped on risk communication and adherence to effective preventive measures for the spread of the coronavirus.
Such measures, the team emphasised include regular and appropriate washing of hands with soap, or use of hand sanitisers, observing respiratory hygiene and keeping social distancing.
The sensitisation, which was sponsored by UNICEF in collaboration with Rivers State Ministry of Health and the Rivers State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, afforded residents of the areas to have first-hand knowledge of how to adhere to the three key preventive measures for the coronavirus.
Health
Cooking Oils For Better Health
Among the three major food sources, fat and oil remain key to health. They provide energy, heat and help in hormone production and transmission in the body. Without oil the body will be dry, squeaky without vigour.
Some scientists liken the work of oil and fat as that done by engine oil in a car. The quality of engine oil used in a car determines the efficiency of automobiles in terms of movement, fuel consumption and ability to withstand stress of traffic jam and long journey.
The same goes for the body as well. The oil we use for cooking has positive or negative bearing on our health and well being.
While good fats are key to healthy living, bad fats make the body vulnerable to diseases. Thus, we will focus on those oils that are healthy for us and free from cholesterol to a large extent.
Among the best oils healthy for cooking and for internal use are:
1. Olive Oil: Olive oil is one of the best vegetable oils to promote healthy living. Olive oil protects the heart with its rich polyphenols and essential fatty acids, which the body cannot make but needed for normal brain function and effective transmission of nerve impulses.
Olive Oil lowers cholesterol and prevents hardening of the arteries. It boosts the health of the heart, brain, liver, blood vessels, joints and nerves.
Incorporating Olive oil into your diet with as cooking oil, supplement and as salad dressing is a practical step to protect yourself and your family against many life threatening diseases.
2. Palm Oil: There are a lot of misconception about palm oil over its cholesterol levels. Fortunately, our ancestors who discovered it have used it for aeons of years without any challenge until science began preaching about its contents.
The good news is that palm oil is the best cooking oil. It contains the highest natural source of pro- Vitamin A. It contains 15 times more beta carotene and alpha- carotene and beta- carotenes than carrots and 300 times more than tomatoes.
Palm oil is the best source of super powerful form of Vitamin E known as tocopherol. Red palm oil also has a variety of other nutrients such as Vitamin K, flavonoids, lycopene and some 20 other carotenes.
3. Groundnut Oil: Also known as peanut oil. It’s extracted from peanuts or groundnuts. It is a very good source of monosaturated fats, the type of fat that promotes healthy heart.
Groundnut oil is also a good source of Vitamin E, niacin, folate and manganese. It has a pleasant taste and low saturated fat content. Using peanut oil to cook regularly in moderate amounts lowers the Low- Density Lipoprotein(LDL) cholesterol and triglycerides, and increases the High Density Lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol which protects the heart.
To be continued…
